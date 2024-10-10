Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

A Pizza Hut Box’s Trip from Table, to Recycling, to Table Again

A collaborative initiative between Pizza Hut and Smurfit WestRock aims to enhance pizza box recyclability, addressing challenges and promoting sustainable practices across diverse U.S. municipalities.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 10, 2024
'It's not a myth, we do use it when it's picked up from your curbside,' said Lisa Bowles Smurfit WestRock at SPC Advance of pizza boxes in recycling streams.
"It's not a myth, we do use it when it's picked up from your curbside," said Lisa Bowles Smurfit WestRock at SPC Advance of pizza boxes in recycling streams.

Lisa Bowles from Smurfit WestRock and Emily True from Pizza Hut were at SPC Advance last week to explain an ambitious project that could reshape the way pizza boxes are perceived and handled among both consumers and recyclers.

Recently rebranded Smurfit WestRock now has 63 paper mills and more than 500 converting facilities, processing more than 15 million tons of recycled fiber annually. “It's not a myth,” Bowles said, “we do use it when it's picked up from your curbside.”

Pizza Hut, meanwhile, has more than 6,000 locations in the U.S. alone, serving up to 3 billion pizzas annually. This translates to approximately 600 million tons of fiber that could potentially be recycled.

The collaboration between the two aims to address a big question consumers grapple with after they order carryout or delivery: Are pizza boxes recyclable? Bowles explained, “We've actually proven, we've done studies internally and we've had our studies endorsed by the American Forest and Paper Association.”The project took root in Louisville, a city where both companies have significant operations. “Having community leaders, municipalities, waste haulers, side by side competitors, both of our teams, the MRF employees, and we just aligned together,” True said.The project took root in Louisville, a city where both companies have significant operations. “Having community leaders, municipalities, waste haulers, side by side competitors, both of our teams, the MRF employees, and we just aligned together,” True said.

But the challenge extends beyond technical recyclability. Consumer awareness and access to recycling programs that accept pizza boxes vary widely across the United States.

The initiative's goal is to create a unified understanding that pizza boxes are recyclable and to facilitate their acceptance in residential recycling programs. This involves aligning with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, increasing the amount of fiber returning to the circular economy, and clarifying recycling guidelines for all stakeholders involved.

Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Jim Velky, senior director of sustainability, Coca-Cola
Recycling
Coca-Cola Creates Closed-Loop Stadium Recycling System
(from left) Johnson, Keenan, and Nowak dissect store drop-off, How2Recycle's label designation, underlying data, and the future of flexible film recycling.
Recycling
New Film Recycling Directory, Validated Data, Breathe Life into Store Drop-Off
Dan Felton, executive director, AMERIPEN
Recycling
Key Lessons from Early EPR Adopters
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
Sponsor Content
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Pandemic-related backlogs in machinery purchases largely cleared by late 2023, resulting in a decline in market growth.
PMMI News
Packaging Machinery Market Likely to See Slowest Growth Since 2020
The U.S. packaging machinery market is expected to see a short-lived dip in growth in 2024 but pick up speed in the years ahead.
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
PMMI Board of Directors Approves a $200,000 Donation to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts in Partnership with the American Red Cross
Nate Bargatze
PMMI News
Comedy with a Cause: Nate Bargatze Brings Laughter to PACK gives BACK™, PMMI’s Annual Event Benefiting the Future Packaging and Processing Workforce
'It's not a myth, we do use it when it's picked up from your curbside,' said Lisa Bowles Smurfit WestRock at SPC Advance of pizza boxes in recycling streams.
Recycling
A Pizza Hut Box’s Trip from Table, to Recycling, to Table Again
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Products
Pac Machinery Rollbag
PAC Machinery Introduces Reusable Poly Mailers for Eco-Friendly Returns at PACK EXPO 2024
PAC's Rollbag Returnable Poly Mailers are made with recycled materials, have a self-seal closure, and make e-commerce returns easy and eco-friendly. Learn more at Booth S-2130!
NūMove to Show New Robotic Mixed Palletizing Solution at PACK EXPO International 2024
ORBIS to Showcase Reusable Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO International 2024
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View More »