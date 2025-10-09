Let me back up a bit. Companies that thrived during and after COVID shared several key characteristics that enabled them to adapt, remain resilient, and capitalize on new opportunities, such as:

My question to you is: what are you waiting for?

As I consider this slowdown in 2025, I can't help but think back to 2020 through 2022 and who succeeded—and who didn't—throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I remember the opportunities that some companies seized and others simply lost.

Perhaps most notably, friends who offer products and services to improve businesses and operations—like foundational ERP systems or packaging automation projects—are reflecting this same tone.

Meanwhile, the fear surrounding tariff talk caused a shrinking economy to emerge. Many machinery and materials OEMs reported slow sales in 2025, at least compared to expectations from the end of Q3 in 2024. Friends in packaging-related and contract manufacturing/contract packaging businesses have shared frustrations about how clients and potential customers are not committing to business opportunities or projects.

2025 has been a cautious year. Following the political uncertainty of the 2024 U.S. elections, we shifted almost immediately into tariff discussions, which many have blamed for the economic slowdown, but actual tariff hikes—particularly on Chinese imports, now up to 30%—have been less severe than feared.

● Innovation under pressure

● Enhanced communication

● Upskilling and reskilling

Nowhere on the list do we find phrases like "sat tight until," "held up on projects until," or "waited to see."

If you were in operations from 2020 through 2022, this is not news to you. But could it be that so many have forgotten that two key things defined winners during this period?

First, essential industries succeeded—sometimes wildly. Much of their success came from the permission to reduce SKU complexity and focus on volume by running the most popular products in their portfolios. Financial success was amplified by the opportunities these popular products presented because those were the processes where sound investments had been previously justified.

I would say the other group that succeeded could be categorized by keywords on this list, particularly: rapid shift, investment, flexible, innovation, enhanced, and upskilling.

Fast forward to 2025

So what's that got to do with today, you ask?

If COVID provided companies with opportunities to improve their businesses through foundational improvements like investment and reskilling, or gave them opportunities to learn new ways of doing business, then why wouldn't the current slower climate also provide that opportunity?

Why wouldn't a conscientious business leader be deciding where they can invest in automation, something they've never had time for before? Why wouldn't a business that has operated with a piecemeal or outdated ERP system be trying to use this slower time to correct that issue?

To be fair, some of you would say, "But, Robby, you don't understand! We're owned by private equity, and all they care about is cash flow!" Or, "We struggle to make ends meet during high-volume times. How are we going to justify spending on things like you're talking about?"

Identify the opportunities now

Let me offer a different perspective. What if you could identify opportunities that would not only make things better now but would really shine in improving KPIs when demand volumes increase in the future?

The same people tracking the current downturn are predicting we may not be through the worst of it yet. Some in my network have even suggested we'll likely dip into the dreaded "R" word—recession! But they also told me it will likely be one of the shortest recessions and fastest recoveries we've ever seen.

My heart grows heavy thinking of how many operations are foregoing this golden opportunity to prepare for the future by improving foundational and fundamental processes—both physical and business processes.

Now seems like the time to act while lower demand affords you an opportunity. It will be a sad day should you realize in a year or so that you're as busy as you were pre-COVID, but you're not really any more efficient, effective, or profitable than you were back then. If that turns out to be true, will it be because you allowed not one but two opportunities to pass you by when you could have created a new and improved version of your organization and operation?

Please read the headline of this column again and give it some thought.

Robby Martin is owner and founder of 3-Fold Consulting.