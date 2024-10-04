Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Plastic Packaging Recycling: Conflicting Truths and Waning Patience

CPG companies should re-evaluate their reliance on plastic packaging and explore alternative strategies to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

Sterling Anthony
Oct 4, 2024
Sterling Anthony
Sterling Anthony

Author’s note: In this column, “plastic packaging” refers to rigid or semi-rigid containers, especially those carrying the recyclability symbol of a number within a triangle of chasing arrows.

Decades into the sustainability era, recycling has not lived up to its promotion as a solution to plastic packaging solid waste. Concerns about plastic pollution have even gone global. For example, the United Nations Environment Assembly is working on a treaty aimed at alleviating the problem. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies will be impacted by evolving conditions, so now is the time to strategize. 

It’s not that CPGs have had no strategy about plastic packaging previously. To the contrary, promoting plastic’s recyclability seemed a logical strategy. Reduction (i.e., lightweighting) has its limitations, before negatively affecting package performance, machinability, etc. Reuse, too, has its limitations, subject to such factors as package size and open/reclose features. Of “the three Rs” [reduce, reuse, recycle] a strategy based on recycling made sense, justifying, for example, claims about the percentage of recycled content contained in a plastic package.

In the interim, what has become increasingly open to debate is whether recycling is a viable solution. An objective interpretation of industry forecasts is that the production of virgin plastic will continue to outpace recycling, short of intervening initiatives. Some critics claim that the plastics industry knows that recycling is not the solution but wants society to believe that it is. Even if one does not share such cynicism, one has to concede that the platforms for espousing it are many and varied.

CPGs need to strategize about which proposed intervening initiatives might see implementation. As a starting point, a company can be well-served by identifying those initiatives that are likely to have the most far-reaching ramifications. One such type of initiative is regulatory controls aimed at limiting annual production rates. Another type is to make the industry fund solution-seeking sustainability projects, grant-style. Even though the two types of initiatives would target the supply-side, CPG companies won’t escape the trickle-down effects. 

In response to production limits and/or funding mandates, the plastics industry will increase its prices, to maintain profit margins. That doesn’t mean that price hikes will be the only reaction. Increases in production efficiencies is another. Nonetheless, nothing else is as immediately implementable as the passing-along-of-costs. The first recipients will be package suppliers, who will add their mark-ups, to be paid by package users, such as CPGs. And for CPGs, packaging is indispensable. After all, it’s part of the name of that industry sector. Adding to its plight, a CPG might find itself facing not only price hikes, but changes in attendant factors, such as quantity-discount terms.  

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Carly Snider, executive director, Pact Collective
Recycling
Pact Collective Champions Beauty Packaging Circularity
How2 Recycle Pro And Plus Labels
Recycling
How2Recycle Taps Recycle Check for Adaptive, Localized Package Disposal Instructions
Kory Nook, VP of Packaging Research & Innovation, Danone
Recycling
Danone Puts Customer First in Sustainable Innovation
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
Sponsor Content
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
Machinery Basics
View more »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Roundup of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View more »
Top Stories
Carly Snider, executive director, Pact Collective
Recycling
Pact Collective Champions Beauty Packaging Circularity
In this Q&A, Carly Snider, executive director of Pact Collective, talks about the history of the organization and its work to collect and recycle cosmetic and beauty care packaging.
How2 Recycle Pro And Plus Labels
Recycling
How2Recycle Taps Recycle Check for Adaptive, Localized Package Disposal Instructions
Lancǒme's new refillable perfume bottle features a pump that is 10% lighter than the market average and anodized to match the brand's rose gold colorway.
Reusable/Returnable
Lancǒme, North Coast Seafood, and Pingo Doce Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations
Kory Nook, VP of Packaging Research & Innovation, Danone
Recycling
Danone Puts Customer First in Sustainable Innovation
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Sponsor Content
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Dorner Pack Expo 2024
Dorner Previewing its New C3 Belted Curve Conveyor for Sanitary Applications at PACK EXPO
Dorner also is demonstrating its full portfolio of conveyor automation solutions that helps customers achieve speed and efficiency in packaging applications in Booth N-5623.
Cobot-Powered Packaging Automation Solution
Iwata Label USA to Showcase Next-Generation Protective Label/Container System for Pharma Vials at PACK EXPO
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View more »