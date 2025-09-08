Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries. Click to learn more.

How Wakefern Uses Off-Pack Data to Serve Wellness-Driven Shoppers

By transforming product packaging into a source of structured, searchable data, Wakefern Food Corp. is helping health-conscious shoppers find items that align with their specific wellness goals, both in-store and online.

Matt Reynolds
Sep 8, 2025
Slide 20 20

Shoppers today aren’t just looking for food—they’re looking for alignment with their wellness goals. According to NielsenIQ research shared at the session, 69% of American consumers say they’re willing to pay more to eat healthy, and 62% cite healthfulness as a key driver of food and beverage purchases. For retailers like Wakefern Food Corp, who has a stable of its own brands, this presents both an opportunity and a challenge: helping shoppers navigate the aisle and the app to find products that meet their needs.

“Customers are looking for items that help them live their lifestyle,” said Jessica Moorhead, data governance manager at Wakefern. “They want to make informed choices, especially when it comes to health.”

To meet this demand, Wakefern has built a robust data governance framework—one that turns packaging content into structured, searchable, and shoppable information.

From paper to pack-driven data

Wakefern’s data transformation started with a familiar pain point: unreliable manual input. “We used to create items using paper forms,” Moorhead explained. “It was prone to errors, delays, and inconsistencies.”

Wakefern moved toward more automated systems, starting with ingestion from the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), then adding image validation, and ultimately adopting a fully automated process with NielsenIQ Brandbank. Today, all new items require Brandbank digital content before they can be entered into Wakefern’s system.

This shift enables Wakefern to extract validated information directly from packaging and use that data across both e-commerce and physical stores.

List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Recommended
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Digitalization
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Digitalization
Related Stories
Abb
Digital Transformation
AI’s Impact on Robotics in Packaging: Smart Automation Meets Real-World Productivity
The 2D code, as a new identifier, improves inventory management, sustainability, traceability, security, consumer engagement, and, of course, packaging.
Coding & Marking
Cerveza Charro Pioneers 2D Code Adoption on Its Labels
Getty Images 1421511848
Robotics
A3: Food, CPG Robotics Investments in Brief Lull After Pandemic Surge
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, produced by Packaging World magazine and held in Dallas in June, the focus was on how to make recycling work through innovation and collaboration.
Recycling
PRS 2025 Captures Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Packaging World’s 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit marked a turning point in circularity, as brands, policymakers, suppliers, MRFs, and industry organizations move from intention to implementation across systems, formats, and policies.
Madeline Tien, sustainability specialist at Once Upon a Farm, and Ryan Smith, CEO of Recyclops
Recycling
Baby Food Brand Tests Flexible Pouch Mail-Back Program
The debut collection centers on LV Rouge, a lipstick range consisting of 55 shades, symbolically aligning with the Roman numerals “LV.”
Reusable/Returnable
Louis Vuitton, Graza, and Charles Beaudouin Design Reusable Packaging
Lisa Huett, director of sustainability for Pretium Packaging, and Nate McCrary, director of business development for LyondellBasell
Bio-based
Tums Switches to Bio-based Bottle
Navigate Complex Indoor Environments
Sponsor Content
Navigate Complex Indoor Environments
Smart Filling Equipment Selection Guide
Discover the six critical factors that determine filling equipment success and avoid costly selection mistakes that drain profits.
Read More
Smart Filling Equipment Selection Guide
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
Dominio Printing
Label Press
Domino Printing Sciences has introduced the Domino N410, a compact and cost-effective digital LED inkjet label press, aimed at making digital printing more accessible to a wider range of label producers.
ORBIS and Menasha Packaging to Showcase How They Can Help Brands Win Anywhere Along the Supply Chain at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
AGILOX Heads West, Debuts New AMR at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »