Robby Martin
Oct 9, 2025
Robby Martin Photo
Robby Martin

2025 has been a cautious year. Following the political uncertainty of the 2024 U.S. elections, we shifted almost immediately into tariff discussions, which many have blamed for the economic slowdown, but actual tariff hikes—particularly on Chinese imports, now up to 30%—have been less severe than feared.

Meanwhile, the fear surrounding tariff talk caused a shrinking economy to emerge. Many machinery and materials OEMs reported slow sales in 2025, at least compared to expectations from the end of Q3 in 2024. Friends in packaging-related and contract manufacturing/contract packaging businesses have shared frustrations about how clients and potential customers are not committing to business opportunities or projects.

Perhaps most notably, friends who offer products and services to improve businesses and operations—like foundational ERP systems or packaging automation projects—are reflecting this same tone.

Remember 2020?

As I consider this slowdown in 2025, I can't help but think back to 2020 through 2022 and who succeeded—and who didn't—throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I remember the opportunities that some companies seized and others simply lost.

My question to you is: what are you waiting for?

Let me back up a bit. Companies that thrived during and after COVID shared several key characteristics that enabled them to adapt, remain resilient, and capitalize on new opportunities, such as: 

●      Rapid shift to digital platforms

●      Investment in automation and AI

●      Flexible business models

●      Supply chain resilience

