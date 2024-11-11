Mars’ MasterFoods Pilots New Paper-based Squeeze-on Packs in Australian First

Australia’s MasterFoods, a Mars Australia brand, is trialing a new paper-based pack for its MasterFoods Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs. The new packaging can be recycled via traditional curbside recycling in the country.
The MasterFoods Recyclable Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs are made in Mars Food & Nutrition’s manufacturing site in Wyong, Australia. The new paper-based packs contain 58% less plastic than the original MasterFoods Squeeze-On packs, further contributing to Mars Australia’s aim of creating a circular economy and working towards Australia’s National Packaging Targets.
This innovation is the result of five years of research and development trials with $3 million invested in the project so far—an undertaking to ensure that the new paper-based packs are as easy to use as the original. MasterFoods’ priority was to ensure that tomato sauce lovers should still be able to hold a pie in one hand, and their sauce in the other. To use, they simply find the icon ‘this side up’ on the pack, pull the ends upward, fold, and squeeze.
After use, Australian consumers can now put the empty paper-based pack in a recycling bin instead of general waste. The new MasterFoods paper-based packs, stakeholders say, make it easy for consumers to recycle without compromising on the taste of the tomato sauce.
“The trial of paper-based MasterFoods Recyclable Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs marks another important milestone in Mars’ sustainability journey and demonstrates the role the food industry can play in working towards a circular economy. Currently, over 240 million of our MasterFoods Squeeze-On packs are used each year–that’s nine packs for every Australian,” says General Manager of Mars Food & Nutrition Australia, Bill Heague. “We know that as we work towards more sustainable packaging, it’s important that we understand how it performs in market – with consumers, customers and through the packaging value chain. This trial will allow us to better understand how this new paper-recyclable squeeze-on performs so we can take these learnings forwards. If we transition our full portfolio to this new format over time, Mars Australia would be set to eliminate around 190 [metric] tonnes [209 U.S. tons] of plastic from our value chain a year.”
The trial has been designed in partnership with the Australian Packaging Covenant Organization (APCO) and will allow MasterFoods to collect important data on the performance of the new pack, including how to best educate consumers to recycle the product after use.
“I commend Mars for collaborating with APCO throughout the development process, taking a thoughtful and iterative approach to trial and refine the new packaging format,” says Chris Foley, CEO of APCO. “By focusing on real-world testing, this trial will help ensure the packaging can be effectively recycled post-consumer use. We look forward to seeing the results and continuing to support their efforts in achieving the best environmental outcomes for their packaging.”
The packaging, which is a first in the Australian market, has been designed and produced in partnership with leading global packaging company Easysnap Technology, an Italian packaging company specializing in recyclable one-handed packaging technology and part of Gualapack, a leading global flexible packaging company.
“This partnership with MasterFoods is a really exciting moment for Easysnap Technology. In order to create a truly circular economy, we need packaging producers, brand owners, customers and the waste industry to work together,” adds Andrea Taglini, CEO of Easysnap Technology S.r.L. “Our paper-based technology has been designed to ensure that there is a more sustainable option for consumers, and we are delighted that we get to introduce this to Australians for the first time.”
MasterFoods will launch a trial of paper-based squeeze-on packs in November 2024, and they should be available through to April 2025. The trial will take place across a variety of locations, including sporting stadiums, petrol stations, mining sites, and pie shops. More than a million units of this new paper-based packaging will be evaluated by consumers during this trial.
Mars Australia says this is another step in its sustainability journey, following the launch of paper-based wrappers for its Australian-made chocolate bars in 2023 and the recent announcement that 200-g and 500-g single variety packs of [dog treats] Schmackos, Strapz, and Stix now feature packaging made from 60% recycled plastic through a mass balance approach. PW