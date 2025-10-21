Born Simple Turns to Retortable Cartons for Shelf-Stable “Better Bowls”

Born Simple introduces shelf-stable “Better Bowls” in retortable, recyclable Tetra Pak cartons. The company says the move combines convenience, sustainability, and real ingredients with a preservative-free, ready-to-eat format.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 21, 2025
Born Simple’s Terriyaki Chicken Bowl is packaged in a six-layer Tetra Pak retortable carton: four polypropylene layers, one aluminum barrier, and paperboard making up nearly 70% of the structure.
Tetra Pak

In a move that pairs convenience with sustainability, protein-forward pantry meal brand Born Simple is introducing a new line of shelf-stable “Better Bowls” in retortable cartons made by Tetra Pak. The single-serve meals—available in flavors like Thai Style Chicken, Ultimate Mac + Cheese, Chipotle Chicken, and Teriyaki Chicken—are filled and sealed in multilayer cartons before undergoing high-temperature retort sterilization.

Each Born Simple Better Bowl is packaged in a six-layer Tetra Pak structure consisting of four polypropylene layers, an aluminum barrier layer, and a paperboard layer that makes up nearly 70% of the total package. According to Rob Johnson, CEO and founder of Born Simple, this composition allows the carton to withstand the hot water exposure of the retort process while maintaining food safety and quality. 

“The structure provides a suitable environment for a wide variety of products—like Born Simple—while meeting demands for a long shelf life,” he says.

Each carton begins as a flat-formed package, which is opened and filled with fresh or individually frozen ingredients before being sealed and cooked [retort process] in a hot water bath. 

