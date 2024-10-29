Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Glass Industry Sets Ambitious Recycling Goal

Why does glass have such a low recycling rate, and what are some of the myths surrounding glass recycling? The Glass Packaging Institute, SMI, and Diageo share their insights.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 29, 2024
(l. to r.) Scott DeFife, president of the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), Laura Hennemann, senior VP of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at SMI, and Gabriel Opoku-Asare, director of Society/ESG at Diageo North America.
(l. to r.) Scott DeFife, president of the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), Laura Hennemann, senior VP of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at SMI, and Gabriel Opoku-Asare, director of Society/ESG at Diageo North America.

While plastic often makes up the lion’s share of any conversation on recycling, another material worthy of attention is glass, which, while infinitely recyclable, is only recycled at a rate of roughly 31% in the U.S. That’s according to Scott DeFife, president of the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), who recently participated in a panel along with Laura Hennemann, senior VP of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at North America’s leading glass recycler, SMI, and Gabriel Opoku-Asare, director of Society/ESG at Diageo North America, at Packaging World’s Packaging Recycling Summit.

DeFife also noted that data from Europe and other developed nations that have solid glass recycling systems shows that it is possible to recover from 50 to 90% of glass. “The more of that that is recovered, the more we can turn it back into new bottles,” he said. “So five years ago, the industry came together and set a goal for the 2030 time period of getting to 50% recycling rates.”

As he explained, glass offers unique recycling opportunities and challenges. Glass is used as primary packaging for the food, beverage, and personal care industries in particular, with beer making up 47% of the market share of U.S. glass container shipments by category, followed by food at 24%. Wine and spirits make up 8% and 6%, respectively.

   Watch this related video, “Exploring the Sustainability of Glass Packaging”

“So glass follows people,” DeFife said. “And, if you track back to where the markets for glass are in the first place, a majority of the glass is beverage alcohol, and where is beverage alcohol? It’s in the hospitality industry.” That’s in contrast to other packaging materials, which are more often disposed of at curbside.

He added that “glass could and should be recycled.” Among the benefits, it makes up 17% to 27% of a MRFs incoming recycling stream (by weight), MRF fees typically cover the sorting of all materials, proper capture and cleaning of glass results in low cross contamination, and glass has the lowest variable cost.

Hennemann, whose recycling company processes 2.4 million tons of material, primarily glass, each year, explained to the audience, “Why do our customers use recycled content other than that it makes everybody feel really good and has a great story? They have a lower emissions savings because when you use recycled content versus a virgin material, it melts at a lower temperature, so therefore they see the savings, and it also is better for their equipment long-term, because they’re not running their furnaces as hard and as hot.”

Hennemann also debunked common myths around glass recycling, such as:

·     Broken glass cannot be accepted curbside. “It can.”

·      Mixed, colored glass cannot be accepted. “It can.”

·      Glass must be washed and cleaned before being put in the bin. “It’s not problematic if you don’t wash and clean it, but it’s the polite thing to do.”

·      Glass contaminates all the recyclables. “In a single stream, everything contaminates everything else.”

Providing a voice for brand owners was Opoku-Asare, who shared that Diageo has committed to achieving 60% recycled content in all its packaging by 2030.

To help create glass packaging that is more recyclable, the company has begun to make design changes to its bottles. “We know that things like a large bottle base cause a lot of problems on conveyors and also on the crushers as well, so we are working to lightweight the base of the bottle,” he said. “We also understand the impacts of decoration when it comes to bottle recycling.”

To support and catalyze the glass recycling infrastructure, Diageo is meeting the customer where they’re at, literally, by partnering in the Don’t Trash Glass program, spearheaded by GPI. Piloted in Chicago, where there are considerable MRF glass-recycling capabilities, the Don’t Trash Glass initiative provides separate bins for 68 bars and restaurants to dispose of their glass containers for recycling.

“From the point where the customer consumes the beverage to the time that the glass is made into a new bottle is around two weeks,” said Opoku-Asare. “In the first year of the pilot, we were able to collect around 2.2 million tons of glass.”

Due to the success of the program, Diageo is expanding its expanding its partnership in the program to Kentucky.

Diageo has also joined the Recycle World Partnership, a $350 million initiative to drive glass recycling in Kentucky. Through WorkWell Industries, the initiative will collect clean flint glass bottles from distilleries, tasting rooms, and bottling facilities in the region to crush into glass cullet and return to glass manufacturing facilities to be produced into new glass bottles.

“This program meets our mission to be more sustainable by 2030. For us, we are looking at long-term supply chain resilience,” explained Opoku-Asare. “In the future, if glass is going through the circular loop, we can guarantee consistent supplies for us. Also, if you look at the bars and restaurants within our chain, this is good for them to improve their own carbon footprint as well. So this is a clear carbon strategy for us.”  PW

Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Dr John Anderson, Director of Advanced Application Development for Miraclon
Recycling
Miraclon joins Consortium for Waste Circularity
Joy Rifkin, Sustainability Manager, LRS (Lakeshore Recycling Systems)
Recycling
Video: MRF LRS Improves Aluminum, HDPE Recovery with CMI-Funded AI Robot
Capri-Sun's new mono-material pouches include a tethered cap to align with upcoming EU recycling regulations.
Recycling
Capri-Sun, Hyke, and Marks & Spencer Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Sponsor Content
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
(l. to r.) Scott DeFife, president of the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), Laura Hennemann, senior VP of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at SMI, and Gabriel Opoku-Asare, director of Society/ESG at Diageo North America.
Recycling
Glass Industry Sets Ambitious Recycling Goal
Why does glass have such a low recycling rate, and what are some of the myths surrounding glass recycling? The Glass Packaging Institute, SMI, and Diageo share their insights.
Pack Expo International 2024 Big
PMMI News
Get Ready for the Largest and Most Comprehensive PACK EXPO International Ever
SmartSKN currently has five of these robotic filling/capping systems in its Beverly facility.
Filling, Capping & Closing
Robots Fill, Mix, and Cap Personalized Skincare Bottles in Mass Customization Play
The promotional packaged designed for HejBuddy’s skin-care products uses a micro-flute corrugated board with a white kraft liner. Image courtesy of Metsä Board.
Cartoning
Gift Box for Skin Care is Lightweight Yet Luxurious
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Products
Formost Fuji
Horizontal Bagging Machine
Formost Fuji's BDS offers high-speed, quiet operation, and features like servo-driven systems and pneumatic-driven hold-down fingers for precise and efficient packaging.
Morrison Container Handling Solutions Debuts New Changeover Game at PACK EXPO International
Upgraded Sustainable Food Packaging Solution
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
View More »