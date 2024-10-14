Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Packaging Consultants Council is Back

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) has relaunched the PCC as a central hub for companies seeking packaging experts and consultants with diverse industry experience.

Rob Kaszubowski
Oct 14, 2024
Rob Kaszubowski, managing director, packaging optimization, NTT DATA
Rob Kaszubowski, managing director, packaging optimization, NTT DATA

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) has relaunched the Packaging Consultants Council (PCC) as a chartered unit of the organization.

The PCC is composed of individual consultants and boutique packaging consulting firms sharing a passion for packaging and problem-solving. These groups and individuals offer a diverse range of professional services to the packaging industry, including advisory consulting, fractional engineering support, and full-scale project assistance. Additionally, many of the consultants are qualified to serve as legal expert witnesses.

Besides the PCC, IoPP has a number of technical committees that operate in various corners of the packaging industry. Included are the Chemical Packaging Committee, the Food Safety Alliance for Packaging, the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Labeling Committee, the Technical Bag Committee, the Drug and Pharmaceutical Packaging Committee, the Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee, and the Sustainable Packaging Committee. Like the PCC, each of these committees is made up of and led by IoPP members.

PCC benefits

PCC members bring decades of experience spanning across multiple industries, including consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, cosmetics, consumer durables, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and more. In addition, the council’s background touches on a wide array of packaging materials, processes, equipment and supply chains.

A primary objective of the PCC is to create value for members and the packaging industry by improving individual member performance and contributions.

One goal of the group is to raise awareness of the packaging industry and the value that packaging engineers and professionals can bring to an organization. Since packaging impacts many aspects of an organization and its value chain, the PCC believes there are additional benefits to building, sharing and expanding our professional networks. These networks serve as connectors and channels for solving complex problems, discovering new industry technologies and available resources and ultimately drawing upon the collective experiences of the group to learn and progress more efficiently.

With a new, simplified web landing page, the PCC aims to offer information and tools that help companies find qualified packaging experts to address their various needs and challenges. In addition, the council strives to establish strong ethical standards among professional packaging consultants and expand our collective network and the packaging community as a whole.

Value of fresh perspective     

Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
PTIS and its partners look beyond current trends to identify the potential for Horizon 3—transformational changes that could dramatically impact how packaging is produced, sold, and integrated into the circular economy.
Operational Excellence
Looking Back to Look Forward: 6 Long-Term Packaging Trends to Watch
Consumer packaged goods companies adopting digital technologies need to be aware and ready to remedy the potential security gaps these technologies present.
Operational Excellence
Balancing Digitalization and Security: Key Takeaways from the Cybersecurity Summit in Chicago
CPGs and OEMs should communicate throughout the timeline of a machine installation to ensure a successful vertical startup.
Operational Excellence
Why Communication is Crucial for a Successful Vertical Startup in Packaging
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
As Rebecca Hu of Glacier and Greg Corra of Colgate-Palmolive explained, AI is enabling the collection of tube recycling data in real time at the MRF.
Recycling
Colgate, Amazon Report ‘History-Making’ Progress with AI for Recycling
AI provider Glacier develops custom programs for Colgate and Amazon to detect tube and bioplastic packaging, respectively, as it makes its way through MRF sorting systems.
Pandemic-related backlogs in machinery purchases largely cleared by late 2023, resulting in a decline in market growth.
PMMI News
Packaging Machinery Market Likely to See Slowest Growth Since 2020
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
PMMI Board of Directors Approves a $200,000 Donation to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts in Partnership with the American Red Cross
Nate Bargatze
PMMI News
Comedy with a Cause: Nate Bargatze Brings Laughter to PACK gives BACK™, PMMI’s Annual Event Benefiting the Future Packaging and Processing Workforce
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
Sponsor Content
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Fresh Lock Closures
Accredo Packaging to Launch 100% Bio-Based Resin Pouch at PACK EXPO International 2024
In Booth W-24049, Accredo Packaging will unveil the first 100% bio-based resin pouch in which with both film and its zipper closure are made from sugarcane-derived resin.
Tamper-Evident Food Containers
WLS Introduces Device Stabilizer for Injector Pen Labeling at PACK EXPO International 2024
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View More »