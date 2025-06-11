Live at GS1 Connect: Why Sunrise 2027, 2D Barcodes, Won't be Optional for Brands

Sunrise 2027 is an industry-wide initiative led by GS1 US to transition from traditional 1D barcodes (like the UPC) to 2D barcodes (such as QR codes or Data Matrix), which are capable of holding much more data. These 2D codes can carry dynamic, serialized, and contextual information—including GTINs, expiration dates, batch/lot numbers, and URLs—while still being scannable at retail point-of-sale (POS) checkouts. This shift will enable better inventory control, traceability, recall management, consumer engagement, and more. For food, beverage, and CPG brands, the implications extend beyond checkout: 2D barcodes will transform packaging into a smarter data carrier, connecting physical products with digital intelligence.
Mandates, by Any Other Name
A central question among brand owners has been whether 2D barcodes will be required or voluntary. Chuck Lasley, CTO at Dillard’s, answered this clearly at GS1 US's Amplify event: “We’re going to give you a minimum requirement. But what you choose to add, in addition to that, is entirely up to you.” Those minimums? At the very least, a GTIN, a serial number, and ideally a brand URL. These data elements must be encoded to the GS1 Digital Link standard—a standardized, machine-readable way of packing structured data into a 2D code.
While Dillard’s isn’t a grocery retailer, Lasley made the broader industry reality clear: 2D barcodes may not be legislated mandates, but they will function as such through retail compliance requirements, whether Dillard's or Kroger or Walmart or Target. As soon as a major retailer requires them for shelf space, brands will need to comply—or risk losing distribution.
The Transition Period: Labels in Flux
Lasley presented an image of transitional tags showing three phases: (1) a traditional 1D barcode only, (2) both 1D and 2D barcodes on the same hang tag, and (3) a future state with just a 2D code. During the transition, both barcodes will be needed—but placement matters. “If you have too much separation between those barcodes,” he warned, “you may read that as two separate items… double ring that item.” GS1 recommends placing both codes within 50 millimeters to prevent such errors, especially in high-speed grocery environments.
From Redundant to Efficient
Lasley shared that he scanned one product hang tag with six data carriers on it: two UPCs, two QR codes, a data matrix, and an RFID tag. “I think we can probably reduce that,” he joked. His vision: consolidate to a single 2D code (for digital content and traceability) and, if needed, a complementary RFID tag.
Unlike RFID, which adds a per-unit cost, 2D barcodes consolidate data needs and consumer engagement features without additional hardware. For brands using multiple stickers or on-pack labels (e.g., one for the UPC, another for product info, and yet another for a marketing QR code), 2D represents an opportunity to simplify packaging, reduce clutter, and cut material costs.
What (Dillard's) Vendor Brands Should Encode
Lasley was explicit about what Dillard’s wants in the 2D codes it receives, though the suite of requirements is likely to vary by product (i.e., food will need expiration data, personal care products will need batch, etc.):
- GTIN (01): for product identity
- Serial number (21): for unit-level traceability, fraud prevention, and omni-channel data integrity
- Brand-owned URL: for consumer experience, dynamic messaging (i.e., code stays static, but brand can change what's called up or redirected, over time), or recall visibility
He emphasized that while the QR printed on pack is static, the URL it links to can be dynamic. This allows the brand to update messaging, show new videos, trigger location-based offers, or issue recall instructions—after the item has shipped, stocked on shelf, or purchased.
Lessons Learned: Get It Right the First Time
Lasley shared a cautionary tale: his team encoded their own private-label items with a 13-digit GTIN instead of the required 14 digits. Their own point-of-sale system rejected the products. “We kicked out our own merchandise,” he admitted. The lesson: test early, test often, and don’t assume tag providers understand GS1 standards without explicit direction.
CPG-Specific Guidance
While Dillard’s focus is apparel, Lasley’s insights are highly relevant for CPGs. Food and beverage brands face even faster POS environments, shorter shelf lives, and more complex regulatory requirements. By embedding additional fields like expiration date (AI 17) and batch/lot (AI 10), brands can:
- Enable real-time traceability for recalls
- Drive replenishment intelligence
- Build trust with consumers via transparency
Brands should also test POS systems for double scans and validate scanner behavior in grocery lanes.
Don’t Wait for the Letter
Lasley made a final, essential point: “If you’re doing it just because we sent you a [mandate] letter, you’re missing the boat.” He urged brands to think bigger: about supply chain optimization, loss prevention, personalization, and more. “That’s the competitive advantage,” he said. “That’s what you’re going to have to figure out that makes your company better by using this technology.”
For brands in food, beverage, personal care, and household goods, Sunrise 2027 isn’t just a barcode update—it’s a new digital foundation. Those who approach it as a packaging challenge will be compliant. But those who see it as a brand strategy will be ahead of the curve.