Frank's RedHot, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Don Smallgoods Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement

Frank's RedHot Bottle with Usability Features, e.l.f. Cosmetics beauty packs with audio guides, Don Smallgoods accessible deli meat packs

See a few examples of packaging innovations designed for user engagement from Frank's RedHot, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Don Smallgoods from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 18, 2024
Frank's RedHot's new PET bottle mirrors the shape and details of the original glass bottle while adding usability features.
Frank's RedHot's new PET bottle mirrors the shape and details of the original glass bottle while adding usability features.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These innovations demonstrate the packaging industry's commitment to enhancing the consumer experience while addressing inclusivity concerns.

