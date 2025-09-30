Explore PACK EXPO insights here
Humanoid Robots in Packaging Part 3: An Integrator’s Viewpoint

An integrator describes what it would take for humanoid robots to be a viable automation option, and whether they have seen any interest in the technology among CPG customers, in part three of our series exploring humanoid robots in packaging and processing.

Casey Flanagan
Sep 30, 2025
A packaging line integrator would assess humanoid robots' performance in the context of surrounding equipment before deciding if they’re the right solution.
Agility Robotics

Packaging line integrators share many of the same priorities as CPGs, since their work reflects their customers’ needs. This is no different for new technologies like humanoid robots; integrators will take a pragmatic approach, emphasizing uptime, efficiency, and safety across operations.

We learned in part one of this series about humanoid robot suppliers' latest advancements and vision for the technology, and in part two that some CPGs are cautiously curious about humanoid robots. A packaging line integrator brings a unique perspective on humanoid robots - one closely aligned with CPGs in its focus on reliability, OEE, and ROI, while also tuned in to the trends and needs common across its several CPG clients, rather than a single operation.

“We are very open to exploring humanoid robot solutions from any source, as long as it meets our customer’s expectations,” says a business development leader at a packaging integrator, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “But it has to align with our schedule, be consistent with our customer’s budget, and be consistent with the capability of our customer’s team to operate, maintain, program, and so on.”

That said, humanoid robots just aren’t in the conversation today, as the business development leader explains, “I’ve not heard a whisper of it. And frankly, I’m reluctant to bring it up from a business development perspective, because I don’t want my company to be perceived as saying ‘Here’s a crazy idea, let’s try it.’”

Humanoids may not be in active demand among this integrator’s customers, but there are some instances where they could provide unique support, according to a project manager at the company.

“At a project I was at recently, there were tasks where all one person did was add more top sheets for the packaging machine. I imagine you could have a cobot, but you could also have a humanoid robot in there, that you could program to do that among other things. Cobots are more or less stuck in one position, but humanoid robots could do a lot of tasks that are designed for a person to intervene,” says the project manager. “This person had to load those sheets, and another person was refilling the glue hopper. So, I imagine you could have a humanoid do multiple repeatable tasks like that.”Humanoid robots show potential in handling various repetitive tasks across the line, the integrator’s project manager says.Humanoid robots show potential in handling various repetitive tasks across the line, the integrator’s project manager says.Ivan Sherstiuk via Getty Images

A major factor in piquing an integrator’s interest though, as the name might suggest, is ease of integration.

