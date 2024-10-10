A Pizza Hut Box’s Trip from Table, to Recycling, to Table Again

"It's not a myth, we do use it when it's picked up from your curbside," said Lisa Bowles Smurfit WestRock at SPC Advance of pizza boxes in recycling streams.

The initiative's goal is to create a unified understanding that pizza boxes are recyclable and to facilitate their acceptance in residential recycling programs. This involves aligning with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, increasing the amount of fiber returning to the circular economy, and clarifying recycling guidelines for all stakeholders involved.

But the challenge extends beyond technical recyclability. Consumer awareness and access to recycling programs that accept pizza boxes vary widely across the United States.

The collaboration between the two aims to address a big question consumers grapple with after they order carryout or delivery: Are pizza boxes recyclable? Bowles explained, “We've actually proven, we've done studies internally and we've had our studies endorsed by the American Forest and Paper Association .”

Pizza Hut, meanwhile, has more than 6,000 locations in the U.S. alone, serving up to 3 billion pizzas annually. This translates to approximately 600 million tons of fiber that could potentially be recycled.

Recently rebranded Smurfit WestRock now has 63 paper mills and more than 500 converting facilities, processing more than 15 million tons of recycled fiber annually. “It's not a myth,” Bowles said, “we do use it when it's picked up from your curbside.”

Lisa Bowles from Smurfit WestRock and Emily True from Pizza Hut were at SPC Advance last week to explain an ambitious project that could reshape the way pizza boxes are perceived and handled among both consumers and recyclers.

The project took root in Louisville, a city where both companies have significant operations. “Having community leaders, municipalities, waste haulers, side by side competitors, both of our teams, the MRF employees, and we just aligned together,” True said.

This collaboration led to the development of on-pack marketing strategies that highlight the recyclability of pizza boxes, including a QR code on the packaging that informs consumers about local recycling options.

The initiative isn’t just about changing perceptions but also about creating a replicable model for other municipalities. A video presentation illustrated the complete closed loop, from consumer disposal to recycling facilities, and back to the production of new boxes. “Pizza boxes are recyclable,” Bowles said, “and all the municipalities, the haulers, everybody should be accepting them so we can get that valuable fiber back into our boxes.”

The project also highlights the importance of consumer education in achieving sustainability goals. By placing clear messaging on pizza boxes and utilizing digital tools, the initiative seeks to empower consumers with the knowledge needed to make informed recycling decisions.

“We want to use that innovation to bring information to the consumer's hands, right when they want it,” True said. This approach not only addresses immediate recycling challenges but also fosters long-term behavioral change among consumers.

The collaboration between Pizza Hut and Smurfit WestRock underscores the potential for industry partnerships to drive systemic change. By working together, these companies are able to leverage their combined resources and influence to address complex recycling issues that no single entity could tackle alone. This partnership serves as a model for other industries looking to enhance their sustainability efforts through collaboration.

The initiative sheds light on the broader implications of recycling practices in the U.S., where inconsistencies in municipal recycling programs pose significant challenges. The project in Louisville serves as a microcosm of the larger national issue, highlighting the need for standardized recycling practices across different regions. By demonstrating success in one city, the initiative aims to inspire other municipalities to adopt similar practices, thereby creating a more cohesive national recycling framework.

The project emphasizes also the role of technology in modern recycling efforts. The use of QR codes on pizza boxes represents a step towards integrating digital solutions into traditional recycling practices. This technological integration not only enhances consumer engagement but also provides valuable data that can be used to refine and improve recycling processes. As technology continues to evolve, its role in facilitating sustainable practices is likely to expand, offering new opportunities for innovation in the field.

Plus there are potential economic benefits behind improved recycling practices. By increasing the amount of recycled fiber that is reintroduced into the production cycle, companies can reduce their reliance on virgin materials, which can be more costly or environmentally taxing to produce. This shift not only supports environmental sustainability but also offers a more cost-effective solution for manufacturers, potentially leading to savings that can be passed on to consumers.

True and Bowles say their collaboration underscores the importance of community engagement in achieving recycling goals. By involving local stakeholders, such as community leaders and waste haulers, the project ensures that the solutions developed are tailored to the specific needs and challenges of each region. This localized approach not only increases the likelihood of success but also fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among community members, further enhancing the project's impact. PW