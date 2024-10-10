Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Coca-Cola Creates Closed-Loop Stadium Recycling System

Partnering with closed-loop venues as well as MRFs and reclaimers, Coca-Cola is ensuring recycled bottles and cans end up back in its packaging.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 10, 2024
Jim Velky, senior director of sustainability, Coca-Cola

Part of the draw of Packaging World’s recent Packaging Recycling Summit was the opportunity for brands to share their experiences not only in designing recyclable packaging, but also in facilitating circular recycling systems to feed their growing need for PCR.  

Setting the stage for his presentation, “Pioneering Closed Loop Systems at Universities, Sporting and Concert Venues,” Jim Velky, senior director of sustainability for Coca-Cola, began, “So a fan arrives on game day, the stadium’s packed, and there’s excitement in the air. So what do they do? They go up to the concession stand and grab an ice-cold Coca-Cola in either an aluminum can or a 100% rPET bottle. It’s the perfect refreshment for a perfect game day. So they finish their drink, they spot a recycling bin, it’s clearly marked for bottles and cans. So basically they’ve done their part.”

   

Learn how PepsiCo is also partnering with sports teams and stadiums to reduce packaging waste in this related article, “PepsiCo’s Sports Partnerships Drive Sustainability Wins”

For Coca-Cola, he explained, this moment is a critical juncture in its journey towards sustainability. The company has made public its commitment to a circular economy through its World Without Waste strategy, which promotes a system where waste is minimized and materials are continuously reused. “We at Coca-Cola realize there is a packaging waste issue, and as one of the largest beverage producers globally, this is critical for us,” said Velky.

