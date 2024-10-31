Packaging World’s Packaging Recycling Summit, held in mid-September, gathered together 268 attendees from across the packaging recycling supply chain in Anaheim, Calif., to advance the circular supply chain for packaging.

It’s an undeniable truth that the U.S. recycling rate is unacceptably low, hovering around 30% for years. Despite the best efforts and significant investments by brand owners, recyclers, reclaimers, and policymakers, the U.S. EPA estimates the combined rate for all materials is just 32%. Moving forward, however, new packaging materials, recycling technologies, and partnerships have the potential to move that needle.

In 2023, Packaging World debuted its Packaging Recycling Summit, a conference designed to facilitate packaging recycling by bringing all members of the supply chain together to share resources, best practices, and insights on each segment of the circular supply chain for system. After a successful first year, PRS returned this September in Anaheim, Calif., with an increase in attendance of 60%.

Topics at PRS24 covered a wide spectrum of recycling issues designed to move stakeholders out of their silos and into an environment of collaboration and innovation. Encapsulating the spirit of the event, during his presentation, Michael Okoroafor, chief sustainability officer for McCormick & Company, shared an African proverb that advises, “If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.”

Following is coverage of just some of the topics discussed at PRS24:

Danone Puts Customer First in Sustainable Innovation

Kory Nook, VP of Packaging Research & Innovation for Danone, discusses how the company is tackling its Scope 3 emissions, with consumer-driven changes to its yogurt packaging to allow for recycling.

McCormick: Reducing Scope 3 emissions is a ‘strategic imperative’

Michael Okoroafor of McCormick & Company discusses how the company’s sustainability efforts are not only good for the environment, but also ensure its global suppliers thrive ‘in perpetuity.’