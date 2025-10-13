AI-Powered Recycling Tech Gains National Spotlight in Time’s Top 100 List

Artificial intelligence is transforming how packaging waste is identified and sorted—a shift now gaining national attention thanks to Time Magazine’s 2025 Top 100 Innovations list.

Within the past couple years, Packaging World has explored various AI sortation technologies from automated waste sorting and systems facility, AMP One, to tech-based problem solvers Glacier and Greyparrot. Not just one, but all three ended up on Time's exclusive list.

These technologies are transforming the recycling practices for material recovery facilities (MRFs) and CPGs. AI brings increased data-driven recovery and offers brands insight into how their packaging performs with the consumer.

For their part, CPGs and retailers who work with these AI-driven packaging waste sortation pioneers—Amazon being one—are likely to learn a lot more about their packaging’s performance. These systems produce a lot of data, which can then be put into action.

First, CPGs will be able to get a sense of how well they’re communicating their packaging’s recyclability to consumers by observing collection and sortation rates in a given community’s recycling stream, compared to how much of that product is sold in that community. For the percentage of recyclable packaging materials that does successfully make it to a MRF, CPGs will also be able to observe how visible, readable, and recoverable their spent packaging waste is as it travels through the circular system. If a package is too small, CPGS could determine if an alternative material is suitable.