Dole Food Company, Amcor, and Ambev Utilize Recyclable Packaging Materials

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy. Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. Dole Food Company Uses Recyclable Stretch Film to Reduces Palletizing Waste Dole Food Company has announced the expanded commercial use of Oxifilm, a 100% recyclable, macro-perforated stretch film, across its banana and pineapple operations in Latin America. The rollout will reduce the use of conventional palletizing materials such as corner boards, plastic straps, and clamps, eliminating approximately 2.2 kg (4 lbs) of traditional materials per pallet. Weekly plastic reduction figures are expected to reach 7,920 kg for each fruit line, totaling more than 15,800 kg of plastic savings per week. This marks a increase from the existing program, which currently saves a combined 7,480 kg of plastic weekly. Dole’s implementation began with bananas in June 2023 and expanded to pineapples in August 2024, initially at packhouses in Costa Rica and Honduras. The 2025 scale-up includes equipment expansion into Guatemala and Ecuador. In addition to sustainability benefits, the switch to Oxifilm supports operational improvements, including partial automation of the palletizing process, better ergonomics for workers, and comparable fruit ventilation performance. By simplifying material recovery and eliminating hard-to-recycle corner boards, the solution addresses logistical and environmental inefficiencies in the fruit supply chain. Image provided by ThePackHub.