Live at GS1: Coca-Cola’s Topo Chico Shows Packaging’s Frontline Role in 2D Barcode Ascendency

While the barcode itself celebrates 51 years of service, its next evolution is just getting underway. At GS1 Connect 2025, leaders from Coca-Cola and Schnuck Markets shared a refreshingly grounded view of the industry's shift from traditional 1D barcodes to 2D barcodes—a journey symbolized by Coca-Cola’s Topo Chico Passionfruit launch.
And the message for packaging professionals across the industry is clear: don’t panic—but don’t stand still, either.
“It’s not a switch to flip,” said Ryan Vann, senior director of Data Governance, Supply Chain at The Coca-Cola Company. “It’s more like a dial that we’re going to be turning slowly. 1D barcodes aren’t going away anytime soon.”
Why Topo Chico? Testing the Waters Without Disrupting the Ocean
Coca-Cola’s initial move toward 2D barcodes wasn’t applied across its flagship Coca-Cola or Sprite brands. Instead, it started small—strategically—with Topo Chico Sabores Passionfruit, a national launch that provided a controlled testing environment.
“This is where the magic happens,” Vann said, referring to the Topo Chico can illustrated at the top of this article. “What you’re seeing is a real package, not a simulation. The QR code on back is already something we’ve had in-market for SmartLabel (by Consumer Brands Association)—consumer transparency. All we did was change the syntax so that it could also work for retail scanning.”
This dual-functionality approach meant the existing QR code still linked to SmartLabel for consumers, but now included the GS1 Digital Link with an embedded GTIN using Application Identifier 01—the specific flag Schnucks’ scanners are trained to detect for price lookup at point of sale.
Vann emphasized how even this relatively simple change took effort across internal teams.
“We had to intercept our normal innovation process,” he explained. “We had to manually generate the new GS1-compatible URL and insert it into the packaging development process. That meant engaging our graphics services, SmartLabel, and data teams—not to mention syncing with retail partners on their testing timelines. It sounds simple, but it’s not plug-and-play.”
Speed a Bottleneck for Big Brands
One of the most revealing moments came when Vann discussed Coca-Cola’s production speed challenges. While QR codes may seem ready for primetime, the variable data requirements for batch, lot, or expiry—printed in-line at Coca-Cola scale—remain a technological hurdle.
“I want a dynamic QR code that’s printing batch and lot at the speeds in which we produce our products,” he said. “But it’s not there yet. The technology isn’t ready, especially with printing. So our approach is about laying the right foundation now for future capabilities.”
Instead of embedding complex, variable data, Coca-Cola is starting with GTIN-level data—the minimum needed for Sunrise 2027 compliance—and building from there. Vann reiterated that the company is using upcoming innovation launches as the natural entry point, rather than retrofitting existing packaging.
“Our QR codes on-pack today won’t change behind the scenes. If I want to change the syntax, I have to change the code itself,” he said. “That means it’s a forward-looking effort. Our goal is that all new innovation launching in 2026 is Sunrise 2027 ready.”
Retailers Like Schnucks Need Precision, Not Surprises
On the retail side, Mike Wait, Director of IT Store Technologies at Schnuck Markets, emphasized the need for deliberate testing. His team has already been working with GS1 DataBar for internal brands, which gave them a head start. But even so, things didn’t always go smoothly.
“We got the firmware installed. We got the POS system reading the new 2D barcodes. We cheered in the lab—it worked!” said Wait. “Then we scanned some other items. Suddenly our older barcodes stopped reading. It broke other things.”
The problem? Some manufacturers were placing QR codes too close to the linear UPC codes—creating confusion for the scanner. And Schnucks' POS system needed to distinguish between GS1-compliant 2D barcodes and any other random QR codes.
“We had to go back and tell the system to prefer the GS1 Digital Link version of the 2D barcode,” Wait said. “And if that wasn’t available, default back to 1D.”
Self-checkout introduced new complexity. If a 2D code remained in the scanner’s field of view after being scanned, it could trigger a double scan—charging the customer twice for one item.
“Those edge cases are real,” Wait said. “You don’t find them until you start live testing in the real world. That’s why our rollout will be lane-by-lane, store-by-store.”
A Coordinated Rollout, Not a Fire Drill
Schnucks plans to start with a few pilot lanes, then expand to whole stores. If no major issues emerge after a few months, broader enterprise rollout will follow. Fortunately, firmware upgrades can be pre-installed and remotely activated when ready, giving Schnucks more flexibility and control.
“We want to make sure it’s right,” said Wait. “I do not want any disruption to our customers or our teammates.”
Coca-Cola, for its part, is using this early phase to prepare internally—not just for retail, but also for supply chain visibility.
“We work with over 60 bottlers in the U.S.,” Vann said. “I’m looking at how we can use the same data syntax on concentrate packaging or even internally to track movement and quality. There’s real potential inside our franchise network.”
Lessons for CPGs: You Don’t Need to Have It All Figured Out Yet
If there was one consistent theme, it was this: you don’t need to be perfect to start. Coca-Cola admitted to missing a detail during the Topo Chico pilot—publishing a legacy image with an outdated QR code that failed to scan. The error was caught only during prep for the GS1 presentation.
“That was a miss,” said Vann. “We had to go back and re-upload the correct QR images. But that’s what pilots are for.”
The session’s moderator offered this summation: “It’s not about stopping the presses. It’s about building 2D capabilities into future packaging refreshes—and testing them with partners before you go wide.”
Packaging Professionals Are on the Front Lines
For brands and packaging engineers, this transition will touch every phase of package design—from print quality and inkjet performance to graphics layout, symbol spacing, and data strategy.
Key technical considerations include:
- Maintaining a 50-mm distance between 1D and 2D codes to prevent double scans.
- Ensuring on-pack codes resolve to the correct data, whether for POS systems or consumer engagement.
- Leveraging existing QR code infrastructure where possible (e.g., SmartLabel), but adjusting syntax to meet GS1 Digital Link standards.
“The biggest surprise for me was realizing just how many syntax decisions I had to make myself,” said Vann. “GS1 gives you guidance, but ultimately, someone on your team has to know what goes where—and why.”
Turn the Dial Now, Don’t Wait Until 2027
Coca-Cola and Schnucks are not finished. But they’ve started. And that’s the real takeaway for CPGs: even if you don’t have your printing lines ready for variable batch/lot QR codes at full speed, you can begin embedding the GTIN. You can test your scanner logic. You can validate proximity standards.
“The move to 2D barcodes is coming. Retailers need it. Consumers want it. But the infrastructure takes time,” said Vann. “What we don’t want is to start getting ready in 2027. That’s too late.”