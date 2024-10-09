Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
New Film Recycling Directory, Validated Data, Breathe Life into Store Drop-Off

At SPC Advance a panel of General Mills, RRS, PLASTICS, & GreenBlue's How2Recycle claimed accelerating progress behind flexible film recycling, store drop-off, and wider film recycling thanks to the newly formed Flexible Film Recycling Alliance (FFRA)

Matt Reynolds
Oct 9, 2024
(from left) Johnson, Keenan, and Nowak dissect store drop-off, How2Recycle's label designation, underlying data, and the future of flexible film recycling.
In early 2024, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) identified the need for an updated store drop-off (SDO) directory that could be used by retailers, brands, and consumers to strengthen the collection and recovery of film, bags, and flexible plastic packaging.

“We {General Mills] have a commitment to be fully recyclable by 2030 in our last global responsibility report, we were at 93%,” said Patrick Keenan of General Mills. “That sounds great, but that last 7% is basically all flexible film. We have a lot of great work that's happening within our r&d organization to look at ways to move that to recyclable, and one of those ways is through the store drop-off program. We've been passionate about ways that we can make it easier for consumers to recycle flexible film, and ways we can design a film to be more readily recyclable.”

Notably, a directory of nearly 18,000 chains locations had existed previously, curated and validated by industry organization Stina, a research and technology firm devoted to a circular economy that was known as More Recycling until 2021. But according to a letter to the editor in Plastics News from Stina CEO Nina Bellucci Butler, the directory was costly to maintain, and major retail chains were bleeding from the directory. Funding dwindled, and the project was shuttered.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) worked with Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) to develop a rigorous methodology for measuring and substantiating national consumer access to SDO collection for PE film and additionally, confirming at a high-level the disposition of collected store drop off films. At SPC Advance last week, a panel revealed how the stakeholders worked together to build what they say is a robust, verifiable SDO directory that can ultimately drive more collection of this type of material.

Store drop-off’s genesis

Early SDO programs really developed with retailersm since they receive a lot of flexible polyethylene film in the back of the store, mostly in the forms of pallet wrap and bundling wrap. They found that they were able to sell that to companies that make things like composite lumber (NexTrex) to be able to help contribute to their Zero Waste goals. As part of that program, retailers are able to put bins at the front of store that allow consumers to recycle material that looks like pallet wrap and bundle wrap, film made from polyethylene.

On the consumer side, it's not just all polyethylene that can be collected that bin. That leads to some concerns about the level of food contamination, or some of the additives in packaging film that could impact the recycling process. There are rules that only truly apply to the SDO since consumer films don't constitute as clean of a stream as back-of-house PE stretch wrap and multipack film. But ultimately, the consumer SDO program is driven by the back-of-house material, and retailers ability to sell it to an end market that's looking to use the material to make products like composite lumber, or potentially, even packaging again.

“We have been seeing organizations that also use the material to go film and film,” Keenan added.

Store drop-off and H2R labels

Today’s SDO programs were developed in conjunction with GreenBlue’s membership-based How2Recycle labeling platform.

“We believe that more access is almost always better than less access. That sounds like a simple statement that people can't argue about, but they do,” said Paul Nowak, executive director of GreenBlue, who manages the How2Recycle program. “We wanted to bring that clarity that How2Recycle already had, and expand it into a space where consumers needed to know what to do with a specific product [film and flexible packaging]… giving clear information to the consumer about what to do next with this package, even if it’s in ways will go to landfill, is the critical key. Next, we have to evolve that system to better serve the consumer. Whether it be with a scannable [QR-based] label [like How2Recycle Plus], whether it be static label updates [How2Recycle Pro], what How2Recycle was doing, needs to move forward into what it can do.”

“Store drop-off is a term that I think will evolve over time,” added Nowak. “Store drop-off won’t always be [restricted to] stores… maybe there’s a community drop-off, or something else.”

Film recycling directory

If the label informs a consumer that a piece of packaging waste is eligible for SDO, then the next step for the consumer to find the store. That’s where the directory comes into play. In fact, while the SDO program is prominently included in the directory considered a critical piece, the directory “really intended to be about all forms of film recycling, to inform the consumer of whatever options that they have within their actual community,” said Patrick Krieger, VP, sustainability at PLASTICS.Krieger (center) says that recycling is local, so it's difficult for brands to communicate hyper-local recycling instructions on labels that are bound to be distributed across regions or even the country.Krieger (center) says that recycling is local, so it's difficult for brands to communicate hyper-local recycling instructions on labels that are bound to be distributed across regions or even the country.

Companies in this article
How2Recycle
Plastics Industry Association
Sustainable Packaging Coalition
General Mills Inc.
GreenBlue
