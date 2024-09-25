Nescafé, Aldi, and Coles Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Nescafé Paper Packaging for Coffee Mixes, Aldi Paper Packs for Porridge Oats in the U.K., Coles Paper-Based Baking Chocolate Packs

See a few examples of paper packaging innovations from Nescafé, Aldi, and Coles from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Sep 25, 2024
Nescafé's new paper-based coffee mix packaging is part of Nestlé's larger effort to reduce the use of virgin plastic by a third compared to 2018.
ThePackHub

The shift towards paper-based packaging continues to gain momentum, with consumers generally responding positively to this trend. While some industry players are acknowledging the cost-effective benefits of plastic in minimizing waste and carbon footprint for specific uses, the Paperization trend seems poised to remain a priority, at least into the medium term. 

Nescafé Launches Recyclable Paper Packaging for Coffee Mixes in Germany 

Nescafé, a leading coffee brand in Germany, has transitioned to recyclable paper packaging for its coffee mix products, Nescafé Cappuccino and Nescafé Latte, replacing plastic containers. This change is set to reduce plastic usage by 155 metric tons annually in Germany alone. The new packaging consists of 95% paper, allowing consumers to dispose of the cans in paper recycling bins, while the recyclable lid and sealing film should be placed in the yellow bin for plastics and metals. This initiative is part of Nestlé Germany’s broader strategy to adopt more sustainable packaging solutions. By 2025, Nestlé aims to make over 95% of its plastic packaging globally recyclable or reusable and to reduce the use of virgin plastics by a third compared to 2018 levels. 

Aldi's new paper-based porridge oats packaging in the U.K. is expected to save about 57 metric tons of plastic annually.Aldi's new paper-based porridge oats packaging in the U.K. is expected to save about 57 metric tons of plastic annually.ThePackHubAldi Transitions to Paper Packaging for Porridge Oats in the U.K.

Aldi has transitioned to paper packaging for its Everyday Essentials Porridge Oats across all U.K. stores, ensuring that all Aldi porridge oat products, including Everyday Essentials, Organic, and Scottish Porridge Oats, are now free from plastic packaging. This initiative is expected to save approximately 57 metric tons of plastic annually and supports Aldi’s broader goal of reducing plastic packaging by 50% by 2025. Aldi’s commitment to reducing plastic use reflects its dedication to offering sustainable choices to customers, highlighting the significant impact of such initiatives on environmental sustainability. 

Coles' new paper packaging for baking chocolates is verified for curbside recyclability by Opal.Coles' new paper packaging for baking chocolates is verified for curbside recyclability by Opal.ThePackHubColes Launches Recyclable Paper-Based Packaging for Baking Chocolate in Australia 

Singapore-headquartered VektroPack, which recently opened an operation in Melbourne, Australia, has introduced curbside recyclable paper-based packaging for Coles’ Bake & Create and Simply baking chocolate range, verified for recyclability by Opal. VektroPack’s High Barrier Paper Flex, developed in-house after a year of R&D, aims to replace traditional plastic-based films, aligning with their sustainability commitments and supporting APCO’s 2025 national packaging targets. This paper-based film, offering comparable performance to plastic in terms of moisture, oxygen barrier, and sealing properties, facilitates curbside recycling and reduces plastic in the recycling stream. 

Companies in this article
Nestlé
Aldi
