What is your name and position?

Tracie Wilson, Senior Principal Scientist - Packaging Innovation, McCormick.

How long have you been in this role?

Eight years dedicated to this role and over three decades of experience in the industry.

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it?

I thoroughly enjoyed the convergence of science, engineering, and creativity inherent in packaging engineering. In the earlier stages of my career, I delved deeply into comprehending packaging equipment and processes, immersing myself in their intricacies to assess compatibility with packaging components and materials. As I progressed professionally, my focus shifted towards driving new product innovation within packaging. This involved analyzing package formats and their attributes in relation to consumer and customer needs, and assessing their potential contribution to company growth. When exploring new technologies, my mantra has always been to refrain from dismissing possibilities until proven otherwise. Embracing an innovation mindset is key.

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry?

Asserting my voice was crucial. Too often, a female perspective or idea would seemingly go unnoticed, only to be hailed as ingenious when echoed by a male, sometimes with minimal alteration.

A fundamental aspect of my personality is collaboration. While invaluable in fostering diverse viewpoints within cross-functional teams, it occasionally led to my achievements going unrecognized.

Over time, I've cultivated the courage to stand firm for what's just, leveraging data to bolster my arguments. Data, rooted in irrefutable facts, became my ally in ensuring my voice was heard and my decisions were sound. After absorbing various viewpoints, I make informed choices, relying on data to illuminate the most effective path forward.

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career?

I consider business acumen and influence as paramount skills. Effectively conveying a narrative and constructing a compelling business case for key stakeholders are vital. While an idea may possess merit, its success hinges on aligning with both consumer needs and business objectives. Without this synergy, it's unlikely to advance.

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you?

Throughout my career journey, I've been fortunate to have several mentors who've significantly shaped my professional growth. Initially, two equipment engineers served as my guides, imparting invaluable knowledge about machinery intricacies, especially in capping operations. They underscored the significance of equipment-packaging compatibility, illuminating that downtime issues aren't solely package-related but can also stem from equipment factors.

Additionally, one of my bosses emerged as a pivotal mentor, adept in negotiation and navigating corporate politics. Her guidance instilled in me the importance of readiness for any question that may arise, equipping me with essential skills to handle various situations effectively.

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position - what does a typical work day look like in your role?

In my role within the company, I oversee transformational innovation, focusing on initiatives not confined to specific business categories but rather on platform innovations with potential for scalable application across multiple product categories, even those that may not yet exist.

A typical day involves researching emerging technologies, both in formats and materials, and evaluating their alignment with the company's growth objectives. This entails developing business cases for the integration of new technologies, ensuring that intellectual property rights are safeguarded throughout the process. Much of this work relies on effective presentation skills, both in crafting compelling narratives and delivering engaging presentations to stakeholders.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing?

Here are three pieces of advice I'd like to share:

1. Build Your Credibility: Establishing credibility is vital. Ensure timely follow-through on tasks assigned to you and leverage data to support your arguments. Consistently delivering on commitments and presenting data-driven insights will enhance your credibility in the eyes of your peers and superiors.

2. Stand Firm in Your Convictions: Don't hesitate to stand your ground for what you believe is right. Listen to diverse opinions, but ultimately, make decisions based on what you genuinely believe is best. Utilize data to reinforce your perspective, as data is rooted in facts and provides an objective basis for your arguments.

3. Embrace Diverse Learning Opportunities: Avoid confining yourself to a single area of expertise or business domain. Explore various packaging formats and industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Each sector presents unique challenges and learning opportunities. Recognize that packaging intersects with all facets of business, from procurement and supply chain to marketing and sales. Take the time to understand how each functional area interacts and learn from these interactions to broaden your knowledge and skillset.