Coca-Cola Creates Closed-Loop Stadium Recycling System

For Coca-Cola, he explained, this moment is a critical juncture in its journey towards sustainability. The company has made public its commitment to a circular economy through its World Without Waste strategy, which promotes a system where waste is minimized and materials are continuously reused. “We at Coca-Cola realize there is a packaging waste issue, and as one of the largest beverage producers globally, this is critical for us,” said Velky.

Learn how PepsiCo is also partnering with sports teams and stadiums to reduce packaging waste in this related article, “PepsiCo’s Sports Partnerships Drive Sustainability Wins”

Setting the stage for his presentation, “Pioneering Closed Loop Systems at Universities, Sporting and Concert Venues,” Jim Velky, senior director of sustainability for Coca-Cola, began, “So a fan arrives on game day, the stadium’s packed, and there’s excitement in the air. So what do they do? They go up to the concession stand and grab an ice-cold Coca-Cola in either an aluminum can or a 100% rPET bottle. It’s the perfect refreshment for a perfect game day. So they finish their drink, they spot a recycling bin, it’s clearly marked for bottles and cans. So basically they’ve done their part.”

Part of the draw of Packaging World ’s recent Packaging Recycling Summit was the opportunity for brands to share their experiences not only in designing recyclable packaging, but also in facilitating circular recycling systems to feed their growing need for PCR.

Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste sustainable packaging program aims to make all packaging 100% recyclable by 2025, incorporate 50% recycled material by 2030, and collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2030.

The challenge, however, lies in the execution. Despite the presence of recycling bins at many venues, data reveals that much of the collected material does not return to the packaging supply chain. This gap prompted Coca-Cola to collaborate with Circular Solutions Advisors (CSA), a provider of circular economy solutions, to develop a closed-loop recycling system. This system ensures that the beverage containers collected at its customer sites are recycled into new food-grade packaging, thus closing the loop.

CSA’s role involves conducting recycling value assessments at various properties, including universities, sporting venues, and concert arenas, among other closed-loop environments. They evaluate both front-of-house and back-of-house recycling processes, visit local material recovery facilities (MRFs), and validate that the collected materials are reprocessed into Coca-Cola’s supply chain. This meticulous process aims to transform venues into certified closed-loop properties, ensuring no recyclable material is wasted.

The impact of these efforts is already visible. Shared Velky, in 2023, Coca-Cola captured over 60 million pounds of PET and aluminum bottles, with plans to double this amount in the coming year. Notable successes include certifications at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the San Diego Zoo, and the Rose Bowl.

According to Velky, the significance of the collaboration between the venue, the MRF, reclaimers, and packaging suppliers extends beyond the venues themselves. The multiplier effect of these efforts reaches into the surrounding communities, enhancing overall recycling rates and contributing to a more sustainable future.

As Coca-Cola continues to advance its sustainability goals, Velky shared that the importance of collaboration remains at the forefront. “We work together as a team and really focus on achieving a vision in creating circular solutions, and we’ve done this by strong collaboration and partnerships,” he said. “By working together, we can help drive innovation and develop lasting solutions that create a circular economy at both local and national scales.” PW