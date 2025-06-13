Live at GS1: Coca-Cola’s Topo Chico Shows Packaging’s Frontline Role in 2D Barcode Ascendency

At GS1 Connect, Coca-Cola’s Ryan Vann and Schnucks’ Mike Wait shared lessons from piloting 2D barcodes on Topo Chico, revealing why the shift from 1D to 2D is a careful evolution—not a quick flip—for even the biggest brands.

Jun 13, 2025
Coca-Cola’s Topo Chico Sabores Passionfruit can serves as a real-world example of a dual-function 2D barcode: embedded with GS1 Digital Link standards for retail scanning and SmartLabel access, and positioned 50 mm from the 1D UPC to avoid double scans.
GS1 Connect shared slides

While the barcode itself celebrates 51 years of service, its next evolution is just getting underway. At GS1 Connect 2025, leaders from Coca-Cola and Schnuck Markets shared a refreshingly grounded view of the industry's shift from traditional 1D barcodes to 2D barcodes—a journey symbolized by Coca-Cola’s Topo Chico Passionfruit launch.

And the message for packaging professionals across the industry is clear: don’t panic—but don’t stand still, either.

“It’s not a switch to flip,” said Ryan Vann, senior director of Data Governance, Supply Chain at The Coca-Cola Company. “It’s more like a dial that we’re going to be turning slowly. 1D barcodes aren’t going away anytime soon.”

Why Topo Chico? Testing the Waters Without Disrupting the Ocean

Coca-Cola’s initial move toward 2D barcodes wasn’t applied across its flagship Coca-Cola or Sprite brands. Instead, it started small—strategically—with Topo Chico Sabores Passionfruit, a national launch that provided a controlled testing environment.

“This is where the magic happens,” Vann said, referring to the Topo Chico can illustrated at the top of this article. “What you’re seeing is a real package, not a simulation. The QR code on back is already something we’ve had in-market for SmartLabel (by Consumer Brands Association)—consumer transparency. All we did was change the syntax so that it could also work for retail scanning.”

This dual-functionality approach meant the existing QR code still linked to SmartLabel for consumers, but now included the GS1 Digital Link with an embedded GTIN using Application Identifier 01—the specific flag Schnucks’ scanners are trained to detect for price lookup at point of sale.

Vann emphasized how even this relatively simple change took effort across internal teams.

“We had to intercept our normal innovation process,” he explained. “We had to manually generate the new GS1-compatible URL and insert it into the packaging development process. That meant engaging our graphics services, SmartLabel, and data teams—not to mention syncing with retail partners on their testing timelines. It sounds simple, but it’s not plug-and-play.”

GS1 Conference Key Takeaways: Strategic guidance for retailers and brands on 2D barcode implementation

Speed a Bottleneck for Big Brands

One of the most revealing moments came when Vann discussed Coca-Cola’s production speed challenges. While QR codes may seem ready for primetime, the variable data requirements for batch, lot, or expiry—printed in-line at Coca-Cola scale—remain a technological hurdle.

“I want a dynamic QR code that’s printing batch and lot at the speeds in which we produce our products,” he said. “But it’s not there yet. The technology isn’t ready, especially with printing. So our approach is about laying the right foundation now for future capabilities.”

