Born Simple Turns to Retortable Cartons for Shelf-Stable “Better Bowls”

Born Simple’s Terriyaki Chicken Bowl is packaged in a six-layer Tetra Pak retortable carton: four polypropylene layers, one aluminum barrier, and paperboard making up nearly 70% of the structure. Tetra Pak

In a move that pairs convenience with sustainability, protein-forward pantry meal brand Born Simple is introducing a new line of shelf-stable “Better Bowls” in retortable cartons made by Tetra Pak. The single-serve meals—available in flavors like Thai Style Chicken, Ultimate Mac + Cheese, Chipotle Chicken, and Teriyaki Chicken—are filled and sealed in multilayer cartons before undergoing high-temperature retort sterilization.



Each Born Simple Better Bowl is packaged in a six-layer Tetra Pak structure consisting of four polypropylene layers, an aluminum barrier layer, and a paperboard layer that makes up nearly 70% of the total package. According to Rob Johnson, CEO and founder of Born Simple, this composition allows the carton to withstand the hot water exposure of the retort process while maintaining food safety and quality. “The structure provides a suitable environment for a wide variety of products—like Born Simple—while meeting demands for a long shelf life,” he says.



Each carton begins as a flat-formed package, which is opened and filled with fresh or individually frozen ingredients before being sealed and cooked [retort process] in a hot water bath.

“The food is actually cooked after it’s already sealed in the carton, which is what allows us to avoid using any preservatives and still maintain shelf stability,” Johnson tells Packaging World. “It’s very similar to the process used in canning.”



Born Simple worked with a U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in Tetra Pak formats to design and produce the new line. The company chose not to name the contract manufacturer and packager, but confirms that "they are experts in Tetra packaging and have decades of expertise in all sorts of product areas,” Johnson says. “We worked together to design, source, and manufacture the products at their facility in the Midwest.”



Johnson adds that Born Simple selected the Tetra Pak format not only for its functional and thermal properties but also for its recyclability. “We’re dedicated to holistic sustainability, considering each product’s environmental impact from start to finish,” he said. “When you’re done enjoying Born Simple Better Bowls, you can easily recycle it where facilities exist—just visit [the Carton Council at] recyclecartons.com to learn more.”