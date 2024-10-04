Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Pact Collective Champions Beauty Packaging Circularity

In this Q&A, Carly Snider, executive director of Pact Collective, talks about the history of the organization and its work to collect and recycle cosmetic and beauty care packaging.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 4, 2024
Carly Snider, executive director, Pact Collective
Each year, 120 billion cosmetic packages are created; very few are recycled. Most are landfilled, incinerated, or littered. In 2021, members of the beauty supply chain came together to bring circularity solutions to the beauty industry. In the following Q&A, Carly Snider, executive director of Pact Collective, shares the work the collective is doing to capture and recover these materials.

Packaging World:

Can you talk a bit about Pact Collective and why it was formed?

Carly Snider:

Yes, so Pact Collective was founded by MOB Beauty and Credo Beauty—two very progressive and sustainable companies. Credo is focused on clean beauty; MOB Beauty is a smaller brand that has spent a lot of time on sustainable packaging. They wanted to create a takeback program as well as figure out ways to make and support better packaging decisions. They formed Pact Collective to provide collection programs and educational resources in a pre-competitive way so that all of beauty can have a seat at the table when talking about these important packaging needs.

How is Pact organized now?

MOB Beauty and Credo were our first activator members, and so we did all of our piloting with them through our mail-back program and our in-store program. Now they are on our board and help us strategically in that capacity. For day-to-day operations, we’re a lean team of three, and we work independently of those brands to support the organization and make sure operations are moving forward and education is being executed.

Who can become a Pact member?

We are open to all stakeholders, and we have two different membership tiers. The first is activators, which would be any kind of organization that is directly impacting packaging waste. So this could be a brand, a retailer, a packaging supplier—anyone that is selling a product or is involved in that product process would be considered an activator. And then we also have an advocate membership tier, and this would be anyone that’s not directly impacting waste. So this would be non-profits, media, designers, consultants. Again, we want to get everyone out of their silos to have constructive conversations around beauty packaging and sustainable packaging in the beauty space.

This year we have announced that all activators have to enroll in a collection program. No longer can you just be a Pact member and check the box; this action has to happen. And that’s something we feel really strongly about, that to be a part of this and to be a part of these conversations, you have to do the first step and participate in at least one of our Pact-run collection programs.

What do your collection programs looks like?

First off, the big thing to note about our program is that we are completely brand agnostic, so we accept any brand that fits our specific collection guidelines. That’s really important for us in creating a process that’s streamlined and easy for customers to participate in. You don’t have to go to a Credo bin to drop your empty packaging off there. If you purchase the product there, you can go to the bin nearest to where you’re located and drop off any empty that fits our guidelines.

We have four different programs that members can choose from. The first one is an in-store collection program. This is best for retailers or brands that have brick and mortar. What this looks like is a collection bin that can be co-branded that sits on the store floor and allows customers to drop off their hard-to-recycle beauty empties for free. So that’s a cost the retailer or the store holds. For this option, we have an interactive map on our website where you can plug in your zip code, and you can see where a bin is located near you. Currently we have 2,800 bins across the U.S. and Canada.

One type of takeback program run by Pact is the in-store collection program, where retailers have a collection bin that sits on the store floor and allows customers to drop off their hard-to-recycle beauty empties for free.One type of takeback program run by Pact is the in-store collection program, where retailers have a collection bin that sits on the store floor and allows customers to drop off their hard-to-recycle beauty empties for free.

We also have an in-office program, which operates very similarly to the in-store except that it’s in an office setting so employees can participate. We’ve seen a lot of individuals use these bins for events they’re holding at their headquarters. It’s a great way to boost employee engagement and to have an easy way for employees to drop off their hard-to-recycle empties.

And then we have a mail-back program, which is focused on direct-to-consumer brands, so brands that don’t have that brick and mortar and have nowhere to place a bin. This is a great option for customers who don’t have access to a local bin. They can mail their beauty packaging directly to us, and we can process it alongside the other material we’re collecting across all of our programs.

We’re trying to make this accessible for everyone to participate in, but we encourage customers to leverage the in-store or in-office programs because that’s the most sustainable option; we want to ship this material in bulk. We want to collect high volumes and then be able to ship that rather than individual packages across the country. So that’s something we’re focusing on, and it’s been wonderful to launch with brands like Sephora, Ulta, Saks, L’Occitane, and Credo, and get our bin footprint up to almost 3,000 bins. The goal is to have a bin in every single community, so it’s really easy for customers to drop off empties.

The last program is our obsolete inventory program. This is more of a back-of-house solution, it’s not a customer-facing program. This program collects any kind of obsolescence—expired goods, returns, any kind of packaging that was defective during production and cannot be used. So any kind of material that is no longer sellable, we’re able to process and find best and highest use.

It seems like there’s so much more obsolete packaging in the beauty industry versus other product categories. Why is that?

There are a couple reasons for that. First, if you’re thinking about expired goods, we’ve seen there could be forecasting errors where we’re also coming up from COVID and figuring out the different supply and demand that was involved with that pandemic. And so we’re seeing a lot of truly expired goods that are sitting in warehouses. Either they were never sold at a retail location and therefore were shipped back to the brand, or they were never moved from the distribution center and because of a forecasting error, which happens, they were never sold.

What typically happens with that material is that it ends up going directly to the landfill or it goes directly to waste-to-energy. We want to collect this material and sort it before it goes to waste-to-energy. For us, it will never go to the landfill, but anything that has a full product left in it will have to go waste-to-energy. But what’s great about that initial sorting process is that we can actually de-box things. We’re taking caps off of this obsolescent packaging, we’re doing as much as we possibly can to sort out all the material that could be recyclable. It’s a really intensive process, but it allows us to make sure that we’re recycling what’s possible before it goes waste-to-energy. We’ve had some great case studies on this, and we’ve been helping a lot of brands make sure that we’re collecting a lot of this material so it doesn’t just get burned for energy,

But specifically for beauty, we’re seeing a lot of this because of COVID  and because of supply chain and forecasting issues. Also though, what’s different than the apparel industry, for example, is the returns—that’s a big piece. When a customer purchases a beauty product and then leaves the store to try it and they want to return it, if it’s been opened, the retailer can’t sell it again due to regulations.

