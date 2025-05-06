H2R Launches Cal SB 343-compliant Store Drop-Off Label

The new label symbology with unambiguous icons. Store drop-off on the far right of the series.

How2Recycle (H2R) unveiled a redesigned Store Drop-off (SDO) label aimed at enhancing consumer clarity and ensuring compliance with evolving recycling legislation, particularly California’s SB 343. GreenBlue, the parent company of H2R, says the updated label features a Store Drop-off bin icon accompanied by clear, actionable instructions, replacing the previous circular arrows symbol to avoid potential misinterpretation under the new law. This change is informed by consumer research indicating that symbols significantly influence public understanding of recycling labels.

“Our members rely on us to navigate complex recycling landscapes, and consumers rely on us to tell them what to do with materials,” says How2Recycle director Karen Hagerman. “We’re confident that this refreshed design will deliver on that trust.”