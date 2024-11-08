Colgate-Palmolive has transitioned its Palmolive personal care range in Australia and New Zealand to bottles made from 100% recycled plastic. The bottles, produced primarily from post-consumer recycled (PCR) HDPE and PET, are manufactured at Colgate’s Thailand plant and through various external partners. This shift is expected to eliminate over 1,900 metric tons of virgin plastic annually, contributing significantly to the company’s sustainability objectives. However, the brand has not yet transitioned the pumps and closures to recycled materials, highlighting the potential for further development. This initiative is part of Colgate-Palmolive’s broader goal to ensure all packaging is recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025. The company aims to foster a circular economy while reducing its environmental footprint. This packaging change aligns with increasing consumer demand for more sustainable products and reflects the growing trend within the industry toward reducing reliance on virgin plastic.

Castrol India has made significant strides in its sustainability efforts by increasing the recycled content in its high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles to 50%. This initiative is part of Castrol’s broader sustainability agenda, aligning with its global PATH360 strategy, which aims to reduce the company’s plastic footprint by 50% by 2030. The company targets the usage of 2,600 metric tons of recycled plastic annually in its packaging portfolio by 2024. Building on previous advancements, including the commercialization of 100% recycled bottles for its POWER1 range in 2022 and the incorporation of 30% recycled content across its full packaging line by 2023, this new initiative demonstrates Castrol’s commitment to reducing virgin plastic use and promoting a circular economy. By using PCR materials, the company is contributing to less waste and lowering the demand for new plastic, all while ensuring high standards of quality in its packaging solutions. These efforts further enhance Castrol’s environmental credentials in line with its focus on sustainable manufacturing and packaging solutions.

Lower carbon footprint wine bottle creators Packamama has introduced its innovative flat wine bottles made from 100% recycled PET (rPET) in collaboration with The Wine Society. These bottles feature an oxygen-scavenging barrier to preserve the wine’s freshness and have a lower carbon footprint than traditional glass bottles. The flat, lightweight design—63 g compared to 460 g for a typical glass bottle—helps to reduce carbon emissions in both production and transportation. This partnership aligns with The Wine Society’s goal of halving its carbon footprint by exploring alternative packaging formats. The fully recyclable rPET bottles offer a practical solution in the absence of an efficient glass reuse system in the UK, with the added advantage of space-saving and portability. The introduction follows a successful trial and builds on the insights from The Wine Society’s “Alternative Packaging for Wine” report, which identified rPET as one of the more sustainable options for wine packaging. While rPET has a less established track record than glass, the bottles have shown no compromise in wine quality during tastings. This solution is part of The Wine Society’s broader efforts to tackle the environmental challenges posed by traditional wine packaging, particularly given that glass bottles currently account for 31% of their total emissions.

