Nestlé Central America Tests Packaging Made from Cheese Whey, Green Bio Develops Range of Biodegradable Water Bottles, and CO2BioClean Converts Industrial CO2 to PHAs

See a few examples of packaging designed to be biodegradable from Nestlé Central America, Green Bio, and CO2BioClean from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Jul 27, 2025
The pilot project aims to produce around 5,500 tons of whey-based packaging.
These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards bio-based packaging solutions. They represent significant strides towards reducing virgin plastic use and advancing the use of renewable, compostable materials for mainstream packaging applications. 

Nestlé Central America Trials Cheese Packaging made from Whey Byproduct

Nestlé Central America, in partnership with Ogilvy Colombia, has developed a biodegradable packaging prototype derived from cheese whey, a byproduct of dairy production. This innovation is being trialled in Panama for Nestlé’s ¡Qué Rico! cheese range and is positioned as part of the company’s broader effort to implement circular economy principles. The material is created by converting excess whey into polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a biopolymer known for its biodegradable properties and compatibility with food contact standards. PHA mimics the protective qualities of traditional plastics while offering full biodegradability in various environments, including marine conditions. The pilot project aims to produce around 5,500 tons of this whey-based packaging, though commercial rollout dates have not yet been confirmed. 

The water bottle is fully biodegradable, including caps and labels.The water bottle is fully biodegradable, including caps and labels.ThePackHub

Nestlé
Bio-based

Nestlé Central America, Green Bio, and CO2BioClean Design Biodegradable Packaging Solutions
