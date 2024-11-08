View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
Colgate-Palmolive Personal Care Range in PCR Plastic Packs, Castrol Bottles with 50% PCR Content, The Wine Society rPET Wine Bottles

See a few examples of packaging made with recycled content from Colgate-Palmolive, Castrol, and The Wine Society from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Nov 8, 2024
Colgate-Palmolive's new 100% recycled plastic bottles in Australia and New Zealant are expected to eliminate over 1,900 metric tons of virgin plastic per year.
Colgate-Palmolive's new 100% recycled plastic bottles in Australia and New Zealant are expected to eliminate over 1,900 metric tons of virgin plastic per year.
These brand-specific innovations in the use of recycled materials reflect a wider industry commitment to reducing packaging waste and improving circularity.

Colgate-Palmolive Introduces Recycled Plastic Bottles in Personal Care Packaging 

Colgate-Palmolive has transitioned its Palmolive personal care range in Australia and New Zealand to bottles made from 100% recycled plastic. The bottles, produced primarily from post-consumer recycled (PCR) HDPE and PET, are manufactured at Colgate’s Thailand plant and through various external partners. This shift is expected to eliminate over 1,900 metric tons of virgin plastic annually, contributing significantly to the company’s sustainability objectives. However, the brand has not yet transitioned the pumps and closures to recycled materials, highlighting the potential for further development. This initiative is part of Colgate-Palmolive’s broader goal to ensure all packaging is recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025. The company aims to foster a circular economy while reducing its environmental footprint. This packaging change aligns with increasing consumer demand for more sustainable products and reflects the growing trend within the industry toward reducing reliance on virgin plastic. 

Castrol
Colgate-Palmolive
Packaging World’s Packaging Recycling Summit, held in mid-September, gathered together 268 attendees from across the packaging recycling supply chain in Anaheim, Calif., to advance the circular supply chain for packaging.
Recycling
Packaging Recycling Summit Recap
(l. to r.) Scott DeFife, president of the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), Laura Hennemann, senior VP of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at SMI, and Gabriel Opoku-Asare, director of Society/ESG at Diageo North America.
Recycling
Glass Industry Sets Ambitious Recycling Goal
Dr John Anderson, Director of Advanced Application Development for Miraclon
Recycling
Miraclon joins Consortium for Waste Circularity
Plastipack
PACK EXPO
Lanzatech Plastipak Partner to Produce World’s First PET Resin Made from Carbon Waste
Plastipak's PPK Natura is the world’s first PET resin made from carbon emissions captured via LanzaTech technology. The resin is suitable for food, personal care, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as other non-packaging applications.
Yoran Imaging
Inspect/detect/checkweigh/x-ray
Thermal Imaging for Induction Seal Inspection on Bottles
Siemens Digital
PACK EXPO
New Generation PLC Saves Space, Adds Flexibility in Safety
Cognex
PACK EXPO
New Inspection Systems Use AI to Simplify Detection
Pactiv
Pactiv Evergreen Debuts SmartPour Pourable Containers at PACK EXPO International 2024
Visit Booth N-5629 to see Pactiv Evergreen's new containers, which eliminate the need for plastic bag inserts, and two new beverage carton filling machines.
Selig Group Showcases Sustainable Liners at PACK EXPO International 2024
AstroNova and MTEX NS to Showcase Cutting-Edge Printing Technology at PACK EXPO International
