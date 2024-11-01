Butterball Promotes Interaction with New Design and Smart Features

Butterball has updated its packaging to feature a cohesive master brand design, and added a QR code for consumer engagement. Image provided by Butterball

Turkey producer Butterball is updating its packaging portfolio with a new design geared to connect with modern consumers. Six years after its previous redesign in 2018, the brand focused on creating a bold and modern look, adjusting to meet the preferences of today’s consumers, and staying consistent across its product line. “Our research revealed that packaging drives a purchase more than other forms of marketing,” says Rebecca Welch, director of retail and international brand management at Butterball. “We know over 70% of buying decisions are made in the store, and up to one third of those product decisions are based on packaging and first impressions. We also know 66% of consumers say they have tried a new product because of packaging. Our design establishes a cohesive master brand look that stands out on the shelves. When shoppers see our products, they’ll immediately know it’s Butterball.” Reaching out to consumers with design adjustments The Butterball Insights team led the research process for the new design, integrating the customer experience by working with Cincinnati-based design firm COHO Creative to develop the design, and research consultancy PRS IN VIVO to gather consumer feedback. Using both qualitative and quantitative data, the company tested readability, color, visual appeal, illustrations and product photography, and asked about perceptions and purchase intent. The resulting new package design features a bold blue colorway, contrasting with the yellow Butterball logo. It includes product photography bordered by hand-drawn illustrations with phrases like “You Got This!” mixed in.