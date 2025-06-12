Live at GS1: Wegmans On Board with 2D Barcodes; Kenvue Will be Ready

As the countdown to Sunrise 2027 accelerates, brand owners and CPGs face mounting pressure to adapt packaging for the dual-barcode era — where 2D codes will appear on-pack alongside traditional 1D UPCs. For packaging professionals, the shift isn’t just a regulatory hurdle; it’s a strategic opportunity to deliver richer data, support transparency, and streamline supply chains. But getting there requires tight coordination across packaging, IT, compliance, and brand teams — plus a clear understanding of what retailers need.

At the recent GS1 Connect panel “From Production to POS: 2D Barcodes for Brand Success,” brand and retailers demonstrated that they've been underway on this project for some time. Paul Wawrzyniak, Enterprise Systems Manager at Wegmans Food Markets, and Prakash Christopher, Director of Digital Identification and Traceability at Kenvue. Their perspectives—grounded in retail readiness and brand execution, respectively—offer a blueprint for how CPGs should be thinking about packaging today.

Wegmans: a Letter to Suppliers Is Being Drafted

While Wegmans hasn’t yet mandated 2D barcodes from its suppliers, the grocery retailer is laying the groundwork.

“We have not formally notified our suppliers... but we are discussing and talking about a letter to go out,” Wawrzyniak said. Two things are important: FIrst is confirming knowledge that this is coming, and communicating the value statements of why suppliers will want to embrace this.

Second, the letter, once finalized, will highlight not only the transition but also a key technical detail: application identifiers (AIs) — the GS1-defined data elements embedded within 2D codes.

“There are hundreds of them,” Wawrzyniak explained. “What we want is collaboration. We want to hear back from suppliers on which ones they’re selecting—and we’ll share the ones we believe are high value. Because of the density constraint, we won’t put 100 indicators into a QR code. But even three to five, if well chosen, can deliver huge value.”

That finite space on-pack is especially important for packaging engineers to consider—as QR codes can grow in size with more data, potentially disrupting established brand aesthetics and layouts. “It comes back to packaging, the marketing, and the esthetics,” he said. “Please get it very close to the 1D. In the future, someday you’ll be able to drop that.”

Inside Kenvue: Packaging at the Heart of Digital Enablement

Kenvue, the consumer health company behind brands like Band-Aid and Tylenol, is already deploying 2D barcodes—and doing so at scale. According to Prakash Christopher, the company is actively printing 2D codes on 200 to 300 SKUs, and the implications for packaging design have been significant.