Cristalia Implements PET Bottle with Integral Handle

This bottled water producer says it differentiated itself on the shelf, improved its appearance, added supply chain-friendly robustness, and upgraded its sustainability profile, all without sacrificing the integral handle consumers love.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 4, 2024
Cristalia's new PET 1-G bottle with integral handle is making a splash in Puerto Rico.
Sourced locally from natural springs in Puerto Rico’s Caguas Valley, East Valley, and North Aquifer, Cristalia Premium Water says it bottles and sells the purest water on the island. The brand’s popularity there certainly substantiates the claim. Owned by vertically integrated Dominican Republic brand owner Diesco Industries and bottled by Diesco’s Pac Tech International (PTI) operation in Las Piedras, PR, Cristalia has long been the market leader in its corner of the Caribbean.

Even so, the brand recently had faced headwinds from near-identically packaged challengers in the 1-G HDPE jug format. Consumers couldn’t differentiate jugs of Cristalia from competitors sitting right alongside it on the retail shelf. This caused sales to plateau without much space for growth in a constrained geographical region. Outside of a race to the bottom on price, there weren’t a lot of levers to pull to help Cristalia to distinguish itself on a crowded shelf of similar-looking gallon jugs.

For stateside city dwellers, it’s worth noting that this 1-G format is particularly popular in Puerto Rico. Consumers there buy a lot of bottled water in larger pack formats than we might see on the mainland. Recent natural disasters like hurricanes Irma and Maria underscore the importance of having potable water, and lots of it, available on a Caribbean island. Tap water is perfectly safe everywhere in Puerto Rico, but hurricanes can disrupt its supply, and storm memories are pervasive in the area.

Such was the state of affairs in the Puerto Rican water market about five years ago. To reinvigorate brands like Cristalia, and explicitly commit itself to supplying the storm-prone region, in 2019 Diesco chose to significantly boost and reinvest in its PTI bottling operations. It converted a large brownfield, former candy manufacturing plant into a state-of-the-art water bottling facility, upping its size, throughput, and capability. A big driver for the new facility was the shadow of then-recent Hurricane Maria—Grupo Diesco CEO and President Manuel Diez Cabral saw that Puerto Rico didn’t need to go through another water shortage-related humanitarian disaster. Import substitution strategies wouldn’t cut it in an emergency. The PET lightweighting trend was well underway anyhow, and investment was already necessary to modernize facilities and capabilities on the single-serve lines. This facilities investment coincided with Cristalia looking to differentiate its 1-G water line.

New bottle on the block

Meanwhile, a fledgling PET bottle technology using a preform with an integral handle was emerging in the States. Packaging World covered early iterations of the tech at PACK EXPO International in 2018. The rights to the technology changed hands a few times, and owners reached out to InterTech, an engineering, procurement, and construction firm in Atlanta, to help develop it and work with OEMs to develop machinery to support the technology. The decision was made to create a new company, Handle Preforms, LLC, and to go to market under the catchier BottleOne moniker. 

This proprietary, license-based PET preform technology and stretch blow molding format includes an integral handle on the preform that remains firmly affixed to a sturdy, injection molded neck before and after the bottle is blown. Unlike opaque HDPE jugs, BottleOne PET bottles are transparent, so proponents say they offer greater consumer impact on the shelf—something that might pique the interest of a Cristalia brand seeking differentiation. Just like the HDPE jugs BottleOne seeks to disrupt, the integral handle also allows for easy one-handed pouring. This is important since these aren’t single-serve formats.

The bottle and PET material is also more robust and rigid than the standard 1-G HDPE jug format, behaving more like a 2-L carbonated soft drink (CSD) bottle than a milk jug, stakeholders say. Its sturdiness and hermetic seal let consumers store it horizontally in a home refrigerator without fear of leakage. That’s not a strong suit of HDPE jugs, as anyone who has made that mistake with a milk jug knows. For Caribbean island consumers who may seek to stock up, vertical stacking without fear of collapse and resulting leakers is another benefit—one that extends upstream into the supply chain. Retailers can simply stack bottles as a display without a shelf, and distributors can stack pallets of bottles in transportation using only shrink wrap. That means bottlers like PTI could forgo reliance on corrugated tray and case materials, using only shrink film in its place. Specific to high-humidity tropical environments like Puerto Rico, where corrugated breaks down quickly, this is especially advantageous.The BottleOne format’s top-load strength allows for stacking in retail settings. Multipacks of 2 by 3 use decorated, registered shrink film instead of corrugated for improved branding.The BottleOne format’s top-load strength allows for stacking in retail settings. Multipacks of 2 by 3 use decorated, registered shrink film instead of corrugated for improved branding.

It bears mentioning that BottleOne isn’t the only water bottle game in town, even in Puerto Rico. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, for instance, have their own water brands in 1-G PET bottles in the market. But BottleOne’s integral handle distinguishes it. Other brands use a bale- or pinch-grip accessory handle that’s mechanically affixed to the neck ring but is not contiguous with the bottle. BottleOne says retailers have trouble with the bale-grip format since the handles are prone to falling off in the supply chain, thus are harder to stock when they arrive at loading docks. BottleOne stakeholders say that consumers find these bale-grip rings can be uncomfortable to carry. Additionally, these types of handles do not allow for a single hand pour.

Burning the ships to make the switch

As Diesco moved into the new facility, bottler PTI’s existing packaging line equipment also began to move. That included several high-speed, single-serve PET bottled water lines. There were tentative plans to move the water 1-G HDPE water jug line over as well. Notably, the brand had not been blowing its HDPE jugs on-site. It had been blowing the bottles off-site at one of Diesco’s plastics facilities, or sometimes taking delivery from a third party. This was a suboptimal solution for both efficiency and sustainability, as transporting empty 1-G bottles is said to be “shipping air.”

But that wouldn’t be a problem much longer. By the time of the facility migration, Diez and his team had caught wind of the BottleOne format.

Multiple varieties of Cristalia water on a retail shelf. While a gallon is equivalent to 128 oz, 120-oz jugs (near gallon equivalent) are the standard in Puerto Rico.Multiple varieties of Cristalia water on a retail shelf. While a gallon is equivalent to 128 oz, 120-oz jugs (near gallon equivalent) are the standard in Puerto Rico.“When we were outfitting this new brand-new plant, the one thing that we hadn’t transitioned over was our legacy HDPE line,” Diez says. “We had been following this new technology and stayed in touch with Greg [Kershner] and Mike [Cunningham] and their BottleOne team to see when mass production would be available. When we were told BottleOne had production machines in operation, right as we were building this new plant, and we saw that there was a potentially game-changing package that we could use to substitute for the status quo. It was a choice between modernizing the [high-density] polyethylene package, or making a commitment to transforming the package from the polyethylene to PET. We struggled for a few years, and we took the bullet on keeping the old machinery and equipment running on polyethylene in the old facility while awaiting the availability of the BottleOne format. When it became available, we finally threw all the numbers down on paper, and there were just too many pluses to BottleOne. Not only was the consumer going to get a better-looking package that would be completely transparent, they also were going to get a better tasting product, as there are sometimes complaints of an off flavor in water in HDPE. Once we did some market testing and some focus groups, it was obvious that the consumer was going to prefer this beautiful clear bottle that they could hold, grab, and pour.”

But there’s also the issue of leaking with a polyethylene gallon since the neck is not perfect—Diez says this factor is reported as an issue in all the industries that use it, like dairy and edible oil because it’s not an injected neck like on the PET.

“We could eliminate all the leakers that are inherent with the package. And the neck of the PET bottle is just superior closure-wise, the top-load strength is much better, and you can avoid bottles being crushed,” Diez says. “And environmentally, it made all the sense in the world. We’re going to eliminate the corrugated, which is a huge cost and it’s simply a transport vehicle. We also can switch the resin so that we convert to food grade recycled PET [rPET]. One of the things we are doing, and we are actually going to inaugurate it later this year, is the first rPET plant in the Caribbean. By the end of this year we’re going to have recycled content, and a closed loop system where we can actually grab the discarded bottles, convert them to food grade rPET, and insert them into the finished product. We could reduce dramatically our carbon footprint.”Preforms first travel into a five-cavity SIPA linear SFL blow mold machine, where they’re blown at a rate of 83 bottles/min.Preforms first travel into a five-cavity SIPA linear SFL blow mold machine, where they’re blown at a rate of 83 bottles/min.

Once the decision was made to adopt BottleOne, there was no looking back for Diesco, PTI, or its Cristalia brand. Diez recalls a regionally significant story about the Spanish conquistadors burning their ships once they arrived at a destination to show their commitment to staying, and not be tempted to return to their departure port.

“So that’s what we did. We literally mothballed the polyethylene lines, put them on a couple 40-ft. container trucks, and said, ‘We’re committing to this, there’s no going back.’”

Challenges in implementation

