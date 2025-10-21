Lightweight Alloy Lifts Design and Sustainability in Axe Aerosol Can

Trivium Packaging has developed a technically refined aluminum aerosol can for the Axe Fine Fragrance Collection that achieves measurable weight savings while maintaining performance and visual impact.



The 50x121 can, produced for Unilever’s Axe brand, is formed from Trivium’s proprietary aluminum alloy designed to reduce material use by about 5% without affecting strength or pressure tolerance. According to the company, the result is a package that meets the functional demands of aerosol delivery while contributing to ongoing efforts to lower the environmental footprint of metal packaging.



The can is manufactured in a facility powered by renewable energy and certified for both energy efficiency and environmental management, reflecting Trivium’s move toward circular production systems.



While the technical work happens at the material and forming level, the can’s surface also showcases what can be achieved in decorative precision. Each of the five SKUs in the Axe Fine Fragrance Collection features motion-themed, scent-inspired artwork applied with tight registration and color control—attributes that depend on careful metal printing alignment across curved surfaces. The effect ties the engineering of the package to the sensory identity of each fragrance.



The project was recently recognized by the International Metal Decorating & Packaging Association (IMDPA), which named the Axe Peach Infusion can Best in Category – Aerosols & Bottles in its annual Excellence in Quality Awards.