Cerveza Charro Pioneers 2D Code Adoption on Its Labels

Cerveza Charro is a mid-sized Mexican company that is beginning to stand out for its focus on innovation. Founded nearly seven years ago with the purpose of offering a craft product that would not only stand out for its top quality but also represent the gastronomic and cultural richness of Mexico, the company has sought to innovate in a market dominated by large competitors.

A key part of this differentiation is its attention to new technologies that support the reliability and traceability of their products. Cerveza Charro has become a pioneer in adopting two-dimensional (2D) codes on its labels.

“I’m pleased to say that Cerveza Charro, a one-hundred-percent Mexican company, is one of the first to migrate to 2D in Mexico,” says Juan Pablo Gómez, director of product and service development at GS1 Mexico.

This move by the brewery not only responds to a global trend promoted and supported by GS1—the developer of the technology—but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to sustainability, transparency, and enhancing the consumer experience. “We wanted to do things differently, and we started looking for the best in every area: people, ingredients, suppliers, partners, and equipment,” noted Jorge Moreno, co-founder and Sales Director at Cerveza Charro.

A brewing story with imperial flavor

The Charro brand draws inspiration from the European tradition of beer making, using original lager brewing processes and employing 100% malt. The result is a refreshing, balanced beer with a unique character. Its story is intertwined with the arrival of Maximilian of Habsburg to Mexico in 1864, when he introduced the first breweries in Toluca, where the cool climate mirrored the ideal European conditions for beer production.

Maximilian appointed the charros as protectors of the beer, entrusting them with the task of guarding barrels on their way to Chapultepec Castle. “At that time, the only ones permitted to carry a revolver and ride horses were the charros, because they were the ones guarding the large estates; so, they were hired to protect the beer. That’s where the name comes from,” says Jorge Moreno.

The company now has about 30 full-time employees and a production capacity of one million bottles per year, offering three varieties: pale, dark, and light beer. Recognized with gold medals in 2023, 2024, and 2025 as one of the world’s best lager references, its products stand out for their robust flavor and carefully designed packaging. Charro Beer

A disruptive solution

The transition toward 2D codes on labels and packaging for all products is a transformation GS1 is leading worldwide, and it represents not just a technological change, but a true evolution in how products, brands, and consumers interact. The 2D code, as a new identifier, enhances inventory management, sustainability, traceability, security, consumer engagement, and, of course, packaging.

Unlike linear barcodes, QR codes can store much larger amounts of data beyond the product’s unique identifier. This added capacity has become the main reason for adopting this technology. According to José Ramón Islas, Product Identification Leader at GS1 Mexico: “With QR you have the opportunity to add more than 7.000 numeric data points and more than 3.000 alphanumeric ones, and if the device is connected to the Internet, those data can be linked to the cloud.”

2D codes also allow retailers to access more information at the point of sale and open new opportunities for brands to connect with customers and build loyalty through enriched content. “These codes enable bidirectional communication, both sending and receiving data. Plus, the system can identify the number of scans and their geographic location, helping create much more targeted campaigns,” explained Islas.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain are also accelerating the evolution of 2D codes. According to Juan Pablo Gómez: “AI allows us to interpret code data more efficiently and improve the user experience in real time.” Blockchain, meanwhile, strengthens product traceability and authenticity by linking information to an immutable record, “increasing trust among both brands and consumers.”