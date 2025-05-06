H2R Launches Cal SB 343-compliant Store Drop-Off Label

The transition to the new label design is scheduled for August 2025, aligning with H2R’s upcoming July Guidelines for Use, which will incorporate findings from CalRecycle’s SB 343 Material Characterization Study.

Matt Reynolds
May 6, 2025
The new label symbology with unambiguous icons. Store drop-off on the far right of the series.
The new label symbology with unambiguous icons. Store drop-off on the far right of the series.

How2Recycle (H2R) unveiled a redesigned Store Drop-off (SDO) label aimed at enhancing consumer clarity and ensuring compliance with evolving recycling legislation, particularly California’s SB 343. GreenBlue, the parent company of H2R, says the updated label features a Store Drop-off bin icon accompanied by clear, actionable instructions, replacing the previous circular arrows symbol to avoid potential misinterpretation under the new law. This change is informed by consumer research indicating that symbols significantly influence public understanding of recycling labels. 

“Our members rely on us to navigate complex recycling landscapes, and consumers rely on us to tell them what to do with materials,” says How2Recycle director Karen Hagerman. “We’re confident that this refreshed design will deliver on that trust.”

Companies in this article
How2Recycle
GreenBlue
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
H2 R Forward Pro Sample Watermark (2)
Recycling
How2Recycle Forward Campaign to 'Future-proof' On-Pack Label
150x150recycling
Recycling
SWANA Partners with U.S. Plastics Pact
Green Blue
Recycling
Paving the Path to Higher Recyclability: New Task Force Aims to Improve Strategic Packaging Recyclability
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Sponsor Content
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Emerging Brands
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Bagging & Pouching
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
View More »
Top Stories
The new label symbology with unambiguous icons. Store drop-off on the far right of the series.
Recycling
H2R Launches Cal SB 343-compliant Store Drop-Off Label
The transition to the new label design is scheduled for August 2025, aligning with H2R’s upcoming July Guidelines for Use, which will incorporate findings from CalRecycle’s SB 343 Material Characterization Study.
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing Podcast
Robotics
Through the Line Podcast: Rain Spring Water Supercharges Packaging via Automation, Cobot Palletization
Matt Reynolds, Packaging World editor, breaks down survey results from CPG respondents who are leveraging digitalization strategies.
Digital Transformation
Survey: CPGs Digitally Transform for Efficiency, Repeatability, and Reporting
Emilia Robinson (l.) and Lyndsey Laster (r.) are recipients of spring 2025 packaging program scholarships at Clemson.
Workforce
Clemson's Robinson and Laster Receive Packaging Scholarships
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Is your palletizing solution leaving money on the floor?
Discover which palletizing technology—robotic, conventional, or hybrid—will maximize your packaging line efficiency while minimizing long-term costs in this comprehensive analysis.
Read More
Is your palletizing solution leaving money on the floor?
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Products
Ilpra
Compact Tray Sealer
The ILPRA SPEEDY "Compact" offers a space-saving yet high-speed and reliable tray sealing solution for operations with limited space but demanding production needs.
Robotic Gripper Software
Visualizing Vacuum Decay CCIT Video
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
815 Pmg Digital
Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Innovations Report
814 Pmg Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Innovations Report
Pw End Of The Line Ebook Hero Shot Full
Robotics
Optimize your packaging line with the right palletizing technology
1128 Pw Flexible Packaging
Flexibles
Your Guide to Running New Materials on Older Equipment
View More »