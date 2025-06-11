Live at GS1 Connect: Why Sunrise 2027, 2D Barcodes, Won't be Optional for Brands

As demonstrated in garment tags, but applicable to on-pack or on-label messaging, this transition is a likely path for 2D barcodes adoption as part of Sunrise 2027.

Sunrise 2027 is an industry-wide initiative led by GS1 US to transition from traditional 1D barcodes (like the UPC) to 2D barcodes (such as QR codes or Data Matrix), which are capable of holding much more data. These 2D codes can carry dynamic, serialized, and contextual information—including GTINs, expiration dates, batch/lot numbers, and URLs—while still being scannable at retail point-of-sale (POS) checkouts. This shift will enable better inventory control, traceability, recall management, consumer engagement, and more. For food, beverage, and CPG brands, the implications extend beyond checkout: 2D barcodes will transform packaging into a smarter data carrier, connecting physical products with digital intelligence.

Mandates, by Any Other Name

A central question among brand owners has been whether 2D barcodes will be required or voluntary. Chuck Lasley, CTO at Dillard’s, answered this clearly at GS1 US's Amplify event: “We’re going to give you a minimum requirement. But what you choose to add, in addition to that, is entirely up to you.” Those minimums? At the very least, a GTIN, a serial number, and ideally a brand URL. These data elements must be encoded to the GS1 Digital Link standard—a standardized, machine-readable way of packing structured data into a 2D code.

While Dillard’s isn’t a grocery retailer, Lasley made the broader industry reality clear: 2D barcodes may not be legislated mandates, but they will function as such through retail compliance requirements, whether Dillard's or Kroger or Walmart or Target. As soon as a major retailer requires them for shelf space, brands will need to comply—or risk losing distribution.

The Transition Period: Labels in Flux

Lasley presented an image of transitional tags showing three phases: (1) a traditional 1D barcode only, (2) both 1D and 2D barcodes on the same hang tag, and (3) a future state with just a 2D code. During the transition, both barcodes will be needed—but placement matters. “If you have too much separation between those barcodes,” he warned, “you may read that as two separate items… double ring that item.” GS1 recommends placing both codes within 50 millimeters to prevent such errors, especially in high-speed grocery environments.

From Redundant to Efficient

Lasley shared that he scanned one product hang tag with six data carriers on it: two UPCs, two QR codes, a data matrix, and an RFID tag. “I think we can probably reduce that,” he joked. His vision: consolidate to a single 2D code (for digital content and traceability) and, if needed, a complementary RFID tag.