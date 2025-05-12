Dole Food Company, Amcor, and Ambev Utilize Recyclable Packaging Materials

Dole Food Company Uses Recyclable Stretch Film, Amcor Develops Recyclable Flexible Packaging, and Ambev's Shrink Film

See a few examples of recycling packaging innovations from Dole Food Company, Amcor, and Ambev from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
May 12, 2025
Weekly plastic reduction figures are expected to reach 7,920 kg for each fruit line, totaling more than 15,800 kg of plastic savings per week.
Weekly plastic reduction figures are expected to reach 7,920 kg for each fruit line, totaling more than 15,800 kg of plastic savings per week.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Dole Food Company Uses Recyclable Stretch Film to Reduces Palletizing Waste 

Dole Food Company has announced the expanded commercial use of Oxifilm, a 100% recyclable, macro-perforated stretch film, across its banana and pineapple operations in Latin America. The rollout will reduce the use of conventional palletizing materials such as corner boards, plastic straps, and clamps, eliminating approximately 2.2 kg (4 lbs) of traditional materials per pallet. Weekly plastic reduction figures are expected to reach 7,920 kg for each fruit line, totaling more than 15,800 kg of plastic savings per week. This marks a increase from the existing program, which currently saves a combined 7,480 kg of plastic weekly. Dole’s implementation began with bananas in June 2023 and expanded to pineapples in August 2024, initially at packhouses in Costa Rica and Honduras. The 2025 scale-up includes equipment expansion into Guatemala and Ecuador. In addition to sustainability benefits, the switch to Oxifilm supports operational improvements, including partial automation of the palletizing process, better ergonomics for workers, and comparable fruit ventilation performance. By simplifying material recovery and eliminating hard-to-recycle corner boards, the solution addresses logistical and environmental inefficiencies in the fruit supply chain. The flexible pack is expected to have a carbon footprint reduction of up to 55%.The flexible pack is expected to have a carbon footprint reduction of up to 55%.Image provided by ThePackHub.

Companies in this article
Fedrigoni Group
Amcor
Dole Food Company
Fill out the form below to request more information about Dole Food Company Uses Recyclable Stretch Film, Amcor Develops Recyclable Flexible Packaging, and Ambev's Shrink Film
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
Pure Cycle
Recycling
PureCycle Achieves New Milestone in Recycled Plastic Film Trials
Prs
Recycling
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: Charting a Circular Future
The new label symbology with unambiguous icons. Store drop-off on the far right of the series.
Recycling
H2R Launches Cal SB 343-compliant Store Drop-Off Label
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Emerging Brands
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Bagging & Pouching
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
View More »
Top Stories
Weekly plastic reduction figures are expected to reach 7,920 kg for each fruit line, totaling more than 15,800 kg of plastic savings per week.
Recycling
Dole Food Company, Amcor, and Ambev Utilize Recyclable Packaging Materials
See a few examples of recycling packaging innovations from Dole Food Company, Amcor, and Ambev from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.
A refill station enables London Drugs customers to replenish their SC Johnson Mothod and Mrs. Meyer’s products in reusable pouches.
Reusable/Returnable
SC Johnson Brings Refill Station to new New Sustainability-Focused Store
Scott’s new O.M. Scott & Sons natural lawn care line is packaged in an open-mouth kraft SOS (self-opening sack) made from more than 90% FSC-certified paper with a thin OPP layer for barrier. Image courtesy of ScottsMiracle-Gro.
Bagging & Pouching
Scotts Grows Greener with Paper Sack
The 80% paper packette features a simplified, two-ply, mono-dose structure of paper and a dual-purpose barrier and sealant layer and will be used for Origins’ skin care product sampling. Image courtesy of Arcade Beauty.
Bagging & Pouching
New Origins Sample Pack Swaps Foil for Paper
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Sponsor Content
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Is your palletizing solution leaving money on the floor?
Discover which palletizing technology—robotic, conventional, or hybrid—will maximize your packaging line efficiency while minimizing long-term costs in this comprehensive analysis.
Read More
Is your palletizing solution leaving money on the floor?
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
Products
Prosys Fill
Cartridge Filling System
ProSys Fill's R110 HS Cartridge Filler is an automated single-head system for efficiently filling cartridges with viscous industrial materials at speeds up to 40 units per minute.
Folding Boxboard
SCARA Robot
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
815 Pmg Digital
Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Innovations Report
814 Pmg Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Innovations Report
Pw End Of The Line Ebook Hero Shot Full
Robotics
Optimize your packaging line with the right palletizing technology
1128 Pw Flexible Packaging
Flexibles
Your Guide to Running New Materials on Older Equipment
View More »