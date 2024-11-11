View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
View all the latest news and innovations from PACK EXPO International 2024

Mars’ MasterFoods Pilots New Paper-based Squeeze-on Packs in Australian First

Australian tomato sauce brand MasterFoods, a Mars company, is piloting Australia’s first paper-recyclable single-serve tomato sauce packs that use 58% less plastic than the original packaging.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 11, 2024
MasterFoods will launch a trial of paper-based squeeze-on packs in November 2024, and they should be available through to April 2025.
MasterFoods will launch a trial of paper-based squeeze-on packs in November 2024, and they should be available through to April 2025.

Australia’s MasterFoods, a Mars Australia brand, is trialing a new paper-based pack for its MasterFoods Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs. The new packaging can be recycled via traditional curbside recycling in the country.  

The MasterFoods Recyclable Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs are made in Mars Food & Nutrition’s manufacturing site in Wyong, Australia. The new paper-based packs contain 58% less plastic than the original MasterFoods Squeeze-On packs, further contributing to Mars Australia’s aim of creating a circular economy and working towards Australia’s National Packaging Targets.After use, Australian consumers can now put the empty paper-based pack in a recycling bin instead of general waste. The new MasterFoods paper-based packs, stakeholders say, make it easy for consumers to recycle without compromising on the taste of the tomato sauce.After use, Australian consumers can now put the empty paper-based pack in a recycling bin instead of general waste. The new MasterFoods paper-based packs, stakeholders say, make it easy for consumers to recycle without compromising on the taste of the tomato sauce.

This innovation is the result of five years of research and development trials with $3 million invested in the project so far—an undertaking to ensure that the new paper-based packs are as easy to use as the original. MasterFoods’ priority was to ensure that tomato sauce lovers should still be able to hold a pie in one hand, and their sauce in the other. To use, they simply find the icon ‘this side up’ on the pack, pull the ends upward, fold, and squeeze.

After use, Australian consumers can now put the empty paper-based pack in a recycling bin instead of general waste. The new MasterFoods paper-based packs, stakeholders say, make it easy for consumers to recycle without compromising on the taste of the tomato sauce.

“The trial of paper-based MasterFoods Recyclable Squeeze-On Tomato Sauce packs marks another important milestone in Mars’ sustainability journey and demonstrates the role the food industry can play in working towards a circular economy. Currently, over 240 million of our MasterFoods Squeeze-On packs are used each year–that’s nine packs for every Australian,” says General Manager of Mars Food & Nutrition Australia, Bill Heague. “We know that as we work towards more sustainable packaging, it’s important that we understand how it performs in market – with consumers, customers and through the packaging value chain. This trial will allow us to better understand how this new paper-recyclable squeeze-on performs so we can take these learnings forwards. If we transition our full portfolio to this new format over time, Mars Australia would be set to eliminate around 190 [metric] tonnes [209 U.S. tons] of plastic from our value chain a year.”

Companies in this article
Easysnap Group
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Re Zorce
Recycling
Mono-material, Aseptic, Food Contact HDPE/rHDPE Carton
Colgate-Palmolive's new 100% recycled plastic bottles in Australia and New Zealant are expected to eliminate over 1,900 metric tons of virgin plastic per year.
Recycling
Colgate-Palmolive, Castrol, and The Wine Society Introduce Packaging Made With Recycled Content
Packaging World’s Packaging Recycling Summit, held in mid-September, gathered together 268 attendees from across the packaging recycling supply chain in Anaheim, Calif., to advance the circular supply chain for packaging.
Recycling
Packaging Recycling Summit Recap
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
View More »
Top Stories
Snack producer interview participants expect to see continued demand for new packaging types and SKUs, like variety packs and single-serve sizes.
Bakery/Snack
New Packages and SKUs in the Snack Food Forecast
One of the biggest changes coming for snack food packaging and processing is the growth of new types of packaging and SKUs, whether it’s variety packs, single-serve sizes, or different product counts.
Pe Se 4x3
PMMI News
Registration Now Open for Inaugural PACK EXPO Southeast
MasterFoods will launch a trial of paper-based squeeze-on packs in November 2024, and they should be available through to April 2025.
Recycling
Mars’ MasterFoods Pilots New Paper-based Squeeze-on Packs in Australian First
Markem Imaje
Coding & Marking
Continuous Inkjet Printer Runs Two Jets for Faster Printing in Larger Print Area
Meet High Demands for Plastic-Free, Compostable, and Recyclable Packaging Solutions With Foopak
Sponsor Content
Meet High Demands for Plastic-Free, Compostable, and Recyclable Packaging Solutions With Foopak
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
Read More
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Products
7thaxiscat
7th Axis Solutions Catalog
PHD, Inc. launches its new 7th Axis Solutions catalog for UR Cobots.
Case Coder
Thermoformed Plastic Packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »