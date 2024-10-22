Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

The Business of MRFs Explained

At the Packaging Recycling Summit, three prominent recyclers discuss how MRFs are navigating today's economic and technological challenges.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 22, 2024
(From l. to r.) Jim Marcinko of WM, Justin Davis of AMP, and Jeff Snyder, of Rumpke Waste & Recycling explained the economics of MRFs.
(From l. to r.) Jim Marcinko of WM, Justin Davis of AMP, and Jeff Snyder, of Rumpke Waste & Recycling explained the economics of MRFs.

The most distinguishing feature of Packaging World’s annual Packaging Recycling Summit, which differentiates it from MRF-focused recycling events and brand-focused sustainability conferences, is that it brings the entire packaging and recycling supply chain together to share solutions for circularity.

At this year’s summit, which took place in September in Anaheim, Calif., Jeff Snyder, senior VP of Recycling at Rumpke Waste & Recycling, Justin Davis, director of Commercial Origination & Business Development at AMP, and Jim Marcinko, Recycling Operations director at WM (Waste Management), shared with the audience the intricate dance between economic pressures and technological advancements that shape the recycling industry.

The discussion began with a broad overview of the economic landscape. Marcinko, a veteran with three decades in the field, highlighted the volatility of commodity prices and the resulting impact on recycling operations. “The value of commodities is crucial, but so is our cost structure,” he noted. The fluctuating prices of materials such as corrugated and plastics create a challenging environment for recycling facilities, which must balance operational costs with the revenue generated from selling recovered materials.

   

Read this related article, “MRF and CPG Collaboration Facilitates Recyclable Packaging Design”

Snyder added that the composition of the recycling stream also plays a significant role in determining the economic viability of recycling operations. “We’re still seeing about 58 to 60% of the stream being fiber or paper,” he explained. “Plastics make up only about 10%.”

This composition affects the investments that companies like Rumpke and WM can make in their facilities. When commodity values rise, they can invest in new technologies and infrastructure; when values fall, they must find ways to maintain profitability.

The conversation then shifted to the technological advancements transforming the industry. Davis described AMP’s approach to reimagining MRFs from the ground up. “We started with the standard robot, but now we’re focused on fully AI-enabled automated sortation systems,” he said.

Snyder shared how Rumpke recently invested $100 million dollars in technology at its new recovery facility in Columbus, Ohio. The technology was selected to address three goals. First was to liberate the material and size it upfront to get small-format items out of the stream as soon as possible.

Second was to increase recycling rates. “We put optics behind optics and then put recovery optics in to blow material that got through the system that we didn’t recover back into the system,” said Snyder.

Third was to go deeper into the waste stream. For this, Rumpke added AI as well as near infrared (NIR) technology to ensure that what goes into the bin gets recovered and to pull more commodity out of the waste stream. Rumpke recently began separating colored PET, PET thermoforms, and PET cups from its PET bottle stream and selling the material to Eastman for use in its chemical recycling processes (see “Rumpke and Eastman Join Forces to Expand Recycling of PET Waste”).

Marcinko agreed that chemical recycling may provide a new end market for hard-to-recycle waste. “Chemical recycling is kind of that next step,” he said. “It’s going to create opportunities for the hard-to-recycle materials that maybe we didn’t have opportunities to do with before.” However, as the technology is still in its early stages, the panelists agreed that mechanical recycling should remain the priority.

   Read this related article, “WM Doubles Down on Recycling: A Conversation with VP Brent Bell”

For its part, WM has also made significant investments in new technology, allocating over a billion dollars to upgrade and expand its facilities. “What worked great 10 years ago is now dated,” said Marcinko. “The mix of materials has changed, and we need to adapt our facilities to handle these changes.” Optical sorters and AI are key components of this adaptation, enabling WM to target and recover more materials with greater accuracy.

Collaboration, in the form of brand and MRF partnerships, was also discussed. Snyder shared how Rumpke has worked with companies like T. Marzetti and Procter & Gamble to test and improve the recyclability of their packaging. “We want to help brands understand how they can make their packaging recyclable,” he said. “We would love to have more packaging that we can run through our material recovery facilities and get it where it’s supposed to go and get it recycled. That’s really the end game.”  PW

Companies in this article
Rumpke Waste & Recycling
AMP Robotics
WM
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Michelman Pack Expo 2024 News Release High Resolution Image
Recycling
Michelman Debuts Water-based Barrier Coatings and PE Alternatives at PACK EXPO International
As Rebecca Hu of Glacier and Greg Corra of Colgate-Palmolive explained, AI is enabling the collection of tube recycling data in real time at the MRF.
Recycling
Colgate, Amazon Report ‘History-Making’ Progress with AI for Recycling
'It's not a myth, we do use it when it's picked up from your curbside,' said Lisa Bowles Smurfit WestRock at SPC Advance of pizza boxes in recycling streams.
Recycling
A Pizza Hut Box’s Trip from Table, to Recycling, to Table Again
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
(From l. to r.) Jim Marcinko of WM, Justin Davis of AMP, and Jeff Snyder, of Rumpke Waste & Recycling explained the economics of MRFs.
Recycling
The Business of MRFs Explained
At the Packaging Recycling Summit, three prominent recyclers discuss how MRFs are navigating today's economic and technological challenges.
The paper carton for Quality Street enables more boxes to fit on a pallet and is said to have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions significantly. Image courtesy of Smurfit Westrock.
Bio-based
Nestlé Continues to Embrace Paper with New Quality Street Tub
Companies are examining their entire operations, including the impacts of those they work with, to lower their carbon emissions.
Sustainability
The Major CPGs Committing to Carbon Emission Reduction Pledges
unPACKed with PMMI Podcast
PMMI News
unPACKed Podcast: Inside PACK EXPO International 2024
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Weidmuller
Weidmuller USA Powers the Future of Industrial Automation & IoT Applications at PACK EXPO
Weidmuller USA will be showcasing its PAC Controller and other automation solutions at Booth LU-7822.
Econocorp Debuts New Compact Cartoner for Small Goods at PACK EXPO International 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Exhibiting Latest Robotic Solutions and Automation Technologies at PACK EXPO 2024
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View More »