Packaging Consultants Council is Back

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) has relaunched the Packaging Consultants Council (PCC) as a chartered unit of the organization.

The PCC is composed of individual consultants and boutique packaging consulting firms sharing a passion for packaging and problem-solving. These groups and individuals offer a diverse range of professional services to the packaging industry, including advisory consulting, fractional engineering support, and full-scale project assistance. Additionally, many of the consultants are qualified to serve as legal expert witnesses.

Besides the PCC, IoPP has a number of technical committees that operate in various corners of the packaging industry. Included are the Chemical Packaging Committee, the Food Safety Alliance for Packaging, the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Labeling Committee, the Technical Bag Committee, the Drug and Pharmaceutical Packaging Committee, the Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee, and the Sustainable Packaging Committee. Like the PCC, each of these committees is made up of and led by IoPP members.

PCC benefits

PCC members bring decades of experience spanning across multiple industries, including consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, cosmetics, consumer durables, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and more. In addition, the council’s background touches on a wide array of packaging materials, processes, equipment and supply chains.

A primary objective of the PCC is to create value for members and the packaging industry by improving individual member performance and contributions.

One goal of the group is to raise awareness of the packaging industry and the value that packaging engineers and professionals can bring to an organization. Since packaging impacts many aspects of an organization and its value chain, the PCC believes there are additional benefits to building, sharing and expanding our professional networks. These networks serve as connectors and channels for solving complex problems, discovering new industry technologies and available resources and ultimately drawing upon the collective experiences of the group to learn and progress more efficiently.

With a new, simplified web landing page, the PCC aims to offer information and tools that help companies find qualified packaging experts to address their various needs and challenges. In addition, the council strives to establish strong ethical standards among professional packaging consultants and expand our collective network and the packaging community as a whole.

Value of fresh perspective