Nestlé Central America Tests Packaging Made from Cheese Whey, Green Bio Develops Range of Biodegradable Water Bottles, and CO2BioClean Converts Industrial CO2 to PHAs

Nestlé Central America , in partnership with Ogilvy Colombia, has developed a biodegradable packaging prototype derived from cheese whey, a byproduct of dairy production. This innovation is being trialled in Panama for Nestlé’s ¡Qué Rico! cheese range and is positioned as part of the company’s broader effort to implement circular economy principles. The material is created by converting excess whey into polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a biopolymer known for its biodegradable properties and compatibility with food contact standards. PHA mimics the protective qualities of traditional plastics while offering full biodegradability in various environments, including marine conditions. The pilot project aims to produce around 5,500 tons of this whey-based packaging, though commercial rollout dates have not yet been confirmed.

Kerala-based startup Green Bio has developed a range of fully biodegradable water bottles that mimic the appearance and function of plastic but break down completely within 180 days. The bottles are produced using polylactide (PLA), a bioplastic derived from renewable resources such as corn and sugarcane. Unlike conventional PET bottles, which can persist in the environment for hundreds of years, Green Bio’s bottles degrade into harmless by-products including water, carbon dioxide, and biomass, making them an alternative to conventional single-use beverage packaging. Green Bio manufactures its bottles by granulating PLA into preforms, which are then blown into bottles ranging from 100 millilitres to 1 litre. Notably, even the bottle caps and labels are biodegradable, addressing common shortcomings in current biodegradable packaging where only part of the pack is compostable. The startup is currently in the manufacturing phase and operates under the Kerala Government’s Start-up Mission. Green Bio aims to license its technology to producers across India in an effort to reduce plastic waste and shift towards more sustainable packaging solutions. The innovation adds to the growing number of PLA-based packaging developments.

CO2BioClean, a German clean-tech startup based in Eschborn, has developed a patented fermentation process that converts industrial carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions into biodegradable polymers, specifically polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs). These biopolymers can be utilized in various applications, including packaging, textiles, cosmetics, and agriculture. The process involves capturing CO₂ emissions at their source from industrial facilities and transforming them through fermentation into PHAs, which are fully biodegradable and compostable. This approach addresses both climate change and plastic pollution by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing an alternative to fossil-fuel-based plastics In October 2024, CO2BioClean inaugurated a pilot plant at Industriepark Höchst in Frankfurt to test the industrial feasibility of their technology under real-life conditions. The plant uses naturally occurring, non-pathogenic bacteria to convert CO₂, hydrogen, and some biomass into PHAs. The resulting biopolymers are processed into filaments that can biodegrade within a year. The company aims to scale up its technology and transition to commercial production, with plans to establish a commercial facility by the end of 2025. The technology has the potential to convert approximately a quarter of global CO₂ emissions into bioplastics, significantly contributing to reducing global plastic demand and environmental impact.

