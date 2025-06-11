Live at GS1: Walmart, Brands Leverage Variable Label Data for FSMA 204

At GS1 Connect, leaders from Walmart, Conagra, and The Fishin’ Co. explored how FSMA 204 is reshaping traceability—and why packaging lines, labelers, and data systems must evolve to meet new retailer and regulatory demands.

Matt Reynolds
Jun 11, 2025
Walmart associate handling fresh food.
Walmart Media Library

When the world’s largest retailer puts traceability at the center of its food safety strategy, the entire industry pays attention. With Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Rule 204 looming, even after a recently announced 30-month delay, from January 2026 to July 2028, Walmart has made it clear that it’s “all in” on transparency and traceability. That means its suppliers have to be, too. For brand owners and CPGs, this transformation isn’t just a data exercise. Beyond data management and standardization, it's also a packaging challenge, a systems rethink, and a supply chain culture shift.

At a recent panel led by Walmart’s Ed Bonin, director of FSMA transformation at the retail giant, packaging and manufacturing leaders from brand owners Conagra and The Fishin’ Co. described in detail how they’re operationalizing traceability—through ERP upgrades, global supplier engagement, and critically, modernizing or reconfiguring their packaging lines to handle the demands of serialized data.

Beyond the Regulatory Checkbox

FSMA Rule 204 (part of the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act) mandates enhanced traceability for high-risk foods, like fresh produce. While some suppliers are waiting out the delay, Walmart is not. “We made a decision that we’re all in,” said Ed Bonin. “We’re not just checking a regulatory box. We’re committing to something bigger: customer trust, operational efficiency, and supply chain transparency.”

Walmart's Food Traceability Requirements landing page for brands.Walmart's Food Traceability Requirements landing page for brands. https://one.walmart.com/content/food-safety/en_us/food-safety-requirements/food-traceability.html

That commitment runs on GS1 Standards, including:

  • GS1-128 barcodes for product and logistics labeling,
  • Serialized Shipping Container Codes (SSCCs) for pallet-level traceability,
  • Advance Ship Notices (ASNs) via Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), and
  • EPCIS (Electronic Product Code Information Services) for event-based tracking across partners.

These aren’t just backend IT concerns—they are transforming what happens on the packaging line.

How FSMA 204 Directly Impacts Packaging Operations

