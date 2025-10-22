Private Label Brands Target Low-Barrier, Recyclable Films via Retailer Forum

Major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, CVS, and Target are uniting through the Sustainable Packaging Coalition to accelerate development of recyclable, low-barrier flexible films that can meet circularity goals without disrupting existing lines.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 22, 2025
Walmart Media Library

In another example of pre-competitive collaboration between brand owners, CPGs, and now retailers with private label brands of their own, the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) launched a Retailer Forum initiative designed to tackle one of the most persistent challenges in circular packaging. And that's the hurdle of scaling recyclable flexible films that meet real-world production and performance needs. The Forum was first announced at SPC Advance in Boston earlier this month. 

Founding members Amazon, Walmart, CVS Health, and Target, all of whom have made ambitious packaging sustainability commitments, are aligning through the SPC Retailer Forum to address a shared barrier. Each operates its own portfolio of private-label or store-brand products, which functionally behave like consumer packaged goods (CPGs) but depend on external packaging suppliers for design and sourcing. While these retailers have made significant progress toward sustainable packaging, their private brands’ ability to innovate often hinges on the options their film converters and suppliers can provide. This supplier limitation is what the new Retailer Forum aims to change. 

“Our retailer members came to us with a very specific challenge,” says Olga Kachook, Director at SPC. “And now we’re calling on suppliers, who represent 25% of SPC membership, to help us solve this persistent sustainable packaging problem.”Target's up&up private label brand is one that might benefit from more sustainable, low-barrier films that are more recyclable than higher barrier, multi-layer films.Target's up&up private label brand is one that might benefit from more sustainable, low-barrier films that are more recyclable than higher barrier, multi-layer films. Target Media Library

The Retailer Forum’s inaugural project zeroes in on low-barrier flexible packaging. These films are used in everyday formats such as polybags for durable goods, secondary pouches that hold individually wrapped items, and refill packs for household or personal care products. Unlike food packaging or products requiring oxygen or moisture barriers, these applications don’t need the complex multi-layer laminations that make many films difficult or impossible to recycle.

Today, most high-barrier films rely on multi-material constructions, often combining polyethylene (PE) of various densities with tie layers, aluminum, or specialty coatings, to achieve performance properties like long shelf life or puncture resistance. These structures can’t be economically separated or reprocessed through existing recycling infrastructure. By contrast, single-material PE films can often be collected through store drop-off programs, provided they meet the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) design standards for sortation and reprocessing.

Editor's Note: The submission window for suppliers (more on that below) closes December 19, 2025, after which SPC will review proposals and invite selected participants to present their concepts at SPC Impact 2026, the organization’s annual member conference. 

“Flexible packaging made of anything other than polyethylene—such as polypropylene or multi-material laminates—is not accepted in the store drop-off system,” the SPC brief notes. “So other material types must have a solid solution toward end-of-use and circularity.”

