Live at GS1 Connect: RFID-Tagged Corrugated Gains Momentum in Recycling, EPR Compliance

Using RFID can divert from corrugated from landfill, improve PCR stock, and help with EPR complaince, according to John Dwyer, Smurfit WestRock, and Curt Schacker, Track Vision AI, at GS1 Connect 2025 in Nashville.

Matt Reynolds
Jun 11, 2025
RFID tracks and authenticates corrugated cases, and the tags are removed during the recycling process--fiber is recovered for repulping and reuse. Attribution data is delivered to brands using GS1 standards.
RFID tracks and authenticates corrugated cases, and the tags are removed during the recycling process--fiber is recovered for repulping and reuse. Attribution data is delivered to brands using GS1 standards.

In a future where packaging is as smart as the products it protects, RFID is quietly reshaping how supply chains operate—and how brands approach their sustainability obligations. At GS1 Connect 2025, John Dwyer of Smurfit WestRock and Curt Schacker of Track Vision AI laid out a compelling case for embedding RFID tags on corrugated cases. Their goal? To bridge the gap between traceability and end-of-life recycling, and unlock a clearer path to compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation.

Smurfit WestRock is already one of the largest recyclers in the U.S., operating 32 material recovery facilities (MRFs) nationwide. Dwyer described how their RFID-enabled trials at MRFs are achieving a 97% read rate—even in the chaotic, wet, and dirty conditions of a real-world recycling environment. That high level of visibility opens the door for new attribution models that allow brand owners to track—and prove—how their packaging flows through the recycling stream.Img 7865

One common concern among packaging engineers and sustainability leads is whether RFID interferes with recyclability. Dwyer addressed this head-on. While the RFID chip itself isn’t recyclable, it does not impair the recyclability or repulpability of the corrugated board to which it’s affixed. Tests conducted with Western Michigan University, an institution that has become sort of a de facto standards body for recycling packaging, confirmed that corrugated substrates tagged with RFID remained viable in downstream fiber recovery.

Curt Schacker expanded on how these trials work. In a case study conducted over five quarters, Track Vision AI traced 1.3 million corrugated packages from distribution to post-consumer recovery. RFID tags embedded in secondary packaging were encoded with GTINs, which allowed the brand owner to track product identity and category at end-of-life. That product-level visibility enables attribution for EPR compliance and provides insights into consumer behavior—like a holiday spike in recovered TVs—that go far beyond conventional recycling data.

