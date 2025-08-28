Cerveza Charro Pioneers 2D Code Adoption on Its Labels

Cerveza Charro is a mid-sized Mexican company that is beginning to stand out for its focus on innovation. Founded nearly seven years ago with the purpose of offering a craft product that would not only stand out for its top quality but also represent the gastronomic and cultural richness of Mexico, the company has sought to innovate in a market dominated by large competitors.
A key part of this differentiation is its attention to new technologies that support the reliability and traceability of their products. Cerveza Charro has become a pioneer in adopting two-dimensional (2D) codes on its labels.
“I’m pleased to say that Cerveza Charro, a one-hundred-percent Mexican company, is one of the first to migrate to 2D in Mexico,” says Juan Pablo Gómez, director of product and service development at GS1 Mexico.
This move by the brewery not only responds to a global trend promoted and supported by GS1—the developer of the technology—but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to sustainability, transparency, and enhancing the consumer experience. “We wanted to do things differently, and we started looking for the best in every area: people, ingredients, suppliers, partners, and equipment,” noted Jorge Moreno, co-founder and Sales Director at Cerveza Charro.
A brewing story with imperial flavor
The Charro brand draws inspiration from the European tradition of beer making, using original lager brewing processes and employing 100% malt. The result is a refreshing, balanced beer with a unique character. Its story is intertwined with the arrival of Maximilian of Habsburg to Mexico in 1864, when he introduced the first breweries in Toluca, where the cool climate mirrored the ideal European conditions for beer production.
Maximilian appointed the charros as protectors of the beer, entrusting them with the task of guarding barrels on their way to Chapultepec Castle. “At that time, the only ones permitted to carry a revolver and ride horses were the charros, because they were the ones guarding the large estates; so, they were hired to protect the beer. That’s where the name comes from,” says Jorge Moreno.
The company now has about 30 full-time employees and a production capacity of one million bottles per year, offering three varieties: pale, dark, and light beer. Recognized with gold medals in 2023, 2024, and 2025 as one of the world’s best lager references, its products stand out for their robust flavor and carefully designed packaging.
A disruptive solution
The transition toward 2D codes on labels and packaging for all products is a transformation GS1 is leading worldwide, and it represents not just a technological change, but a true evolution in how products, brands, and consumers interact. The 2D code, as a new identifier, enhances inventory management, sustainability, traceability, security, consumer engagement, and, of course, packaging.
Unlike linear barcodes, QR codes can store much larger amounts of data beyond the product’s unique identifier. This added capacity has become the main reason for adopting this technology. According to José Ramón Islas, Product Identification Leader at GS1 Mexico: “With QR you have the opportunity to add more than 7.000 numeric data points and more than 3.000 alphanumeric ones, and if the device is connected to the Internet, those data can be linked to the cloud.”
2D codes also allow retailers to access more information at the point of sale and open new opportunities for brands to connect with customers and build loyalty through enriched content. “These codes enable bidirectional communication, both sending and receiving data. Plus, the system can identify the number of scans and their geographic location, helping create much more targeted campaigns,” explained Islas.
Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain are also accelerating the evolution of 2D codes. According to Juan Pablo Gómez: “AI allows us to interpret code data more efficiently and improve the user experience in real time.” Blockchain, meanwhile, strengthens product traceability and authenticity by linking information to an immutable record, “increasing trust among both brands and consumers.”
Expanding horizons
With the integration of 2D codes, Cerveza Charro now combines the visual appeal of its labels with the benefits of this innovative technology. A simple scan can reveal details such as ingredient origins, certifications, sustainability practices, and even trigger exclusive promotions.
“2D codes will allow us to give greater security to consumers, which also adds value to our product,” explained Fernando López, Plant Manager and Master Brewer at Cerveza Charro. He also noted that the codes make it possible to include full product details, such as technical sheets, allergy warnings, ingredient percentages, consumption suggestions, food pairings, and even videos. A quality certificate is also planned, backing strict sensory, microbiological, and physicochemical standards required by regulations—giving consumers access to key product details.
Adapting to change
The implementation of the 2D code has involved a process of learning and adaptation at the plant. For about two months, tests were carried out to ensure that the machines could successfully print the new code. Although the change required training and meetings with GS1, the transition did not represent major complexity. According to the team, it is an innovative process that, while requiring adjustments, is relatively simple with the right support. “The switch to 2D codes went smoothly, and the GS1 team made the whole software and hardware setup for printing very easy; it’s definitely worth doing,” says Jorge Moreno.
To facilitate adoption, educational strategies have also been developed. “We are conducting workshops and training sessions for companies, as well as social media campaigns that explain to consumers how to scan the codes and what information they can access,” adds Juan Pablo Gómez.
Impact on sales and exports
With more than 2.000 points of sale, 600 bars and restaurants in the capital, and presence in 15 Mexican states, Cerveza Charro has built a strong foothold in the ultra-premium segment. Currently, it has managed to capture 30% of the market in bars and restaurants in Mexico City. Strategic alliances, such as the collaboration with José Cuervo to launch a special edition tequila aged in beer barrels, have expanded its reach and generated new operational needs. This consolidation has led the company to rely on GS1 to manage its growing expansion into platforms and chains such as Mercado Libre, Costco, Soriana, and Walmart.
López points out that this reach and broad acceptance entail very important logistical challenges. “A company like ours, funded one hundred percent by friends, without any bank behind us, carries a very big commitment. And we also have exports, a factor that changes the information that labels must include depending on the country.”
The company has begun selling its beers in demanding markets such as Spain and is beginning to comply with European Union regulations, which now require digital product passports. As Fernando López notes, “Something important is happening in the European Union: they are already asking for a digital passport, which can precisely be a 2D code.”
2D codes have also opened new possibilities to connect with end consumers. Cerveza Charro has started using this technology to include temporary links related to promotions and collaborations. “We are now working with an importer in Japan to figure out how to change the links so that the labels arriving there connect to the distributor’s sites and to a small map showing the bars and restaurants where the beer can be found,” Jorge Moreno tells Mundo EXPO PACK, the Latin American sister publication to Packaging World.
2D codes and the future of labeling
Two-dimensional codes, such as QR and DataMatrix, represent a significant evolution compared to traditional options. “These codes are a powerful tool that will allow us to empower consumers with instant access to detailed and reliable information about the products they buy, and will boost confidence in the industry,” says Fernando López.
The transition to 2D codes, led by GS1 with a global implementation goal of 2027, is transforming commerce and redefining standards across multiple industries. “More than two million companies use our standards, but in the past six years businesses have faced new challenges, and barcodes are no longer enough. That’s when this global project began, supported by the world’s largest companies,” explains Juan Pablo Gómez, Director of Products and Services at GS1 Mexico.
Growing adoption in Latin America
Although adoption of the 2D code is voluntary, it represents a valuable opportunity for brands to stand out in the market. According to experts, the system is designed to be compatible with previous codes, allowing scanners to read both QR codes and linear barcodes, ensuring a gradual and seamless transition. However, the recommendation is not to postpone migration, since delaying may limit competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic market.
In addition, this system is not only a tool for end consumers but also adds value by integrating features such as multi-links. With the capacity to support up to 45 standardized links, GS1’s QR code allows users to be redirected to multiple destinations from a single code, streamlining processes and offering greater efficiency. This advancement not only drives innovation but also creates a dynamic and healthy competitive environment that benefits both businesses and consumers.
The implementation of these codes does, however, present some technical adjustments. “Many companies need to update their scanning devices and adapt their inventory and billing systems,” says Juan Pablo Gómez from GS1. It is also essential to ensure high-quality printing and protect data against potential tampering.
The mass adoption of 2D codes likewise requires investment in specific technologies. “It’s key to have high-resolution printers and materials resistant to humidity and extreme temperatures,” Gómez adds. Moreover, the use of advanced software and verification systems ensures that the codes are functional before distribution. “These tools ensure that the codes meet quality standards and benefit the entire value chain.”
The implementation of two-dimensional codes is making steady progress in Latin America. “In Mexico we are moving forward with brands, from SMEs to multinationals that see the full potential of 2D codes and can leverage GS1’s infrastructure,” says José Ramón Islas. “Those companies that embrace this technology will be able to stand out from the competition, strengthen their connection with consumers, and prepare for future demands.” PW