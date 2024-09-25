Nescafé, Aldi, and Coles Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

Nescafé's new paper-based coffee mix packaging is part of Nestlé's larger effort to reduce the use of virgin plastic by a third compared to 2018.

The shift towards paper-based packaging continues to gain momentum, with consumers generally responding positively to this trend. While some industry players are acknowledging the cost-effective benefits of plastic in minimizing waste and carbon footprint for specific uses, the Paperization trend seems poised to remain a priority, at least into the medium term.

Nescafé, a leading coffee brand in Germany, has transitioned to recyclable paper packaging for its coffee mix products, Nescafé Cappuccino and Nescafé Latte, replacing plastic containers. This change is set to reduce plastic usage by 155 metric tons annually in Germany alone. The new packaging consists of 95% paper, allowing consumers to dispose of the cans in paper recycling bins, while the recyclable lid and sealing film should be placed in the yellow bin for plastics and metals. This initiative is part of Nestlé Germany’s broader strategy to adopt more sustainable packaging solutions. By 2025, Nestlé aims to make over 95% of its plastic packaging globally recyclable or reusable and to reduce the use of virgin plastics by a third compared to 2018 levels.

Aldi has transitioned to paper packaging for its Everyday Essentials Porridge Oats across all U.K. stores, ensuring that all Aldi porridge oat products, including Everyday Essentials, Organic, and Scottish Porridge Oats, are now free from plastic packaging. This initiative is expected to save approximately 57 metric tons of plastic annually and supports Aldi’s broader goal of reducing plastic packaging by 50% by 2025. Aldi’s commitment to reducing plastic use reflects its dedication to offering sustainable choices to customers, highlighting the significant impact of such initiatives on environmental sustainability.

Singapore-headquartered VektroPack, which recently opened an operation in Melbourne, Australia, has introduced curbside recyclable paper-based packaging for Coles’ Bake & Create and Simply baking chocolate range, verified for recyclability by Opal. VektroPack’s High Barrier Paper Flex, developed in-house after a year of R&D, aims to replace traditional plastic-based films, aligning with their sustainability commitments and supporting APCO’s 2025 national packaging targets. This paper-based film, offering comparable performance to plastic in terms of moisture, oxygen barrier, and sealing properties, facilitates curbside recycling and reduces plastic in the recycling stream.

