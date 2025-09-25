Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Humanoid Robots in Packaging Part 2: Cautious Curiosity Among CPGs

Some CPGs are evaluating humanoid robots as an automation solution, but interest isn’t translating to adoption quite yet in part two of this three-part series exploring the potential for humanoid robots in packaging and processing.

Casey Flanagan
Sep 25, 2025
Humanoid robots can perform repetitive tasks like moving case-like containers, but adoption in CPG manufacturing will require more certainty around aspects like safety and ROI.
Apptronik

While suppliers continue to advance humanoid robots, CPGs are weighing those developments against the broader automation push already underway in their plants.

Humanoid robot technology has advanced considerably in recent years, developing new tools and capabilities in software and hardware, and leading to trials and preliminary deployments in industries like warehousing and automotive.

Packaging World has established both in its 2023 humanoid robots report and in part one of this series that the capabilities are starting to move into place for this technology to take over some simple or repetitive tasks on the production floor. But capability doesn’t paint the whole picture, and CPGs will want a clear understanding of aspects like safety standards and return on investment before choosing humanoid robots over more traditional automation.

(Watch the video above from Google DeepMind to see how the company is partnering with humanoid robot supplier Apptronik, integrating its AI software to support the robot's operations.)

The general need for automated machinery in the CPG space is well-established and clear.

About two thirds of CPG respondents planned to add automation to their operations in 2025, mainly motivated by a mixture of labor challenges, efficiency gains, and safety, according to Packaging World’s 2025 Annual Outlook Report on automation and robotics in packaging.

Some jobs along the packaging line are especially labor intensive and repetitive, leading to risk of injury, high turnover, and a lack of applicants. Continuing to rely on manual labor isn’t sustainable in some cases, especially when those workers could be more satisfied in more value-added positions.

Automation And Robotics Update 1 ChartPackaging World 2025 Annual Outlook Report: Automation & RoboticsFood and beverage company Schreiber Foods has carried this mindset across its operations, adding several industrial robots as well as AGVs at its distribution centers and plants over the past 15 years, according to Travis Powell, the company’s engineering team leader for automation.

“My interest in humanoid robots is that it’s the next step after collaborative robots. Some of the things that we haven’t been able to find an automated solution for, based on space constraints or just the flexibility and dexterity that we would need to do it with a regular six-axis robot—it opens some possibilities for us,” Powell says.

Powell sees potential for humanoid robots to fill limitations in picking or depalletizing, especially for tricky formats like open-top display cases or irregular blocks of cheese.

While his team is working on a collaborative robot solution for those opportunities, “there’s a lot of design involved. You have to make sure you have enough room in the area and develop specialized end of arm tools for each situation,” he says. “The benefit of a humanoid robot is if you already have a worker doing it, you don’t have to change many things in that area to make it feasible.”

Not every CPG leader has spent as much time investigating humanoid robots as Powell, but some are still closely watching the technology’s development.

A senior director of engineering at a multinational snack company, speaking on condition of anonymity, describes humanoids as “pretty new to us,” sharing that the company’s focus is on more traditional industrial robots and cobots, but it is just beginning to investigate humanoids.

“We’re looking at our strategy, looking in valuation of technologies and advancing different technologies. [Humanoid robots] are one platform we’re definitely looking at,” says the senior director of engineering. “We’re looking at multiple different areas and developing a roadmap for the next three to five years, on where we’re going to move the business, what technologies and automation strategy we’re going to implement.”Humanoid robots, like many automation solutions, can free workers from repetitive or labor-intensive tasks.Humanoid robots, like many automation solutions, can free workers from repetitive or labor-intensive tasks.elenabs via Getty Images

The engineering director considers automation investments as a way to shift workers away from non-value-added labor, or tasks that don't directly improve the product. Rather than having a worker stack boxes, load and unload trucks, or perform other repetitive duties, “we try to automate those types of things as much as possible so that we can have our employees focus on more important tasks,” the source says.

