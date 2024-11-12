Ambev, Pizza Hut, and The Online Tasting Company Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement

Brewing giant Ambev has introduced an innovative initiative in Brazil, specifically within the Minas Gerais region, by incorporating QR codes inside the caps of its Brahma beer bottles. This smart packaging campaign allows consumers to scan the QR codes to access the loyalty program via the Zé Delivery app, earning points and rewards with each purchase. The QR codes are unique to each bottle, providing a secure and personalized experience. The caps, developed by Brasilata, are designed to maintain the integrity of the beer’s flavor while integrating this digital functionality. Ambev plans to extend the program to other regions based on its success. The innovation reflects the broader trend of integrating smart packaging in the beverage industry, aimed at enhancing consumer engagement and loyalty through interactive elements. By using unique, serialized QR codes, Ambev bridges the gap between physical products and digital rewards, fostering deeper customer interactions and providing real-time feedback on consumer preferences. This aligns with the growing global trend of using QR code technology in smart packaging to boost customer loyalty, track products, and enhance supply chain transparency.

Image provided by ThePackHub Pizza Hut Pizza Boxes Double as Portable Tables

Pizza Hut has introduced an innovative pizza box that transforms into a miniature table, designed specifically for customers who are in the process of moving home. The Moving Box Table addresses a common scenario, as a survey revealed that nearly 80% of people eat pizza on the floor while moving. Constructed from corrugated board, the box is sturdy enough to act as a temporary dining table for a pizza, providing convenience during the busy moving process. The box features a red checkered design and is being trialled in select U.S. cities with large pizza orders. This new packaging not only adds functionality but also serves as a playful solution to an everyday inconvenience. The development reflects a broader trend in the packaging industry towards multi-functional and creative packaging designs that cater to specific consumer needs. While the practicality of this design is evident, its appeal may be limited to niche situations such as moving or casual, impromptu dining. However, it highlights the potential for innovative packaging solutions to add value beyond just containing food.

Image provided by ThePackHub The Online Tasting Company Advent Calendar Packaging for Sustainable Wine Samples

Smurfit Kappa have partnered with The Online Tasting Company to develop innovative advent calendar packaging specifically designed for wine samples. The packaging employs Smurfit Kappa’s ecoSIP technology, which utilises a lightweight and recyclable structure. It allows wine samples to be safely packed in a compact form while being robust enough for transportation. The design also focuses on delivering a premium customer experience, with high-quality litho printing, intricate finishing touches like metallic inks, and flat-packed corrugated inserts for efficient storage and shipping. This sustainable solution helps reduce environmental impact and caters to the growing demand for responsible packaging during the festive season. In addition, the packaging balances aesthetic appeal with functionality, enhancing the consumer unboxing experience while aligning with environmental goals.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.