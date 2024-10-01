Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
How2Recycle Launches Dynamic, Adaptable, 'Future-proof' On-Pack Label

GreenBlue's How2Recycle program announced its new How2Recycle Forward campaign, calling it 'the dynamic, data-driven future of on-pack labeling.' A sneak peak revealed data-matrix-based code implies a connected label that could relate variable information

Matt Reynolds
Oct 1, 2024
The data matrix design to the right of the screen on this preview hint at a connected, adaptable, dynamic element to at least some portion of How2Recycle Forward instructions.
The data matrix design to the right of the screen on this preview hint at a connected, adaptable, dynamic element to at least some portion of How2Recycle Forward instructions.

Onstage at SPC Advance yesterday, Paul Nowak, executive director of GreenBlue, announced the launch of its How2Recycle Forward campaign. Stakeholders say the move refreshes the How2Recycle label design, strengthens the data that informs How2Recycle labels, optimizes the program’s operations, and improves consumer education around recycling and disposal.

The on-stage sneak peak suggests the use of a dynamic, data matrix-based, connected label element. More information about the database underpinning the QR/data matrix is expected soon, but stakeholders noted that the move serves to "elevate the importance of third-party data certification to increase credibility and foster trust in recycling."

"The How2Recycle Forward campaign isn't just about a label—it's not even just about recycling. It’s about changing our relationship to disposal to drive better environmental outcomes,” said Nowak. “The How2Recycle program has the base, the reach, and the drive we need to create a more circular economy and a cleaner environment for generations to come." Screenshot 2024 10 01 At 7 51 38 Pm

How2Recycle Forward's refreshed design comes amid a host changes to the recycling landscape, including EPR legislation, changes in how/what MRFs are able to sort and recycle, and label laws in some states. This set of circumstances compelled How2Recycle to pursue a dynamic, adaptable label program to keep up with the pace of change.

How2Recycle Forward, stakeholders say, lets the labels adapt to these frequent landscape changes—future-proofing the label to be accurate and compliant no matter when or where they’re issued.

"And, ultimately, we’re empowering members to give consumers the information they need—at scale—in order to get waste into the right streams and out of our environment," the company said in a.

The campaign comprises four key initiatives:

  • Preparing and rolling out How2Recycle Pro, a refreshed design of the Legacy How2Recycle Label designed to be to more compliant, actionable, and clear
  • Building a robust data ecosystem to inform the label, its assessments, and stakeholder       designations
  • Optimizing programmatic operations with first-in-class operational partners
  • Increasing consumer awareness and education to spark mass behavior changePaul Nowak let attendees in on a sneak peak of new How2Recycle Forward designs, the result of a recent 'brand refresh.'Paul Nowak let attendees in on a sneak peak of new How2Recycle Forward designs, the result of a recent "brand refresh."

More on the How2Recycle Forward Initiatives from GreenBlue

Refreshing the How2Recycle Label Design 

"We’re refreshing the label the same way we built it: by convening experts in design, packaging, and consumer research, taking inspiration from programs like the OPRL, and using policy and data (like the FTC’s Green Guides and new legislation) to inform the refreshed How2Recycle Pro label design. To lead the charge, we’ve commissioned SPC’s Packaging Design Collaborative and embarked on several rounds of consumer and corporate research to determine the best, most comprehensible label designs. In the refreshed design that will eventually be available to members, we’ll build on the brand equity of the existing label and move toward a more clear, actionable, and compliant label to ensure that labels are accurate when- or wherever they’re issued."

Strengthening the Data Ecosystem Behind the Label

"Better data breeds better assessments, better labeling, and a better recycling system. As part of the How2Recycle Forward campaign, we're strengthening the data ecosystem behind the label, using data from leading, third-party certified sources to inform our assessments and designations. Drawing on data from partners like the Association of Plastics Recyclers, the Carton Council, Recycled Materials Association (ReMA, formerly ISRI), and The Recycling Partnership, we’re bolstering the data backing our label to improve accuracy and credibility in the recycling system."

Optimizing Operations to Scale the Label

"When How2Recycle was formed, we prioritized scale—getting as many labels on-pack as swiftly possible without sacrificing their integrity. After more than a decade of growth, hundreds of members, and thousands of SKUs to keep track of, we’re partnering with first-in-class companies like Specright, Aura, and SGS Marks to build out work flows and harmonize data points. Together, we’ll build more efficient systems to scale the high standards of How2Recycle’s assessment and labeling work. When we do, we’ll get more labels on-pack, get more materials into the right streams, and keep more waste out of our environment."

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Education

"To capitalize on the tremendous equity of the How2Recycle label and build understanding around disposal instructions, How2Recycle will also embark on exploration around a national consumer education initiative. Historically our industry has asked the label to do too much of the lift on educating consumers. Now, as EPR legislation compels companies to support consumer education, we’re preparing to invite our base of 800 members to participate in a consumer education initiative, the goal of which is: to empower consumers with the information they need to make the right disposal decision. Interested partners can reach out to [email protected]."

About How2Recycle 

"The How2Recycle program, launched in 2012, now issues the most recognizable on-pack disposal instruction across the U.S. and Canada. With more than 800 members and labels issued for hundreds of thousands of packaging products, How2Recycle is the leading on-pack label. 

To determine a material’s recyclability, How2Recycle uses national data, assessing: applicable law, access to collection, sortation, technical reprocessability, and end markets. 

How2Recycle is a project of the environmental nonprofit, GreenBlue. The How2Recycle mission is to simplify the recycling process and take the guesswork out of disposal to get more materials into the recycling bin."

Companies in this article
How2Recycle
Sustainable Packaging Coalition
GreenBlue
