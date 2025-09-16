Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Humanoid Robots in Packaging Part 1: Continuous Upgrades, Some Industry Adoption

Humanoid robot technology has advanced quickly since Packaging World first covered it in 2023. In the first of this three-part series revisiting humanoid robots as a potential packaging labor solution, we hear from suppliers about their latest advancements, industry deployments, and vision for the technology’s future.

Casey Flanagan
Sep 16, 2025
Humanoid robots like Apptronik's Apollo are capable of completing repetitive tasks on the CPG plant floor, like repetitive lifting or material replenishment.
Apptronik

It’s amazing how the technology we muse about in science fiction can crop up as real-world innovation.

It might be in the form of video calls and smart watches from the Jetsons, autonomous driving like KITT from Knight Rider, or even artificial intelligence depicted as J.A.R.V.I.S. in Iron Man, just to name a few. What once seemed so far-fetched as to be the property of a futuristic family or billionaire superhero is widely accessible in 2025.

Sometimes it seems like these technologies can appear overnight, changing the world as they do. But often these innovations hit the main stage after years of development and testing behind the scenes.

Such is the case with humanoid robots. Development of humanoid robot technology goes back decades. Just look at Honda’s ASIMO, debuted in 2000 and built on research and development that began in 1986. It’s not even the earliest example out there, and it shows interest in a robotic “partner for people,” as Honda described it, is nothing new.Honda's ASIMO debuted in 2000 after about 14 years of development across previous humanoid robot designs.Honda's ASIMO debuted in 2000 after about 14 years of development across previous humanoid robot designs.Honda

What is relatively new is an uptick in trials and adoption across various industries. Looking only at the suppliers featured in this report, Agility Robotics’ Digit humanoid robot began testing at Amazon in 2023, assisting with tote recycling, and was deployed at a GXO facility near Atlanta in 2024 for logistics and manufacturing tasks. Apptronik reached an agreement with Mercedes-Benz in 2024 to explore applications for its robots in automotive operations, and in early 2025 announced a pilot of its Apollo humanoid robot at Jabil’s manufacturing facilities.

These high-profile cases coincide with forecasts that the humanoid robot market will grow from an estimated $2.02 billion in 2024 to $2.92 billion in 2025, and up to $15.26 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets. That’s a CAGR of 39.2% between 2025 and 2030.

You may not have seen a humanoid robot in your daily life yet, but these growth predictions and industry deployments suggest that “overnight” switch could be coming soon.

So, what does this mean for the packaging and processing industry? Packaging World first asked this question in 2023, and found that even a few years ago, the functionality was there to implement these robots for various tasks along the packaging line. These systems can perform repetitive tasks like moving carton-, case-, or tote-like containers, material replenishment tasks like loading blank cartons or adding a new roll of film to a form/fill/seal machine, and even simple changeover tasks. And importantly, many humanoid robots are designed to be “general-purpose,” or capable of moving from one task to the next, setting them apart from more traditional fixed-in-place robots or cobots.

(Packaging World even compiled a list of the major suppliers in the humanoid robot space, and continuously updates it with changes as recent as spring 2025; check it out here.)Packaging World's researched list of humanoid robots includes information on capabilities, price, and availability.Packaging World's researched list of humanoid robots includes information on capabilities, price, and availability.Packaging World

Even since our first look, humanoid robot suppliers continue to develop notable improvements in software and hardware capabilities. As we’ll explore in this series, some large CPG companies are also beginning to take notice.

But functionality is just one part of the equation, and not enough of a draw for CPGs to jump on board immediately. What about safety, both in terms of worker safety and food safety where applicable? Specific standards to ensure the machinery meets those requirements? Cost? Maintenance and reliability? Ease of integration with current machinery? Cooperation with and acceptance from human workers?

That’s not to say there are too many unknowns for CPGs to consider humanoid robots; it’ll just take a pragmatic approach, where most or all these questions are answered before implementation. In a high-stakes environment like a CPG plant floor, where uptime, worker safety, and consumer safety are on the line, leaders want to be confident a solution is going to work before they bet the house on it. They need to know a humanoid robot will be a helpful assistant and progress booster, not a liability. Think more C-3PO, less Terminator.

To understand how humanoid robots may fit into packaging and processing operations, we should first check in on the technology’s latest advancements and how suppliers see their own robots fitting in this industry. Stay tuned for the next parts in this series coming soon, where we gauge current interest in the technologies among CPGs, and evaluate how they might fit in packaging and processing operations.

The Digit humanoid robot as an enterprise solution

Agility Robotics released the current generation of its humanoid robot, the Digit V4, as an alpha product in 2023, and has had robots deployed at customers’ facilities for more than a year now.

Note the “V4”—Agility has been working on this technology for nearly a decade now, with Digit V1 dating back to 2017, and a bipedal robot named Cassie predating Digit by one year.Agility's Digit V4 humanoid robotAgility's Digit V4 humanoid robot Agility Robotics

What sets Digit apart is its enterprise readiness in terms of safety features, integration, and operational performance, according to Melonee Wise, former chief product officer at Agility. Wise participated in this report while in her former role but left the company in late summer 2025.

“When we talk about [Digit] as a solution for customers, we provide all of the enterprise aspects that a customer would expect from a fully provisioned automation solution,” Wise explains.

That includes an e-stop and functional safety capabilities, an autonomous charging dock, an enterprise cloud solution that tasks the robots and integrates with third-party equipment like autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and the ability to integrate with warehouse management systems (WMS), manufacturing execution systems (MES), conveyors, and PLCs.

Digit features a regularly advancing skills library suited for different types of workflows, but the current focus of Agility’s research and development is on bulk material movement, transporting rigid containers across a facility’s floor with high reliability and uptime.

“We are already meeting human rates in many of the facilities, and we are able to do that with 98.5 to 99% uptime and reliability with our customers on contract,” Wise says.

