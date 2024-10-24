Capri-Sun, Hyke, and Marks & Spencer Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Capri-Sun Recyclable Mono-Material Pouches, Hyke 100% PCR Aluminum Spirit Bottle, Marks & Spencer Recyclable Paper Packs for Garlic Baguettes

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations from Capri-Sun, Hyke, and Marks & Spencer from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 24, 2024
Capri-Sun's new mono-material pouches include a tethered cap to align with upcoming EU recycling regulations.
Capri-Sun's new mono-material pouches include a tethered cap to align with upcoming EU recycling regulations.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These recyclable packaging developments reflect the growing focus on reducing waste, enhancing recyclability, and supporting the circular economy. These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Capri-Sun Introduces New Recyclable Mono-Material Pouches 

The prominent Kraft Heinz beverage brand Capri-Sun is transitioning its 330ml pouches to a recyclable polypropylene mono-material. This change is part of the brand’s effort to enhance sustainability by simplifying the recycling process. The new pouches also feature a tethered cap, aligning with forthcoming EU regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and ensuring caps remain attached to containers. This innovation reflects Capri-Sun’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and responding to consumer demand for more sustainable packaging solutions. The shift to mono-material packaging represents a significant step in the beverage industry toward improved recyclability and waste reduction, demonstrating the brand’s proactive approach to sustainability. The company has invested in research and development to ensure that the new packaging maintains the same quality and safety standards as the previous versions. 

