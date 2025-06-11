These aren’t just backend IT concerns—they are transforming what happens on the packaging line.

FSMA Rule 204 (part of the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act) mandates enhanced traceability for high-risk foods, like fresh produce. While some suppliers are waiting out the delay, Walmart is not. “We made a decision that we’re all in,” said Ed Bonin. “We’re not just checking a regulatory box. We’re committing to something bigger: customer trust, operational efficiency, and supply chain transparency.”

At a recent panel led by Walmart’s Ed Bonin, director of FSMA transformation at the retail giant, packaging and manufacturing leaders from brand owners Conagra and The Fishin’ Co. described in detail how they’re operationalizing traceability—through ERP upgrades, global supplier engagement, and critically, modernizing or reconfiguring their packaging lines to handle the demands of serialized data.

When the world’s largest retailer puts traceability at the center of its food safety strategy, the entire industry pays attention. With Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Rule 204 looming, even after a recently announced 30-month delay, from January 2026 to July 2028, Walmart has made it clear that it’s “all in” on transparency and traceability. That means its suppliers have to be, too. For brand owners and CPGs, this transformation isn’t just a data exercise. Beyond data management and standardization, it's also a packaging challenge, a systems rethink, and a supply chain culture shift.

John Gibson, Director of Manufacturing Excellence at Conagra, described the scope of change for his team: “We have new conveyors and labeling equipment. I have to change every single print template for every SKU—both the each and the case”.

For packaging professionals, this means:

New Hardware Requirements

Variable data printers that can handle serialized barcodes and lot-specific details

Upgraded labelers capable of applying dynamic GS1-128 labels in real time

Inline barcode scanners to validate label accuracy before a product moves to the next stage

Integration with vision systems for label presence and correctness checks

Systems Integration

Packaging lines must communicate with ERP or MES systems to retrieve KDEs (Key Data Elements) like lot number, production date, and source location.

Dynamic printing logic must be implemented so that every label corresponds precisely to the product inside the case or on the pallet.

Change Management and Retraining

Line operators must be retrained on variable data printing and exception handling,

New SOPs are required for managing labeling exceptions or scan failures,

Quality assurance teams must collaborate with packaging leads to ensure labels meet both regulatory and retail-specific requirements.

Case in Point: The Fishin’ Co. and Traceability from Pond to Pallet

Keith Flett, Sr. director of sustainability at The Fishin’ Co., explained how FSMA Rule 204 formalized what his team had already been pursuing for a decade under sustainability goals. “We’re able to track the soy that goes into our feed, that goes into our fish, that then goes to our processor, and on to the retailer,” he said.

Fishin’ Co. uses a process it calls CUPS—Collect, Upload, Push, and Store—to manage traceability data across global partners. But a major operational challenge came from getting data out of paper-based systems overseas and into digital formats that their ERP system could use for label generation.

His packaging team had to standardize data entry formats to ensure consistent printing logic, retrofit equipment at contract manufacturers overseas with new labelers and scanners, and use EPCIS protocols where applicable to maintain compatibility across partners.

Traceability as a Business Enabler

For both panelists being interviewed by Walmart's Bonin, traceability was more than a mandate—it was a performance tool.

Walmart Media Library

“We’re targeting waste reduction and tighter inventory control,” said Gibson. “We can focus our improvement efforts, prevent quality issues before they happen, and reduce near-misses. That only works with reliable traceability data—and that starts on the packaging line”.

Flett echoed this (they joked that there was a lot of parroting of comments going on): “We found small operational gaps where value was being lost. Traceability gives us a new lens—not just for compliance, but for better business decisions.”

Don’t Wait: Advice for Data and Packaging Teams Getting Started

The panelists were unanimous in their urgency:

“Get started now.” Waiting for the final deadline is a mistake. “Retailer expectations haven’t changed,” said Flett. “Only the regulatory deadline has.”

“Pick something and go.” You have to start somewhere, so as daunting as the entire task can appear, you have to begin eating any elephant with a first bite. Gibson recommended starting with ASN readiness: “It’s one of the biggest linchpins.”

“Collaborate openly.” Walmart, Target, and other retailers are working toward consistent standards. “That’s a relief for us,” Gibson said. “What we fear most is everyone asking for something different.” He said brand owners should act the same, sharing as much in available pre-competitive environments, such as GS1 Connect events, as possible.

Bonin summed it up: “Let’s meet suppliers where they are, and work together toward a standardized solution.”

Packaging as a Traceability Engine

The packaging line has become a critical link in the food safety chain. For packaging professionals, FSMA Rule 204 means new responsibilities—but also new relevance.

Your labels are no longer static. They are dynamic carriers of compliance, efficiency, and brand trust. Every barcode must trace a product’s journey from raw material to retail shelf. Every printer, scanner, and applicator must operate as part of a larger data ecosystem. Every packaging operator becomes a custodian of transparency.

In the FSMA era, packaging isn’t just the last step before the truck leaves the dock. It’s the first line of defense in ensuring safety, earning consumer trust, and keeping retail relationships strong--especially ones with the world's 800-lb. retail gorilla.