CPGs Say On-Pack Labels are Ineffective at Communicating Recycling Instructions to Consumers

An even split between respondents who are implementing (47%) or preparing to implement (47%) circularity practices suggests that CPGs stand strong in their commitment to aligning with recycling infrastructure. They do this by choosing packaging designs and materials that stand a good chance of being recycled, if correctly disposed of by the consumer.

Of the 194 respondents, 94% are either implementing (47%) or preparing to implement (47%) circular practices that align with recycling infrastructure. Only 3% say their facing major barriers.

A median of 208 responses per sustainability-themed question indicates strong engagement with the subject. The results found 94% of CPGs are aligning with recycling infrastructure in their packaging design and materials choices. Yet most find the on-pack instructional guidelines ineffective at demonstrating to consumers the recyclability of their products.

Packaging World consumer packaged goods (CPG) readers are advancing circular economy efforts in their packaging. PMMI Media Group reader participation in sustainability surveys is higher than any other survey topic.

However, one of the main obstacles preventing companies from achieving circularity may be the on-pack recycling guideline symbology. 75% of CPG respondents say on-pack recycling guidelines are “somewhat ineffective” at clearly communicating whether a package can be recycled locally. According to respondents, even if a package or material is designed to align with and be recovered by widespread recycling infrastructure, it’s often not clearly or effectively communicated. Not just to consumers, but to the CPGs themselves.

Only 16% found the guidelines very effective (8%) or moderately effective (8%). 9% found them completely ineffective. Most CPG respondents finding guidelines ineffective indicates a system of static, universal on-pack recycling guidelines (instructions) doesn’t work when used to navigate a recycling infrastructure that varies widely, by region and municipality, in what they accept. This causes confusion for CPGs who are still in the preparation stage of designing for recyclability and varied recycling standards may hinder their progress in achieving circularity.

Consumer Confusion and Industry Response

But on-pack recycling guidelines aren’t only unclear for CPGs, they’re confusing for the consumer. As previously reported by Packaging World , research finds many households are “wishcycling”—the practice of placing packaging into recycling bins without certainty of its recyclability. This demonstrates consumer confusion over recycling.

When respondents were polled on what their company does to combat this issue, 84% say they partner with local recycling programs or national initiatives to educate consumers on proper disposal.

Despite the report that wishcycling stems from confusing on-pack labels, only 7% of respondents say they use the standardized How2Recycle (H2R) label on their packaging Others focus on improving material choices (6%) or reducing total packaging used (2%).

Most CPGs choosing consumer education as the mode of preventing improper recycling habits suggests CPGs understand the nuances of recycling guidelines by location. However, many CPGs say recycling guidelines are ineffective at reflecting the recyclability of their products to consumers and they have difficulty determining which of their own products are recyclable. The gap in CPG knowledge means it’s unlikely they will be able to effectively teach consumers proper recycling habits.

To overcome the confusion in consumer understanding of recyclability, CPGs should ensure they comprehend best recycling practices first. They also may need to combine consumer education efforts with improved packaging instruction on how to recycle the product.

Updates to On-pack Labels

H2R is in the process of rolling out updates to their labels to address the issue of unclear on-pack recycling guidelines. As previously reported by Packaging World , updated labels utilize a dynamic QR code that accesses The Recycling Partnership ’s Recycle Check platform. This QR label allows consumers a clear answer on whether a product is accepted in their local recycling streams. These are more effective at communicating nuance that the Legacy H2R labels couldn’t. Additionally, H2R has redesigned a Store Drop-off label to avoid misinterpretation.

These developments rolling out for H2R members should help alleviate the issue of a static label in a variable landscape. However, Packaging World will continue to closely monitor and poll our readers to see if there’s any change.