Kraft Heinz Eyes Super-spatial Atomic Layer Deposition Barrier Tech

Kraft Heinz crowned Kalpana Systems—a Dutch technologist behind a ‘thin film with the precision of a single atom’—as the winner of Rethinking Materials’ recent Global Innovation Challenge. The emerging tech delivers advanced oxygen and moisture barriers to otherwise recyclable paper or mono-PE, without impacting recyclability.

Matt Reynolds
Jun 3, 2025
(from left) Linda Roman, Kim Bertens, John Ryan, and Edgar Castro-Aguirre, all of Kraft Heinz. (speaking) Sandra Wiegman, Kalpana Systems.
Here's where the rubber meets the road with brand owners like Kraft Heinz seeking specific OTR and WVTR specs in their materials: With only a 20-nanometer coating layer, this technology is able to provide water vapor transmission rates down to      10-3, or 1/1000, or 0.001 grams per square meter per day.

At the Rethinking Materials Summit held London last month, brand owners and CPGs met with and heard from industry leaders, innovators, start-ups, investors, and policymakers who together stand to accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable material solutions for consumer goods packaging. 

A signature feature of the event, the Global Innovation Challenge allows start-up, scaling, and growing packaging technology providers to pitch their materials innovations to the largest global brands. This year, these new packaging tech innovators had their bite of the apple with none other than global food power hosue Kraft Heinz.

The brand owner sent a contingent of Linda Roman, Kim Bertens, John Ryan, and Edgar Castro-Aguirre with a specific mission and directive in selecting the Challenge’s winner: Search for a product that can deliver customized barrier performance for flexible paper and poly packaging. Their winner selection would have to help navigate shelf-life requirements for Kraft Heinz’s wide range of products, while helping to drive sustainable packaging solutions.

Netherlands-based Kalpana Systems carried the day in with a technology called super-spatial ALD (atomic layer deposition) of films. 

“What if you did not have to choose between sustainability and performance when it comes to selecting your flexible packaging materials?,” asked said Sandra Wiegman, director, MA R&D Fellow, packaging R&D, Kalpana Systems to kick off her pitch. “We want to turn this vision into a reality by using our super spatial atomic layer deposition technology. Unlike conventional approaches that rely on a thick, metalized layer, or multi-materials that compromise the recyclability of the of the packaging materials, we develop ultra-thin barrier coatings—only a couple of nanometres thick—with very high [barrier] properties. This thinness is key, because it allows the base material to keep its recyclability while still delivering this [barrier] performance that we need. Therefore, we finally have a solution to tackle the plastic waste problem.”

So how does super-spatial ALD work? The technology innovator’s website simply breaks it down, stating: “Spatial ALD can be used to deposit thin films of materials like aluminum oxide (Al2O3) with precise thickness control, creating ultra-thin barrier layers that effectively block the passage of gases. Due to these ultra-thin layers, materials become easier to recycle. These thin layers can be applied on to other materials than plastics [like, for Kraft Heinz’s purposes, paper- or fiber-based films] while maintaining its protective properties, opening up the possibility to move towards a plastic-free packaging industry… 

