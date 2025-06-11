Retail is undergoing a fundamental transformation. It’s no longer confined to physical aisles or digital carts. Instead, it’s becoming a layered, omnichannel experience—one that demands new thinking from brands, retailers, and packaging designers alike. At GS1 Amplify, David Polinchock of Brand Experience Lab made a compelling case for why this moment calls for more than just technology adoption: it calls for a deeper rethinking of the value exchange between shoppers and the brands they choose.

“Consumers don’t think in channels—they just shop,” Polinchock said. “Nobody says, ‘I can’t wait to go omnichannel today.’ They just want to buy what they want, when and how they want it.” That means whether they're interacting on TikTok, picking up curbside, or scanning in-store, the experience must be seamless and intuitive.

Technologies like AI, RFID, and augmented reality are reshaping the in-store experience, making it more efficient and more responsive. RFID-tagged products in Nespresso’s retail stores, for example, enable a grab-and-go model where consumers drop their selections in a bin, and the system instantly processes the purchase. Similarly, Sephora’s simple use of color-coded shopping baskets—one color signaling “I’d like assistance,” another “I’m good”—demonstrates that personalization doesn’t always require high tech. Sometimes, it’s about designing frictionless, human-centered choices.

But technology alone isn’t the differentiator—it’s how that technology is used to interpret consumer behavior and deliver something meaningful in return. Polinchock cautioned against superficial use of data. “Most people don’t know the difference between privacy and security,” he said. “They just want the value exchange to be in their favor.” Too often, he argued, brands ask for consumer data and give back little more than targeted ads. “When was the last time you said, ‘I wish I could get more targeted ads?’” he asked. “Consumers are fine sharing data—if it’s used right.”