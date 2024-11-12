View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
View all the latest news and innovations from PACK EXPO International 2024

One-Minute Survey: Which Package Design Trends Interest You?

Help us improve! We want to hear from you so that we cover what you want to learn more about. Please answer a few short questions.

Nov 12, 2024


Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Butterball has updated its packaging to feature a cohesive master brand design, and added a QR code for consumer engagement.
Package Design
Butterball Promotes Interaction with New Design and Smart Features
Frank's RedHot's new PET bottle mirrors the shape and details of the original glass bottle while adding usability features.
Package Design
Frank's RedHot, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Don Smallgoods Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement
Mm%20 Packaging%20logo
Package Design
MM Packaging to Showcase Pharma Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO International 2024
Friction loss in VFFS equipment? Discover how Megadyne solved it!
Sponsor Content
Friction loss in VFFS equipment? Discover how Megadyne solved it!
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
View More »
Top Stories
Snack producer interview participants expect to see continued demand for new packaging types and SKUs, like variety packs and single-serve sizes.
Bakery/Snack
New Packages and SKUs in the Snack Food Forecast
One of the biggest changes coming for snack food packaging and processing is the growth of new types of packaging and SKUs, whether it’s variety packs, single-serve sizes, or different product counts.
Pe Se 4x3
PMMI News
Registration Now Open for Inaugural PACK EXPO Southeast
MasterFoods will launch a trial of paper-based squeeze-on packs in November 2024, and they should be available through to April 2025.
Recycling
Mars’ MasterFoods Pilots New Paper-based Squeeze-on Packs in Australian First
Markem Imaje
Coding & Marking
Continuous Inkjet Printer Runs Two Jets for Faster Printing in Larger Print Area
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
Read More
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Products
Vial loading
Automatic Assembly and Vial-filling Machine for Unidose Liquid Nasal Devices
TurboFil's fully automated UDS Vial Filling & Assembly System produces up to 100 unidose nasal spray devices per minute and incorporates sophisticated inspection parameters.
GPU-Optimized Sortation Software
7th Axis Solutions Catalog
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »