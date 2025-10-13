AI-Powered Recycling Tech Gains National Spotlight in Time’s Top 100 List

AMP One, Glacier, and Greyparrot’s inclusion on Time’s list brings AI-powered sortation technologies to a wider audience.

Brianna Guntz
Oct 13, 2025
A stream of recycled waste, mostly packaging, enters Glacier's AI-supported robotic sortation equipment.
A stream of recycled waste, mostly packaging, enters Glacier's AI-supported robotic sortation equipment.
Glacier

Artificial intelligence is transforming how packaging waste is identified and sorted—a shift now gaining national attention thanks to Time Magazine’s 2025 Top 100 Innovations list.

Within the past couple years, Packaging World has explored various AI sortation technologies from automated waste sorting and systems facility, AMP One, to tech-based problem solvers Glacier and Greyparrot. Not just one, but all three ended up on Time's exclusive list. 

These technologies are transforming the recycling practices for material recovery facilities (MRFs) and CPGs. AI brings increased data-driven recovery and offers brands insight into how their packaging performs with the consumer.

For their part, CPGs and retailers who work with these AI-driven packaging waste sortation pioneers—Amazon being one—are likely to learn a lot more about their packaging’s performance. These systems produce a lot of data, which can then be put into action. 

First, CPGs will be able to get a sense of how well they’re communicating their packaging’s recyclability to consumers by observing collection and sortation rates in a given community’s recycling stream, compared to how much of that product is sold in that community. For the percentage of recyclable packaging materials that does successfully make it to a MRF, CPGs will also be able to observe how visible, readable, and recoverable their spent packaging waste is as it travels through the circular system. If a package is too small, CPGS could determine if an alternative material is suitable.

Companies in this article
AMP One
Greyparrot
Glacier
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
Kristin Taylor, director, catalytic capital, for Closed Loop Partners, and Gaspard Duthilleul, COO of Greyparrot
Recycling
AI Unlocks New Value in the Waste Stream
Endwaste Logo
Recycling
Glacier Raises $16M to Scale AI Recycling Robots to Material Recovery Facilities Across the U.S.
Brian Sano (left) of Oscar Sort demonstrates the system to Patrick Keenan of General Mills.
Recycling
Column: Can Optical AI Help Revive Undersubscribed Recycling Systems?
Enabling sustainable living through innovation. Meet LYB at K 2025
Sponsor Content
Enabling sustainable living through innovation. Meet LYB at K 2025
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Package Design
Through the Line Podcast: Package Design Plants a Flag for Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Summit Brewing’s Nialas non-alcoholic craft beer line uses an adventure-themed packaging design to connect with active consumers and convey the flavor-forward character of the beers.
A stream of recycled waste, mostly packaging, enters Glacier's AI-supported robotic sortation equipment.
Recycling
AI-Powered Recycling Tech Gains National Spotlight in Time’s Top 100 List
The show floor at PACK EXPO East 2024.
PMMI News
Registration Now Open for PACK EXPO East 2026
The Polypack Unwrapper helps copackers and brands automate while avoiding safety hazards during manual unwrapping.
PACK EXPO
Top 7 Cool Machines from PACK EXPO Las Vegas You May Have Missed
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process Yield
Sponsor Content
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process Yield
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
7 proven steps to eliminate downtime and boost packaging line efficiency. Free expert playbook reveals maintenance, sequencing, and handling strategies.
Read More
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Products
Emerson
AI-powered Software for Lifecycle Management
Emerson has launched Guardian Virtual Advisor, an AI-powered software solution that uses natural language processing and domain expertise to provide quick answers for managing and optimizing the entire lifecycle of industrial automation systems.
Servo Motion Solutions
Sustainable, Advanced Odor Control Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
View More »