The concept of packaging circularity is so new, and the territory so uncharted, that stakeholders working to bend the linear packaging waste stream we inherited into a circular one are facing unforeseen headwinds from unexpected sources. The sheer complexity and scale of the undertaking is daunting enough, but we always knew it was going to be a steep hill. The court of public opinion is at odds with some of these efforts; both in the way they’re being communicated, and sometimes, the efforts themselves.

Have you heard the term “green hushing?” Brian Sano from Intuitive AI, who created optical AI-based consumer waste bin sortation system Oscar Sort, explained it to me last month at the Packaging Recycling Summit in Anaheim, Calif. It was a phenomenon that was vaguely on my radar but hadn’t had a name in my mind. Now that I know it has a name, I’m seeing it everywhere.

Green hushing as a concept entered brands’ consciousness about two years ago. The first public mention I can find dates to a 2022 Financial Times article titled, “‘Green hushing’ on the rise as companies keep climate plans from scrutiny.” It describes the chilling effect that charges of greenwashing have had on brands’ and CPGs’ outward communications related to sustainability initiatives. The specific claims that they’d been making had been under so much consumer scrutiny, from so many different directions, that the mere appearance of greenwashing imposed reputational risk. Brands were beginning to intentionally downplay sustainability initiatives they previously championed to avoid the very accusation of greenwashing. Worse yet, they were diverting resources away from the programs themselves if they weren’t getting marketing push from them anyhow.

To be fair, much of this is an own goal, to borrow a soccer term. Brands tripped all over themselves to align with sustainability, and undoubtedly marketing departments can play fast and loose with the facts. Often, brands followed consumer perception rather than the data. One big problem area is recycling. Sure, a package might be technically recyclable. Everything technically is. But is it likely to be, or even able to be, recycled in our current infrastructure? That had been an unfortunate shell game for which industry is often dinged by the arbiters of greenwashing. That said, I’d argue that the move toward circularity is unavoidably iterative, and that perfection can’t be the enemy of good, incremental progress. But brands should say that, then, instead of making unrealistic or even deceptive claims.