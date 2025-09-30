Humanoid Robots in Packaging Part 3: An Integrator’s Viewpoint

Packaging line integrators share many of the same priorities as CPGs, since their work reflects their customers’ needs. This is no different for new technologies like humanoid robots; integrators will take a pragmatic approach, emphasizing uptime, efficiency, and safety across operations.
We learned in part one of this series about humanoid robot suppliers' latest advancements and vision for the technology, and in part two that some CPGs are cautiously curious about humanoid robots. A packaging line integrator brings a unique perspective on humanoid robots - one closely aligned with CPGs in its focus on reliability, OEE, and ROI, while also tuned in to the trends and needs common across its several CPG clients, rather than a single operation.
“We are very open to exploring humanoid robot solutions from any source, as long as it meets our customer’s expectations,” says a business development leader at a packaging integrator, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “But it has to align with our schedule, be consistent with our customer’s budget, and be consistent with the capability of our customer’s team to operate, maintain, program, and so on.”
That said, humanoid robots just aren’t in the conversation today, as the business development leader explains, “I’ve not heard a whisper of it. And frankly, I’m reluctant to bring it up from a business development perspective, because I don’t want my company to be perceived as saying ‘Here’s a crazy idea, let’s try it.’”
Humanoids may not be in active demand among this integrator’s customers, but there are some instances where they could provide unique support, according to a project manager at the company.
“At a project I was at recently, there were tasks where all one person did was add more top sheets for the packaging machine. I imagine you could have a cobot, but you could also have a humanoid robot in there, that you could program to do that among other things. Cobots are more or less stuck in one position, but humanoid robots could do a lot of tasks that are designed for a person to intervene,” says the project manager. “This person had to load those sheets, and another person was refilling the glue hopper. So, I imagine you could have a humanoid do multiple repeatable tasks like that.”
A major factor in piquing an integrator’s interest though, as the name might suggest, is ease of integration.
“A seamless secondary packaging line depends on each machine operating at optimal uptime and OEE,” explains the integrator’s business development leader.
Optimal uptime goes beyond simple operation, requiring an entire production line to work in concert as a single system. The business development leader describes a V curve, where the speed of each machine on the packaging line is accounted for, and set to be in sync with other systems along the line to keep product moving.
If a case packer happens to be the slowest equipment on the packaging line, machinery before it may need to operate slightly faster so it’s ready to be fed, and machinery down the line should also run slightly faster, “so the case packer can operate at its ideal performance without coping with micro-stops down the line, forcing the line to back up or impose on the case packer,” the business development leader says.
A humanoid robot would need to fit seamlessly into this equation to be a viable solution for an integrator to suggest to CPGs. And at this current moment, the integrator sees more established technology as a safer solution.
“There are some very fast, very precise, impressive robotics that are solving customer problems right now. Our customers are being compelled by the retail environment to design and supply more SKUs in different sizes, shapes, formats, and so on. That’s were robotics come into play, and if there’s a place for humanoid robots, maybe that’s it,” the business development leader says. “I’m eager to explore humanoid robots, but if my customers are saying, ‘You’ve got this line running perfectly,’ why introduce something like that? It’s working. So, let’s talk about this in eight years.”
A potential solution waiting for pioneers
As we’ve learned in parts one and two of this series, curiosity among CPGs hasn’t turned into widespread adoption, and humanoids are still in search of a public-facing CPG champion.
Suppliers are refining the technology to better fit the needs of manufacturing end-users, but those who would ultimately deploy humanoids in the CPG space must still weigh risk against return, especially when considering the current landscape of safety standards around these systems.
The day may still come soon when humanoid robots take over a significant chunk of operations on the packaging floor.
“Blockbuster never saw streaming coming, Kodak never saw film pictures going away, so anything’s possible,” says the integrator’s project manager.
As roles involving repetitive or dangerous tasks remain difficult to fill, the conditions that favor humanoids are in place. Companies in other industries like warehousing and automotive are already trialing or even deploying the technology in their operations, potentially helping to work out any kinks and further develop safety standards before CPGs join in.
(Watch this August 2024 video of BMW Group testing the Figure 2 humanoid robot at its South Carolina manufacturing plant.)
Whether humanoids arrive in CPG within this decade or later, the industry’s calculus will stay the same: only technologies that deliver clear, reliable value will earn a place on the line.