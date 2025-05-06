H2R Launches Cal SB 343-compliant Store Drop-Off Label

How2Recycle (H2R) unveiled a redesigned Store Drop-off (SDO) label aimed at enhancing consumer clarity and ensuring compliance with evolving recycling legislation, particularly California’s SB 343. GreenBlue, the parent company of H2R, says the updated label features a Store Drop-off bin icon accompanied by clear, actionable instructions, replacing the previous circular arrows symbol to avoid potential misinterpretation under the new law. This change is informed by consumer research indicating that symbols significantly influence public understanding of recycling labels.
“Our members rely on us to navigate complex recycling landscapes, and consumers rely on us to tell them what to do with materials,” says How2Recycle director Karen Hagerman. “We’re confident that this refreshed design will deliver on that trust.”
The transition to the new label design is scheduled for August 2025, aligning with H2R’s upcoming July Guidelines for Use, which will incorporate findings from CalRecycle’s SB 343 Material Characterization Study. This proactive approach ensures that H2R members, who are companies who use the label system, have sufficient time to adapt their packaging designs and production cycles.
While acknowledging that SDO recycling systems present more hurdles to consumer adoption than curbside, H2R emphasizes the practice’s role in diverting films and flexible packaging from landfills. To bolster this system, the Sustainable Packaging Coalition’s SDO Recovery Collaborative is conducting research to assess and improve the effectiveness of the SDO recycling stream. These efforts reflect H2R’s approach to advancing circularity through multiple, complementary solutions.