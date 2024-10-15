Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 15, 2024
As Rebecca Hu of Glacier and Greg Corra of Colgate-Palmolive explained, AI is enabling the collection of tube recycling data in real time at the MRF.
At Packaging World’s recent Packaging Recycling Summit, one of the themes woven throughout the conference was the need for data, which is notoriously sparse in the recycling world. But there is one technology in particular that has emerged over the last several years that may provide the key to unlock that vital information: Artificial Intelligence.

As proof of its potential, Rebecca Hu, founder and CEO of AI and robotics company Glacier, shared the stage with two of the company’s high-profile customers—Colgate-Palmolive and Amazon—to illustrate how AI is capturing data “not only for data’s sake, but to empower everyone who’s thinking about how to enable circularity to do so much more quickly and much more efficiently,” Hu explained.

   

Read this related article, “Live at Waste Expo: Brands to Benefit from MRFs’ AI Robotic Sorters?”

In the case of Colgate, the story begins with the company’s five-year journey to transform its toothpaste tube from a non-recyclable multi-material laminate to one that is recyclable in-practice and at-scale. “Globally there’s about 20 billion toothpaste tubes manufactured every year. And without a circular end of life that’s more mainstream, the vast majority of these would end up in landfill or, if not worse, leaked into the environment,” explained Greg Corra, VP, Global Packaging & Sustainability, Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Colgate-Palmolive is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of toothpaste, producing 17,000 products/min. “That’s about 9 billion a year,” said Corra. “So we had an opportunity and a responsibility to address this issue.”

Colgate-Palmolive was the first to launch a fully recyclable HDPE toothpaste tube in 2022.Colgate-Palmolive was the first to launch a fully recyclable HDPE toothpaste tube in 2022.

Its solution was to develop a recyclable tube made from high-density polyethylene with an ethyl vinyl alcohol barrier layer. The new package is designed to be compatible with existing HDPE rigid recycling streams.

Colgate knew however that delivering a tube that would be recyclable in-practice and at-scale would require industry-wide adoption, so it shared its technology openly, inviting competitors to join the effort. This collaborative approach has already seen significant uptake, with the other three largest toothpaste manufacturers committing to the change. As of 2024, nine out of every 10 toothpaste tubes sold in the U.S. are designed to be recyclable.

To understand the impact of the new tube, Colgate partnered with Glacier, which developed a first-of-its-kind vision-based AI model capable of identifying and sorting both toothpaste tubes and non-toothpaste tubes in real-time. Installed in a number of partner material recovery facilities (MRFs), the AI camera captures continuous images of tubes on conveyor belts, allowing it to detect them “in all their flavors and variations in the way they show up at the MRF,” said Hu.

Glacier
