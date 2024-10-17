Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Google Writes, and Shares, the Book on Plastic-Free Packaging

Available to all brands, Google’s ‘Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide’ details the solutions it developed to eliminate plastic from its packaging, including technologies and suppliers.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 17, 2024
David Bourne of Google shared the company’s journey to develop 100% plastic-free packaging by 2023.
David Bourne of Google shared the company’s journey to develop 100% plastic-free packaging by 2023.

One company that has bared all (of its proprietary R&D) in the name of greater sustainability for all brands is Google and its consumer hardware team with the launch of its “Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide.”

As David Bourne, lead for environmental strategy at Google explained during Packaging World’s recent Packaging Recycling Summit, in October 2020, Google made a commitment to eliminate all plastic from its packaging by 2023. Last year, it achieved its goal, unveiling its Pixel 8 smartphone in a 100% plastic-free, 100% recyclable package. Since then, all the products it has launched have been in similarly plastic-free packaging.

   

Read this related article, “Pentel Reimagines Blister Packs as Plastic-Free”

In 2020, when Google announced its ambitious commitment, 94% of its packaging was fiber-based. But the challenge to get to 100% plastic-free was still significant. “As it turns out, that last 6% is full of a lot of really thorny and difficult areas of packaging where developing the fiber-based alternative with equal performance is really tough—so polypropylene lamination, shrink-wrap, hang tags, a long list of elements of our packaging for consumer electronics that had to be replaced with a viable fiber-based alternative,” said Bourne. “But we did it.”

Upon reaching its goal, Google unveiled a downloadable, 95-page guide on its website that details its plastic-free journey. The guide shares specifics on fiber-based alternatives for every plastic component, including coating solutions, shrink wrap, closure labels, paper tapes, hang tabs, protective product wraps, and in-box trays as well as information on its material suppliers.

In 2024, Google rolled out a new version of its 100% plastic-free packaging, with a new speckled paper solution.In 2024, Google rolled out a new version of its 100% plastic-free packaging, with a new speckled paper solution.

“That sounds a little counterintuitive because why would we want to enable our competitors? But really, when we think about sustainability, we think it’s a space to be collaborative and not competitive,” explained Bourne. “It’s not Google’s core competency to be about sustainability, and for many companies, it’s not their core competency either. We believe that by collaborating on sustainability, we can all enable the goals we collectively have and still have plenty of competition in other areas.”

Providing a glimpse at some of the R&D challenges, Miguel Arevalo, packaging innovation lead for Google, shared that ensuring the protection of Google’s expensive electronics was paramount; the new packaging had to match the performance of plastic in terms of protection, scratching, and dust resistance. Additionally, it needed to present the product attractively while being intuitively recyclable.

After the original plastic-free package and guide were launched in 2023, Google introduced an enhanced packaging design and an updated guide this past summer. “The intention of this new design was to try to push a little bit further, to enable an iconic look of what Google is, and try to get away from the white box that we used to have before,” said Arevalo. “But the main feature we enabled was the creation of a new paper solution.”

Google has made its Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide available to all brands.Google has made its Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide available to all brands.With the new box, Google is adding PCR newspaper materials to the fiber to give the paper a speckled look. Meanwhile, it has improved the paper’s mechanical properties, increasing its tensile strength threefold and its stretchability by 70%. “We have a much stronger paper, which allows us to reduce the weight of the box, meaning a reduction in the carbon footprint when we ship our boxes versus the previous generation,” said Arevalo.

Changing from a pure white to a speckled fiber is also helping communicate the package’s recyclability to both consumers and MRFs. “We think the best consumer education you can do is in the design itself and the experience of recycling and what the packaging intuitively communicates about itself to you,” said Bourne. “And we’re hopeful the studies we’ll be doing on this new packaging design will bear that out.”  PW

Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Ketel One, a brand under the Diageo umbrella, has integrated AQR codes onto the packaging of its ready-to-serve cocktails, including its Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan offerings in the USA.
Package Design
Diageo and Nestlé Increase Inclusivity with Accessible QR code
Created in partnership with PA Consulting, as part of the Bottle Collective with PA and PulPac, this is Diageo’s first paper-based 70cl bottle trial in the on-trade
Package Design
Diageo Adds to Paper-Based Bottle Portfolio, Now With Johnnie Walker
Zen Toes Ecom New Packaging
Package Design
ZenToes Unveils New Packaging Design to Bring Fresh Fun to Foot Care
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Sponsor Content
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
David Bourne of Google shared the company’s journey to develop 100% plastic-free packaging by 2023.
Package Design
Google Writes, and Shares, the Book on Plastic-Free Packaging
Available to all brands, Google’s ‘Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide’ details the solutions it developed to eliminate plastic from its packaging, including technologies and suppliers.
Lisa Sun, Founder and CEO of GRAVITAS
PMMI News
GRAVITAS CEO Lisa Sun Set to Inspire and Empower Women at the PPWLN Breakfast at PACK EXPO International 2024
For product categories such as these infant spoons, Munchkin is using a new paper cable tie with a molded pulp backing plate to hold the products in place on the blister card.
Bio-based
Paper Cable Ties Eliminate 1,200 Miles’ Worth of Plastic Ties
As Rebecca Hu of Glacier and Greg Corra of Colgate-Palmolive explained, AI is enabling the collection of tube recycling data in real time at the MRF.
Recycling
Colgate, Amazon Report ‘History-Making’ Progress with AI for Recycling
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Products
Innovia Films Rayo Float
Floatable Polyolefin Shrink Sleeves
Innovia Films has extended its range of floatable polyolefin shrink sleeves with RayoFloat, which support the recycling of rigid packaging in the PET, HDPE and PP recycling streams.
Centrifuge Feeders for Meat and Cheese Sticks
PolyCycle Innovation, LLC to Showcase PCR Solutions at PACK EXPO International 2024
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View More »