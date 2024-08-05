Colleen Hutter, Executive Director of Packaging Technical Operations, Merck & Co.

What is your name and position? How long have you been in this role?

My name is Colleen Hutter (nee Baker). I am the Executive Director of Packaging Technical Operations for Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA. I have been in this role for just under one year, however been fortunate to experience a variety of roles in my 27-year career with the company, supporting vaccines, biologics, and small molecule products from upstream drug substance, through drug product, finished assembly and packaging and to our global distribution networks.

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it?

I was introduced to the discipline of Packaging my first year at Michigan State University. I was initially drawn to the field because of the wide range of careers available to packaging engineers. Graduates would enter any industry and target companies of any size: from the smallest companies where you would wear many hats to large companies where you could specialize. I chose the pharmaceutical industry, blending the influences of my parents’ careers: an engineer and a nurse. It has been a privilege to contribute to the development and supply of medicines and vaccines to patients all over the world, including in my own family.

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry?

In my career, especially in the early years, I faced many situations where I needed to overcome gender biases and stereotypes. I am grateful these experiences of being overlooked or underestimated because of my gender have dropped off significantly and that they have taught me a level of resilience. I have learned to ensure that I am heard in discussions, to advocate for my own advancement, to request feedback as well as to help to build the next level of diverse talent.

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career?

For me, it has been a mindset of continuous learning. I like the challenge of solving new problems, looking for continuous improvement opportunities, and understanding how things work, whether at home or in the workplace. The world is constantly changing, and it is important to devote time to develop your technical and leadership capabilities enabling to you to adapt and stay relevant in your career.

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you?

There have been many people who have inspired, mentored and/or sponsored me throughout my career. I truly value the time invested in my development and have tried very deliberately to build my skills in receiving, internalizing, and actioning feedback. Amongst many examples of great advice, I have been given over the years, one was to think about who the best person is doing “X” role or activity, observe the actions that contribute to their excellence and consider the behavior change to emulate that.

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position - what does a typical work day look like in your role?

Leading a team of approximately one hundred based in nine different countries, I work with my leaders and engineers to build our talent, solve complex problems, and ensure robust, reliable supply of our company’s medicines and vaccines to patients all over the world. The team focuses on the assembly and packaging including the components, equipment and processes to assemble and package products for global supply. My days are spent mostly in the office or traveling to visit my team, but also with the flexibility to work from home. I am frequently on the phone with colleagues all over the world setting strategy for our internal and external packaging and assembly network including introduction of our pipeline products and new packaging images.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing?

Beyond the recommendation to invest the time in an internship or co-op while earning your degree, my top three pieces of advice are: