Dole Food Company, Amcor, and Ambev Utilize Recyclable Packaging Materials

Dole Food Company Uses Recyclable Stretch Film to Reduces Palletizing Waste
Dole Food Company has announced the expanded commercial use of Oxifilm, a 100% recyclable, macro-perforated stretch film, across its banana and pineapple operations in Latin America. The rollout will reduce the use of conventional palletizing materials such as corner boards, plastic straps, and clamps, eliminating approximately 2.2 kg (4 lbs) of traditional materials per pallet. Weekly plastic reduction figures are expected to reach 7,920 kg for each fruit line, totaling more than 15,800 kg of plastic savings per week. This marks a increase from the existing program, which currently saves a combined 7,480 kg of plastic weekly. Dole’s implementation began with bananas in June 2023 and expanded to pineapples in August 2024, initially at packhouses in Costa Rica and Honduras. The 2025 scale-up includes equipment expansion into Guatemala and Ecuador. In addition to sustainability benefits, the switch to Oxifilm supports operational improvements, including partial automation of the palletizing process, better ergonomics for workers, and comparable fruit ventilation performance. By simplifying material recovery and eliminating hard-to-recycle corner boards, the solution addresses logistical and environmental inefficiencies in the fruit supply chain.
Amcor and Fedrigoni Develop Flexible Mono-material Wet Wipe Pack
Amcor and Fedrigoni have collaborated to develop a fully recyclable flexible packaging solution for wet wipes, aligning with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which mandates that all packaging be recyclable by 2030. The packaging system combines Amcor’s AmPrima Plus mono-material flow wrap with Fedrigoni’s semi-rigid label to produce a wet wipe pack that is suitable for collection and recycling through polyethylene (PE) recycling streams across Europe. Certified as recyclable by both RecyClass and cyclos-HTP, the solution is designed for the home and personal care sector, which has traditionally relied on multi-material packs that are not widely recyclable. The pack offers environmental and cost advantages, including up to 15% reduction in packaging weight compared to conventional formats with rigid labels, and a reported carbon footprint reduction of up to 55%, based on Amcor’s ASSET life cycle assessment tool, which is certified by The Carbon Trust. Additionally, brands adopting this format may benefit from reduced Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees, estimated to be up to 35% lower than those for non-recyclable packaging. This solution aims to support the industry’s transition towards more circular packaging systems while retaining functionality, durability, and shelf appeal.
Ambev's Shrink Film Packaging for Soft Drinks Incorporates Advanced Recycled Polyethylene
Brazilian beverage manufacturer Ambev is expanding its use of recycled materials in the packaging of Guaraná Antarctica through a collaboration with Valgroup. The initiative introduces polyethylene-based shrink film containing resins derived from Valgroup’s advanced recycling technology, Exxtend. This secondary packaging material remains monomaterial in composition and is printed for branded use. The Exxtend process represents a shift towards circular plastic packaging by enabling the breakdown of difficult-to-recycle plastics at the molecular level. This method allows the conversion of previously non-recyclable or contaminated plastic waste into high-quality resins that are comparable in performance to virgin materials. These resins are then used to produce shrink films with the same mechanical and functional properties as those made from conventional sources. The shrink film application for Guaraná Antarctica demonstrates how advanced recycling can be integrated into mainstream packaging formats without compromising quality. By using Exxtend-derived material, the project not only diverts plastic waste from landfill and incineration but also maintains packaging efficiency and performance in commercial beverage distribution.
