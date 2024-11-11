Mars’ MasterFoods Pilots New Paper-based Squeeze-on Packs in Australian First

MasterFoods will launch a trial of paper-based squeeze-on packs in November 2024, and they should be available through to April 2025.

Australia’s MasterFoods, a Mars Australia brand, is trialing a new paper-based pack for its MasterFoods Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs. The new packaging can be recycled via traditional curbside recycling in the country.

The MasterFoods Recyclable Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs are made in Mars Food & Nutrition’s manufacturing site in Wyong, Australia. The new paper-based packs contain 58% less plastic than the original MasterFoods Squeeze-On packs, further contributing to Mars Australia’s aim of creating a circular economy and working towards Australia’s National Packaging Targets.

This innovation is the result of five years of research and development trials with $3 million invested in the project so far—an undertaking to ensure that the new paper-based packs are as easy to use as the original. MasterFoods’ priority was to ensure that tomato sauce lovers should still be able to hold a pie in one hand, and their sauce in the other. To use, they simply find the icon ‘this side up’ on the pack, pull the ends upward, fold, and squeeze.

After use, Australian consumers can now put the empty paper-based pack in a recycling bin instead of general waste. The new MasterFoods paper-based packs, stakeholders say, make it easy for consumers to recycle without compromising on the taste of the tomato sauce.

“The trial of paper-based MasterFoods Recyclable Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs marks another important milestone in Mars’ sustainability journey and demonstrates the role the food industry can play in working towards a circular economy. Currently, over 240 million of our MasterFoods Squeeze-On packs are used each year–that’s nine packs for every Australian,” says General Manager of Mars Food & Nutrition Australia, Bill Heague. “We know that as we work towards more sustainable packaging, it’s important that we understand how it performs in market – with consumers, customers and through the packaging value chain. This trial will allow us to better understand how this new paper-recyclable squeeze-on performs so we can take these learnings forwards. If we transition our full portfolio to this new format over time, Mars Australia would be set to eliminate around 190 [metric] tonnes [209 U.S. tons] of plastic from our value chain a year.”