Lightweight Alloy Lifts Design and Sustainability in Axe Aerosol Can

Trivium Packaging’s aluminum can for Axe Fine Fragrance uses a proprietary alloy to cut weight by 5% while preserving strength and design precision, earning an IMDPA Best in Category award for Aerosols & Bottles.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 21, 2025
Axe Fine Fragrance aluminum aerosol can from Trivium Packaging features a proprietary lightweight alloy and precision metal printing that align technical engineering with scent-inspired design.
Trivium Packaging

Trivium Packaging’s aluminum can for the Axe Fine Fragrance Collection reduces weight by 5% through a proprietary alloy while maintaining strength and visual precision. Produced in a renewable-energy facility, the can demonstrates how process and decoration advances continue to refine metal packaging performance—earning Trivium an IMDPA Best in Category award for Aerosols & Bottles.

Trivium Packaging
