Frank's RedHot, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Don Smallgoods Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement

McCormick & Co. has developed a custom PET bottle for Frank’s RedHot Original Hot Sauce, which enhances consumer convenience with several thoughtful design features. The bottle includes an ergonomically designed grip, a pointed nozzle for precise dispensing, and a squeezable panel that allows for controlled use. The flip-top closure facilitates one-handed operation, adding to its user-friendly appeal. In terms of brand consistency, the plastic bottle mirrors the shape and details of the original glass version, including the distinctive chili pepper imagery and the “Frank’s 1920” inscription above the label. This ensures that consumers can easily recognise the product, whether it’s in its glass or PET form. Sustainability is also a key consideration in this packaging. The bottle is made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and is fully curbside recyclable, even with the pressure-sensitive label still attached. The label’s adhesive is designed to detach cleanly during the recycling process, which helps maintain the purity of the recycled PET flake. This feature allows the material to be reused in producing new bottles, promoting a circular economy.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, based in the United States, has collaborated with blind swimmer Tas Pagonis to launch the “Beauty For Every Eye” packaging bundle, focusing on enhancing accessibility for individuals with visual impairments. This bundle includes three e.l.f. products, each marked with a QR code that connects to audio guides. These guides provide detailed product descriptions and step-by-step application instructions, ensuring that visually impaired users can engage with the products independently. This initiative aligns with e.l.f.’s ongoing efforts to foster inclusivity within the beauty industry. The collaboration with Pagonis, a well-known advocate for accessibility, underscores the importance of designing packaging that caters to the needs of all consumers. By incorporating audio elements, the company aims to make the beauty experience more inclusive and user-friendly. This innovation is particularly significant in the cosmetics sector, where visual elements traditionally dominate the packaging and product usage experience. The partnership reflects a growing trend in the packaging industry towards inclusive design, catering to a broader range of consumer needs and enhancing the usability of everyday products for those with disabilities. The use of QR codes for audio instructions also highlights the potential of digital tools in bridging accessibility gaps in packaging.

Don Smallgoods, an Australian company, has developed a resealable packaging solution for its Deli Cuts range that emphasizes accessibility and usability for a diverse consumer base. This innovative design features a resealable envelope pack that maintains the product’s freshness without requiring additional wrapping, thereby contributing to reducing food waste. The packaging is designed for easy grip and manipulation, with clear opening instructions prominently displayed using high-contrast colours and large fonts. Additionally, the pack incorporates a textured finish, enhancing the tactile experience and making it easier for consumers with visual or dexterity challenges to handle. The overall design is intended to be intuitive, ensuring that a wide range of users, including those with disabilities, can easily open, use, and reseal the product. The focus on inclusivity in this packaging demonstrates how companies can cater to the needs of all consumers while also addressing sustainability concerns by reducing waste and preserving product quality. This development aligns with broader industry trends towards creating packaging that is not only sustainable but also accessible to everyone.

