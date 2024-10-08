At Packaging World’s September Packaging Recycling Summit, Michael Okoroafor, chief sustainability officer for McCormick & Company, stressed how the company is addressing the challenges of reducing Scope 3 emissions and the criticality of collaboration in this effort. Setting the tone for a discussion that delved deep into the complexities and necessities of sustainable practices, Okoroafor told the audience, “The era of make, use, dispose is over. We have to be thinking about make, use, reuse as we go forward if we want to save the planet.”

According to Okoroafor to combat climate change effectively, the focus must shift to Scope 3 emissions. For McCormick, these emissions constitute over 95% of its carbon footprint. Packaging alone accounts for at least 8% of this figure, making it a critical area for intervention. “If we want to reduce our carbon footprint, packaging has to be an integral part of that,” he added. “There is no decarbonizing the planet without decarbonizing packaging.”





One recent example of McCormick’s efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its packaging is a switch to 100% post-consumer PET for its food coloring bottles, which resulted in a 59% decrease in CO 2 emissions versus the same bottle made from virgin material.

Noted Okoroafor, reducing Scope 3 emissions is not just good for the environment, but it’s also a strategic imperative for McCormick. The company sources vanilla from Madagascar, black pepper from Vietnam, and red pepper from India, among other ingredients from over 85 countries. These sourcing communities, often located in the global south, are on the front lines of climate change.