Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Video: MRF LRS Improves Aluminum, HDPE Recovery with CMI-Funded AI Robot

EverestLabs’ RecycleOS AI-based sortation algorithm and robot helps LRS catch mis-sorted aluminum and HDPE, valuable material that otherwise would have gone into landfill. Revenue generated from the extra capture supports further CMI can-capture efforts.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 22 At 1 17 37 Pm

EverestLabs, developer of RecycleOS, what it calls the first AI-enabled operating system for material recovery facilities (MRFs) and recyclers, partnered with LRS, the nation’s fifth largest independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider.

With funding support from Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI) members Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown Holdings, LRS installed EverestLabs’ RecycleOS material sorting robot in a flagship MRF it calls The Exchange. The robot resides on the residual line, also called the “last chance” line, to help increase revenue and ensure maximum efficiency, recovery, and recycling of used beverage cans (UBCs). The EverestLabs robot assists in LRS maintaining quality control for a wider system that processes more than 350,000 pounds of recycled aluminum, or approximately 12 million aluminum beverage cans, per month.

The Everest equipment specifically, which has been in the facility for nearly one year, has individually accounted for recovering more than a million aluminum beverage cans at the facility alone, according to Joy Rifkin, sustainability manager at LRS. The value of the recovered material could alone pay for this type of equipment, stakeholders say. For instance, CMI receives a portion of the revenue produced to help fund further projects in can diversion and recovery at MRFs. 

"The time span from our vision system first seeing an object [a UBC in the residual stream], to determining what it is and what course of action to take, is about 10 to 15 milliseconds,” says Apurba Pradhan at EverestLabs.AI. “In comparison, the best self-driving cars will make that determination at 100-200 milliseconds. We've developed a 10 order of magnitude faster AI to do this kind of work. And the variability in objects is tremendous. A can that ends up in this facility might be completely crushed, or it's in its full natural shape, or anything in between. We have to determine that it's a can, among hundreds of [packaging waste objects] at a time [on the conveyor] of about 10 milliseconds. This is super difficult problem to solve, but once you've done that, then you can program robotics to recover the valuable materials.”

Stakeholders say the Everest Labs equipment has diverted more than a million aluminum cans from landfill. Aluminum is a valuable commodity that, when sold to reprocessors to become beverage cans again, can help fund further sortation automation.Stakeholders say the Everest Labs equipment has diverted more than a million aluminum cans from landfill. Aluminum is a valuable commodity that, when sold to reprocessors to become beverage cans again, can help fund further sortation automation.

The lease program is the latest in a several-year CMI effort to demonstrate the potential additional revenue for the recycling system through capturing missorted UBCs and to spur the installation of additional can capture equipment in MRFs. The partnership with LRS follows on the heels of a collaboration between CMI, EverestLabs and Caglia Environmental, which has captured more than 1,500 additional UBCs per day since installation at a Caglia MRF.

“With both robot lease agreements that include a revenue share, CMI is able to leverage that UBCs are consistently one of the most valuable recyclable commodities,” says Scott Breen, senior vice president of sustainability at CMI. “CMI is receiving a portion of all revenue generated from the cans collected by the robot and then using those funds for even more can-capture equipment in MRFs.”

   Read other instances of AI algorithms identifying and robotically sorting recycled packaging waste in collaborations between Colgate-Palmolive, Amazon Climate Pledge, and Glacier. 

Capturing mis-sorted cans at MRFs is one way to increase the U.S. aluminum beverage can recycling rate. CMI’s 2020 research, “Aluminum Beverage Can: Driver of the U.S. Recycling System,” found that up to 25% of all UBCs entering MRFs may be missorted and lost due to non-recovery. Alongside industry statistics showing a little less than half of aluminum beverage cans are recycled by U.S. consumers, it is evident that the aluminum recycling ecosystem needs improvement, and UBCs are not being captured and utilized to their fullest potential in the circular economy. This is why CMI has proper sortation at recycling centers as one of its four pillars of action to reach its ambitious U.S. aluminum beverage can recycling rate targets.

“The Exchange in Chicago is our second project with CMI, and we have been behind their mission to significantly increase the amount of UBCs recycled,” says JD Ambati, founder and CEO of EverestLabs. “Our highly accurate, easily deployed vision systems and robots make it possible to retrofit existing sorting and last chance lines at a cost of ownership that makes perfect sense for both MRFs and aluminum packaging companies.”

LRS’s The Exchange facility is able to divert 224 million pounds of recyclables annually, resulting in thousands of tons of avoided CO2 emissions for the Chicagoland area. The unveiling and environmental mission behind The Exchange has opened opportunities to change the conversation around waste management and educate corporate partners and organizations on responsible production, consumption and recycling behaviors. LRS’ pursuit of reducing its environmental footprint includes tactical changes such as infrastructure improvements, as well as seeking out organizations like EverestLabs to advance efficiency in existing facilities.The residual line, also called the 'last chance' line, contains some volume of aluminum cans and HDPE rigid plastics that weren't successfully recovered upstream, in traditional sortation operations.The residual line, also called the "last chance" line, contains some volume of aluminum cans and HDPE rigid plastics that weren't successfully recovered upstream, in traditional sortation operations.

The Exchange accepts up to 1,200 tons per day of municipal solid waste (MSW) and processes 25 tons of recyclables per hour. The facility features a transfer station and a single-stream sorting line with space for future expansion and accepts single-stream recyclables, non-hazardous and non-special MSW, and other various recyclables.

Companies in this article
Everest Labs
LRS
Can Manufacturers Institute
Ardagh Group
Crown Holdings
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
(From l. to r.) Jim Marcinko of WM, Justin Davis of AMP, and Jeff Snyder, of Rumpke Waste & Recycling explained the economics of MRFs.
Recycling
The Business of MRFs Explained
Michelman Pack Expo 2024 News Release High Resolution Image
Recycling
Michelman Debuts Water-based Barrier Coatings and PE Alternatives at PACK EXPO International
As Rebecca Hu of Glacier and Greg Corra of Colgate-Palmolive explained, AI is enabling the collection of tube recycling data in real time at the MRF.
Recycling
Colgate, Amazon Report ‘History-Making’ Progress with AI for Recycling
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fiber, a new paper-based package will reduce the plastic used across all Vital Proteins canister offerings by more than 90%.
Bio-based
Paper-Based Canister Keeps Powdered Collagen Fresh and Dry
Vital Proteins switches from a plastic canister to one made from 80% paper for its powdered collagen peptides, making the container curbside recyclable and reducing the company’s use of plastic by 4 million lb.
(From l. to r.) Megan Moore of NAPCOR, Zach Muscato of Plastic Ingenuity, and Jeff Snyder of Rumpke explained the challenges related to thermoform recycling.
Recycling
Untangling the Thermoform Recycling Conundrum
Screenshot 2024 10 22 At 1 17 37 Pm
Recycling
Video: MRF LRS Improves Aluminum, HDPE Recovery with CMI-Funded AI Robot
(From l. to r.) Jim Marcinko of WM, Justin Davis of AMP, and Jeff Snyder, of Rumpke Waste & Recycling explained the economics of MRFs.
Recycling
The Business of MRFs Explained
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Sponsor Content
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Elesa 1
Visit Elesa at PACK EXPO International 2024
See demos of Elesa's components for packaging automation, including electronic pull handles, position indicators, safety hinges, and conveyor components, in Booth LU-8118.
Eagle Product Inspection to Showcase Innovative Inspection Technology at PACK EXPO International
Re-engineered Thiele UltraStar G2 Bag Filler to launch at PACK EXPO International 2024
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
View More »