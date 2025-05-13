Live at Rethinking Materials: Future of Regulation in Europe's Circular Economy

European brands, their suppliers, and downstream waste management systems have been working under EPR regulations far longer than most of the U.S. Here are some learnings from the other side of the pond, at Rethinking Materials today.

Matt Reynolds
May 13, 2025
(l. to r.)Karolina D’Cunha from the European Commission; Claudia Mensi of FEAD - European Waste Management Association; Roger Wright of Biffa; Claire Shrewsbury of WRAP; Alice Rackley from Polytag Limited; and Anindya Mukherjee of the Global Organization for PHA (go PHA)
Balancing Innovation, Compliance, and Market Realities in Sustainable Waste Management

At a Rethinking Materials today, a panel discussion moderated by Clare Shrewsbury, director of Insights and Innovation at WRAP UK, leaders from across Europe’s policy, business, and waste sectors tackled the evolving role of regulation in driving circular economy outcomes. With an emphasis on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and future PPWR (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) enforcement, innovation, and the practical realities of the recycling market, the conversation highlighted both the promise and pitfalls of current frameworks.

From Directives to Regulations: A Shift in Control

Karolina D’Cunha of the European Commission emphasized a fundamental shift in EU regulatory strategy—from relying on directives targeting member states to passing binding regulations directly affecting producers and economic actors.

“Directives often get lost in translation,” said D’Cunha. “With regulations, we speak directly to producers, ensuring better alignment on product design, labeling, and recycling requirements.”

She also noted that success hinges on enforcement. “If we don’t eliminate free riders, those who fail to comply with the law, then we create a competitive disadvantage for the companies that do follow the rules,” she warned.

Clarity for Industry: Why Consistency Matters

Claudia Mensi, President of FEAD (European Waste Assoc.), echoed the value of uniform regulation—particularly for technical aspects of waste management. “With directives, each member state can interpret things differently. That creates confusion for businesses and delays in permitting processes that can vary wildly across borders.”

Mensi also urged policymakers to update their definitions: “We need to stop seeing waste as something to discard and start seeing it as a resource. That’s how the market must evolve.”

Barriers to Recycling: The Market Gap

Despite technological advances in recycling, Mensi highlighted a critical bottleneck: market demand.

“We keep pushing for better recycling, but companies often won’t buy recycled content because it costs more than virgin materials,” she said. “That’s the real problem we must solve.”

She proposed two concrete actions: prioritize EU-produced recycled content and mandate minimum recycled content in new products.

Weekly plastic reduction figures are expected to reach 7,920 kg for each fruit line, totaling more than 15,800 kg of plastic savings per week.
Recycling
Dole Food Company, Amcor, and Ambev Utilize Recyclable Packaging Materials
Pure Cycle
Recycling
PureCycle Achieves New Milestone in Recycled Plastic Film Trials
Prs
Recycling
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: Charting a Circular Future
Let's fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Sponsor Content
Let's fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Machinery Basics
Biffa has over 100 facilities all over the UK to support the sustainable processing of waste through recycling.
Recycling
Interview: Biffa's Roger Wright on Designing Packaging for Recyclability
Today at Rethink Materials, we sat down with Roger Wright. He has valuable advice for brands on their design for recyclability projects, given he's the Waste Strategy & Packaging manager at Biffa, the UK's largest Waste Management company.
Img 7421
Bio-based
Live at Rethinking Materials: Mad Coffee's Compostable Pods Prove a Concept
(l. to r.) • Kevin Vyse of ProAmpac; David Walker of UB Forest Industry Green Growth Fund; Laura Smith of Ellen MacArthur Foundation; Sian Sutherland of A Plastic Planet; and Adam Leyland of The Grocer.
Bio-based
Live at Rethinking Materials: The Transition to Fiber-Based Packaging
Recycling
Live at Rethinking Materials: Future of Regulation in Europe's Circular Economy
