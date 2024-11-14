View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
Research Finds 'Wishcycling' Amid Confusion Over Recycling

Research from a UK University reveals that households often 'wishcycle' due to unclear recycling labels and inconsistent waste management, highlighting the need for standardized practices.

Nov 14, 2024
Wishcycling
Confusing recycling rules lead to “wishcycling,” where individuals place packaging in recycling bins without certainty of its recyclability.
Research from Lancaster University has uncovered a widespread issue among UK households: “wishcycling,” where individuals place packaging in recycling bins without certainty of its recyclability, according to a report at phys.org. The study, conducted by the Plastic Packaging in People's Lives (PPiPL) project, found that this behavior stems from confusing product labels and varying recycling facilities across the country.

The research, which spanned 3.5 years and involved collaboration with supermarkets, businesses, charities, and waste management companies, aimed to understand the UK's attitudes towards plastic food packaging. The findings, based on interviews with 552 people and 91 organizations, reveal that while many households are environmentally conscious, the priority to reduce food waste often overshadows concerns about packaging.

Professor Maria Piacentini, Co-Principal Investigator of the PPiPL project, noted that some households avoid washing and recycling packaging due to contamination fears, particularly with raw meat or fish packets. This reluctance can lead to greater contamination in the recycling process, posing challenges for policymakers aiming to meet the UK's Plastics Pact goals.

Boots
MasterFoods will launch a trial of paper-based squeeze-on packs in November 2024, and they should be available through to April 2025.
Recycling
Mars’ MasterFoods Pilots New Paper-based Squeeze-on Packs in Australian First
Re Zorce
Recycling
Mono-material, Aseptic, Food Contact HDPE/rHDPE Carton
Colgate-Palmolive's new 100% recycled plastic bottles in Australia and New Zealant are expected to eliminate over 1,900 metric tons of virgin plastic per year.
Recycling
Colgate-Palmolive, Castrol, and The Wine Society Introduce Packaging Made With Recycled Content
Snack producer interview participants expect to see continued demand for new packaging types and SKUs, like variety packs and single-serve sizes.
Bakery/Snack
New Packages and SKUs in the Snack Food Forecast
One of the biggest changes coming for snack food packaging and processing is the growth of new types of packaging and SKUs, whether it’s variety packs, single-serve sizes, or different product counts.
Pe Se 4x3
PMMI News
Registration Now Open for Inaugural PACK EXPO Southeast
Ambev has added QR codes to some of its Brahma brand beer bottle caps, allowing consumers to access a loyalty program.
Package Design
Ambev, Pizza Hut, and The Online Tasting Company Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement
MasterFoods will launch a trial of paper-based squeeze-on packs in November 2024, and they should be available through to April 2025.
Recycling
Mars’ MasterFoods Pilots New Paper-based Squeeze-on Packs in Australian First
Vial loading
Automatic Assembly and Vial-filling Machine for Unidose Liquid Nasal Devices
TurboFil's fully automated UDS Vial Filling & Assembly System produces up to 100 unidose nasal spray devices per minute and incorporates sophisticated inspection parameters.
GPU-Optimized Sortation Software
7th Axis Solutions Catalog
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
