Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging &amp; processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Tracie Wilson, Senior Principal Scientist - Packaging Innovation, McCormick

Tracie Wilson offers insights into the unique challenges and opportunities women face while working in packaging and processing.

McCormick
Aug 5, 2024
Tracie Wilson, Senior Principal Scientist - Packaging Innovation, McCormick.
Tracie Wilson, Senior Principal Scientist - Packaging Innovation, McCormick.

What is your name and position? 

Tracie Wilson, Senior Principal Scientist - Packaging Innovation, McCormick. 

How long have you been in this role?  

Eight years dedicated to this role and over three decades of experience in the industry.   

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it?   

I thoroughly enjoyed the convergence of science, engineering, and creativity inherent in packaging engineering. In the earlier stages of my career, I delved deeply into comprehending packaging equipment and processes, immersing myself in their intricacies to assess compatibility with packaging components and materials. As I progressed professionally, my focus shifted towards driving new product innovation within packaging. This involved analyzing package formats and their attributes in relation to consumer and customer needs, and assessing their potential contribution to company growth. When exploring new technologies, my mantra has always been to refrain from dismissing possibilities until proven otherwise. Embracing an innovation mindset is key. 

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry?  

Asserting my voice was crucial. Too often, a female perspective or idea would seemingly go unnoticed, only to be hailed as ingenious when echoed by a male, sometimes with minimal alteration.  

A fundamental aspect of my personality is collaboration. While invaluable in fostering diverse viewpoints within cross-functional teams, it occasionally led to my achievements going unrecognized. 

Over time, I've cultivated the courage to stand firm for what's just, leveraging data to bolster my arguments. Data, rooted in irrefutable facts, became my ally in ensuring my voice was heard and my decisions were sound. After absorbing various viewpoints, I make informed choices, relying on data to illuminate the most effective path forward. 

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career?   

I consider business acumen and influence as paramount skills. Effectively conveying a narrative and constructing a compelling business case for key stakeholders are vital. While an idea may possess merit, its success hinges on aligning with both consumer needs and business objectives. Without this synergy, it's unlikely to advance. 

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you? 

Throughout my career journey, I've been fortunate to have several mentors who've significantly shaped my professional growth. Initially, two equipment engineers served as my guides, imparting invaluable knowledge about machinery intricacies, especially in capping operations. They underscored the significance of equipment-packaging compatibility, illuminating that downtime issues aren't solely package-related but can also stem from equipment factors. 

Additionally, one of my bosses emerged as a pivotal mentor, adept in negotiation and navigating corporate politics. Her guidance instilled in me the importance of readiness for any question that may arise, equipping me with essential skills to handle various situations effectively. 

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position - what does a typical work day look like in your role?   

In my role within the company, I oversee transformational innovation, focusing on initiatives not confined to specific business categories but rather on platform innovations with potential for scalable application across multiple product categories, even those that may not yet exist.  

A typical day involves researching emerging technologies, both in formats and materials, and evaluating their alignment with the company's growth objectives. This entails developing business cases for the integration of new technologies, ensuring that intellectual property rights are safeguarded throughout the process. Much of this work relies on effective presentation skills, both in crafting compelling narratives and delivering engaging presentations to stakeholders. 

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing? 

Here are three pieces of advice I'd like to share: 

1. Build Your Credibility: Establishing credibility is vital. Ensure timely follow-through on tasks assigned to you and leverage data to support your arguments. Consistently delivering on commitments and presenting data-driven insights will enhance your credibility in the eyes of your peers and superiors. 

2. Stand Firm in Your Convictions: Don't hesitate to stand your ground for what you believe is right. Listen to diverse opinions, but ultimately, make decisions based on what you genuinely believe is best. Utilize data to reinforce your perspective, as data is rooted in facts and provides an objective basis for your arguments. 

3. Embrace Diverse Learning Opportunities: Avoid confining yourself to a single area of expertise or business domain. Explore various packaging formats and industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Each sector presents unique challenges and learning opportunities. Recognize that packaging intersects with all facets of business, from procurement and supply chain to marketing and sales. Take the time to understand how each functional area interacts and learn from these interactions to broaden your knowledge and skillset. 

Click here to meet the female leaders of the packaging and processing industry paving the way for future generations and read the full Women in Packaging & Processing supplement.

Fill out the form below to request more information about Tracie Wilson, Senior Principal Scientist - Packaging Innovation, McCormick
Related Stories
Kelley Stacy, the President, CEO of SMC Corporation of America.
Home
Kelley Stacy, the President, CEO of SMC Corporation of America
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor.
Home
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor
Allison Wagner, Director of Marketing and Business Strategy, Morrison Container Handling Solutions.
Home
Allison Wagner, Director of Marketing and Business Strategy, Morrison Container Handling Solutions
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Su24 Wip Cover
Workforce
Special Report: Empowering Women in Packaging & Processing: Breaking Barriers & Driving Innovation
In exclusive interviews with Packaging World, these leading women in packaging and processing share advice, insights, and experience to help advance the role of women in the industry.
The advent of advanced recycling technologies has opened up the potential for abundant new sources of PCR plastic.
Recycling
Global Brands Experiment with Advanced Recycled Materials
McDonald's franchisee Arcos Dorados' new primary bags and burger wrappers are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable.
Bio-based
McDonald's, Blue Skies, and Maison Matine Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
As companies across packaging and processing sectors place investments in Mexico, the country may see an increase in packaging machinery demand.
Consumer packaged goods
Investment Announcements in Mexico Poised to Boost Packaging Machinery Demand
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
2 22 2023 024
All-Electric Label Applicator
Diagraph's LA150 is a servo-controlled system that delivers precise, high-speed labeling and meets easy integration for enhanced production efficiency.
Push-Type Palletizer
Automatic Case Sealer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in packaging & processing 2024
Women in packaging & processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Pw Zero:fast Changeover Hero
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
View more »