In recent years, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs for packaging have gained significant traction across the U.S. Since 2021, five states—Maine, Oregon, Colorado, California, and Minnesota—have enacted EPR laws for packaging, each with distinct provisions and tactics. More states will certainly follow, and policymakers likely will look to these early adopters for lessons on what might work well and what challenges arise in implementing packaging EPR programs.

For several years, AMERIPEN has been working with lawmakers to advocate for the packaging industry and to guide those lawmakers in building programs that are reliable, efficient, equitable, and fair. We believe that a balanced approach, incorporating industry input and allowing for flexibility and innovation, is the right path forward for advancing recycling goals. Some of the current laws do a better job of that than others. As these laws are further refined through rulemaking and are implemented, policymakers and stakeholders can learn from each state’s experiences, potentially leading to more harmonized and effective EPR frameworks in the future.

Comparing the laws

A deeper look at the laws’ provisions underscores the complexity of designing packaging waste management policy and their patchwork nature. Following is a look at key elements in the laws:

Scope of covered materials. While all five states cover packaging, there are differences in the scope of materials included. Oregon and California, for instance, explicitly include food serviceware. In Maine, Colorado, and Minnesota, the focus is more narrowly on packaging. These differences in scope could lead to variations in the impact of the laws on different sectors of the packaging industry. They also create additional challenges for producers engaging in cross-state commerce.

PRO structures and oversight: The structure and number of producer responsibility organizations (PROs) vary across the states. Maine is unique in that only one PRO is allowed through a 10-year contract with the state. Colorado, California, and Minnesota also allow only one PRO to begin, with additional PROs allowed after the initial EPR programs are well established. Oregon allows for multiple PROs from the start, but only one PRO is currently positioned to run the program for now.

The level of governmental oversight also differs significantly among the states. Maine’s law gives substantial authority to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), with limited stakeholder engagement. Not only will this approach be taxing on the state agency, but it also isn’t consistent with established EPR laws in other parts of the world that recognize and tap industry stakeholders for their ability to help create effective long-term solutions for recycling.

While the previously mentioned single PRO in Maine can receive input from producers and others for its annual plan, stakeholder input is not required, and the law does not call for an advisory committee of any kind. The PRO in Maine is also charged with developing an adjusted-fee (eco-modulation) formula for fees and funding infrastructure development in the state, but again, both are subject to DEP approval.

Similarly, the California and Oregon laws call for significant state agency oversight and decision-making power on most of the substantive elements of the program. Advisory boards are allowed in Minnesota, Oregon, Colorado, and California, but their recommendations are nonbinding. The PRO in Colorado will have significant decision-making authority: It can directly contract with recycling service providers, determine readily recyclable parameters, and set minimum recycling collection and recycled content rates. The Colorado PRO also will be responsible for the expansion of nonresidential recycling services by 2028.

Like in Colorado, Minnesota’s PRO approach allows for more industry collaboration, with the state maintaining an advisory role. The law calls for the PRO to be formed by packaging producers. The PRO will develop a process and reimbursement model for core recycling and composting functions, focusing on services at residences, schools, small nonprofits, and governmental entities. By contrast, in Maine the state develops reimbursement methods, while the Colorado and Minnesota laws mandate the PRO to develop reimbursement plans, in consultation with their advisory boards.

Funding structures. The five states also take different approaches to funding their EPR programs. Producers in Maine, Colorado, and California are required to fund 100% of their respective recycling and composting systems.