CPGs Say On-Pack Labels are Ineffective at Communicating Recycling Instructions to Consumers

Packaging World surveys show CPGs are designing packaging for recyclability within existing infrastructure, but on-pack recycling guidelines have been ineffective for consumers. Upcoming updates to How2Recycle labels aim to address this issue.

Brianna Guntz
May 22, 2025
92% of CPGs are aligning with recycling infrastructure in their packaging design and materials choices. But, most find the on-pack instructional guidelines ineffective.
92% of CPGs are aligning with recycling infrastructure in their packaging design and materials choices. But, most find the on-pack instructional guidelines ineffective.
Jessica Stock Photography Ltd. via Getty Images

Packaging World consumer packaged goods (CPG) readers are advancing circular economy efforts in their packaging. PMMI Media Group reader participation in sustainability surveys is higher than any other survey topic.

A median of 208 responses per sustainability-themed question indicates strong engagement with the subject. The results found 94% of CPGs are aligning with recycling infrastructure in their packaging design and materials choices. Yet most find the on-pack instructional guidelines ineffective at demonstrating to consumers the recyclability of their products.

Circularity

Industry Commitment to Circularity

Of the 194 respondents, 94% are either implementing (47%) or preparing to implement (47%) circular practices that align with recycling infrastructure. Only 3% say their facing major barriers.

An even split between respondents who are implementing (47%) or preparing to implement (47%) circularity practices suggests that CPGs stand strong in their commitment to aligning with recycling infrastructure. They do this by choosing packaging designs and materials that stand a good chance of being recycled, if correctly disposed of by the consumer.

Recycling Guidelines

Challenges with Recycling Guidelines

The new label symbology with unambiguous icons. Store drop-off on the far right of the series.
