It’s an undeniable truth that the U.S. recycling rate is unacceptably low, hovering around 30% for years. Despite the best efforts and significant investments by brand owners, recyclers, reclaimers, and policymakers, the U.S. EPA estimates the combined rate for all materials is just 32%. Moving forward, however, new packaging materials, recycling technologies, and partnerships have the potential to move that needle.
In 2023, Packaging World debuted its Packaging Recycling Summit, a conference designed to facilitate packaging recycling by bringing all members of the supply chain together to share resources, best practices, and insights on each segment of the circular supply chain for system. After a successful first year, PRS returned this September in Anaheim, Calif., with an increase in attendance of 60%.
|Watch videos of all the 2024 Packaging Recycling Summit presentations and panels.
Topics at PRS24 covered a wide spectrum of recycling issues designed to move stakeholders out of their silos and into an environment of collaboration and innovation. Encapsulating the spirit of the event, during his presentation, Michael Okoroafor, chief sustainability officer for McCormick & Company, shared an African proverb that advises, “If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.”
Following is coverage of just some of the topics discussed at PRS24:
Danone Puts Customer First in Sustainable Innovation
Kory Nook, VP of Packaging Research & Innovation for Danone, discusses how the company is tackling its Scope 3 emissions, with consumer-driven changes to its yogurt packaging to allow for recycling.
McCormick: Reducing Scope 3 emissions is a ‘strategic imperative’
Michael Okoroafor of McCormick & Company discusses how the company’s sustainability efforts are not only good for the environment, but also ensure its global suppliers thrive ‘in perpetuity.’
Coca-Cola Creates Closed-Loop Stadium Recycling System
Partnering with closed-loop venues as well as MRFs and reclaimers, Coca-Cola is ensuring recycled bottles and cans end up back in its packaging.
Colgate, Amazon Report ‘History-Making’ Progress with AI for Recycling
AI provider Glacier develops custom programs for Colgate and Amazon to detect tube and bioplastic packaging, respectively, as it makes its way through MRF sorting systems.
|Read full coverage of the 2023 Packaging Recycling Summit in this article, “PRS23: Collaboration is Key to Driving Recycling Success”
Google Writes, and Shares, the Book on Plastic-Free Packaging
Available to all brands, Google’s ‘Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide’ details the solutions it developed to eliminate plastic from its packaging, including technologies and suppliers.
The Business of MRFs Explained
Three prominent recyclers discuss how MRFs are navigating today's economic and technological challenges.
Untangling the Thermoform Recycling Conundrum
Thermoform packaging waste is an excellent source of rPET, but collection and sorting challenges must be overcome to make it a profitable commodity for MRFs.
Glass Industry Sets Ambitious Recycling Goal
Why does glass have such a low recycling rate, and what are some of the myths surrounding glass recycling? The Glass Packaging Institute, SMI, and Diageo share their insights.
The Intersection of Machinery and Materials
The PRS24 panel titled “Integrating Recyclable Materials with Established Machinery: Implications and Strategies” explored how brands work with suppliers to incorporate newer, more recyclable materials with existing equipment. Watch for a January 2025 Packaging World webinar and e-book, and a March 2025 PW feature on the topic.
Mark Your Calendar for PRS25
Join us at the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit scheduled for June 25-27 in Dallas to connect with industry leaders in the package recycling supply chain. Discover how brands can actively participate in a circular economy and profit from the promise of a sustainable future.
Packaging Recycling Summit 2024 Advisory Board
· Peter Adrian, Recycling Coordinator, SWALCO
· Mark Agerton, Group Scientist, Procter & Gamble
· Michelle Bryson, Global Sustainable Packaging Leader, BW Packaging
· Myles Cohen, Founder, Circular Ventures, LLC
· DeNiele Cooper, Recyclability Solutions Manager, The Recycling Partnership
· Ana Espinosa, Packaging Sustainability Manager, ELC Management LLC
· Dan Felton, Executive Director, AMERIPEN
· Marija Massey, Strategic Sourcing Manager, Circular Feedstocks, North America, Eastman
· Kelly Murosky, Sustainable Packaging Manager, Unilever
· Kory Nook, VP, R&I, Packaging, Danone North America
· Michael Okoroafor, Chief Sustainability Officer, McCormick & Co.
· Jeff Snyder, Director of Recycling, Rumpke PW